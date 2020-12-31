Sibanye Stillwater : Dealing in securities by Directors

Sibanye Stillwater Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 2014/243852/06

Share codes: SSW (JSE) and SBSW (NYSE)

ISIN - ZAE000259701

Issuer code: SSW

("Sibanye-Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group")

Registered Address:

Constantia Office Park

Bridgeview House • Building 11 • Ground Floor

Cnr 14th Avenue & Hendrik Potgieter Road

Weltevreden Park • 1709

Postal Address:

Private Bag X5 • Westonaria • 1780

Tel +27 11 278 9600 • Fax +27 11 278 9863

Website: www.sibanyestillwater.com

MARKET RELEASE

Dealing in securities by Directors

Johannesburg, 31 December 2020: Sibanye-Stillwater, (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) in compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, discloses the following:

Name Neal John Froneman Position Chief Executive Officer Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market sale of ADRS Transaction Date 28 December 2020 Number of shares 20 000 Class of Security ADRs Market Price per share: US$16.14 Total Value US$322 800 Nature of transaction On market sale of shares Transaction Date 30 December 2020 Number of shares 294 417 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price per share: R59.01 Total Value R17 373 547.17 Name Savannah Danson Position Independent Non-Executive Director Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market purchase of shares Transaction Date 30 December 2020 Number of shares 2 519 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price per share: R58.94 Total Value R 148 469.86

In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal in the above securities has been obtained.

Investor relations contact: Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com James Wellsted

Head of Investor Relations Tel: +27 (0) 83 453 4014 www.sibanyestillwater.com

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

1