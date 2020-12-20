Sibanye Stillwater : Dealings by Associates

Sibanye Stillwater Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration number 2014/243852/06
Share codes: SSW (JSE) and SBSW (NYSE)
ISIN - ZAE000259701
Issuer code: SSW
("Sibanye-Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group")
Registered Address:
Constantia Office Park
Bridgeview House • Building 11 • Ground Floor
Cnr 14th Avenue & Hendrik Potgieter Road
Weltevreden Park • 1709
Postal Address:
Private Bag X5 • Westonaria • 1780
Tel +27 11 278 9600 • Fax +27 11 278 9863
Website: www.sibanyestillwater.com
MARKET RELEASE
Dealings by Associates
Johannesburg, 15 December 2020. Sibanye-Stillwater, (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) in compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, discloses the following:
|
Name
|
M Charbonnier
|
Position
|
An Associate to Prescribed officer L Charbonnier, EVP: Business Development
|
Relationship
|
Wife
|
|
|
Company
|
Sibanye-Stillwater Limited
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
|
|
Nature of transaction
|
On market purchase of shares
|
|
|
Transaction Date
|
11 December 2020
|
Number of shares
|
663
|
|
|
Class of Security
|
ADR
|
|
|
Market Price
|
£10,7792
|
|
|
Total Value
|
£7 146,61
|
Name
|
AC Charbonnier
|
Position
|
An Associate to Prescribed officer L Charbonnier, EVP: Business Development
|
Relationship
|
Daughter
|
Company
|
Sibanye-Stillwater Limited
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
Nature of transaction
|
On market purchase of shares
|
Transaction Date
|
11 December 2020
|
Number of shares
|
42
|
Class of Security
|
ADR
|
Market Price
|
£10,7943
|
Total Value
|
£453,36
|
Name
|
MC Charbonnier
|
Position
|
An Associate to Prescribed officer L Charbonnier, EVP: Business Development
|
Relationship
|
Son
|
Company
|
Sibanye-Stillwater Limited
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
Nature of transaction
|
On market purchase of shares
|
Transaction Date
|
11 December 2020
|
Number of shares
|
43
|
Class of Security
|
ADR
|
Market Price
|
£10,7943
|
Total Value
|
£464,15
Investor relations contact:
Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com; James Wellsted, Head of Investor Relations,Tel: +27 (0) 83 453 4014
Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited
1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Sibanye Stillwater Limited published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 18:26:08 UTC