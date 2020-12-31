Log in
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED

(SSW)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 12/30
59.45 ZAR   +0.95%
Sibanye Stillwater : Dealing in securities by Directors

12/31/2020 | 04:57am EST
Sibanye Stillwater Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 2014/243852/06

Share codes: SSW (JSE) and SBSW (NYSE)

ISIN - ZAE000259701

Issuer code: SSW

("Sibanye-Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group")

Registered Address:

Constantia Office Park

Bridgeview House • Building 11 • Ground Floor

Cnr 14th Avenue & Hendrik Potgieter Road

Weltevreden Park • 1709

Postal Address:

Private Bag X5 • Westonaria • 1780

Tel +27 11 278 9600 • Fax +27 11 278 9863

Website: www.sibanyestillwater.com

MARKET RELEASE

Dealing in securities by Directors

Johannesburg, 31 December 2020: Sibanye-Stillwater, (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) in compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, discloses the following:

Name

Neal John Froneman

Position

Chief Executive Officer

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market sale of ADRS

Transaction Date

28 December 2020

Number of shares

20 000

Class of Security

ADRs

Market Price per share:

US$16.14

Total Value

US$322 800

Nature of transaction

On market sale of shares

Transaction Date

30 December 2020

Number of shares

294 417

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price per share:

R59.01

Total Value

R17 373 547.17

Name

Savannah Danson

Position

Independent Non-Executive Director

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market purchase of shares

Transaction Date

30 December 2020

Number of shares

2 519

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price per share:

R58.94

Total Value

R 148 469.86

In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal in the above securities has been obtained.

Investor relations contact: Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com James Wellsted

Head of Investor Relations Tel: +27 (0) 83 453 4014 www.sibanyestillwater.com

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sibanye Stillwater Limited published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 09:56:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
