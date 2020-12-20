Sibanye Stillwater : Dealings by Associates

Sibanye Stillwater Limited

MARKET RELEASE

Dealings by Associates

Johannesburg, 15 December 2020. Sibanye-Stillwater, (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) in compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, discloses the following:

Name M Charbonnier Position An Associate to Prescribed officer L Charbonnier, EVP: Business Development Relationship Wife Company Sibanye-Stillwater Limited Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market purchase of shares Transaction Date 11 December 2020 Number of shares 663 Class of Security ADR Market Price £10,7792 Total Value £7 146,61

Name AC Charbonnier Position An Associate to Prescribed officer L Charbonnier, EVP: Business Development Relationship Daughter Company Sibanye-Stillwater Limited Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market purchase of shares Transaction Date 11 December 2020 Number of shares 42 Class of Security ADR Market Price £10,7943 Total Value £453,36

Name MC Charbonnier Position An Associate to Prescribed officer L Charbonnier, EVP: Business Development Relationship Son Company Sibanye-Stillwater Limited Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market purchase of shares Transaction Date 11 December 2020 Number of shares 43 Class of Security ADR Market Price £10,7943 Total Value £464,15

1