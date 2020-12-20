Log in
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED

(SSW)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 12/18
60.4 ZAR   +4.50%
SIBANYE STILLWATER : Director dealings
PU
SIBANYE STILLWATER : Dealings by Associates
PU
SIBANYE STILLWATER : Finalisation announcement in relation to the proposed Odd-lot Offer and a Specific Offer
AQ
Sibanye Stillwater : Dealings by Associates

12/20/2020 | 01:27pm EST
Sibanye Stillwater Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 2014/243852/06

Share codes: SSW (JSE) and SBSW (NYSE)

ISIN - ZAE000259701

Issuer code: SSW

("Sibanye-Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group")

Registered Address:

Constantia Office Park

Bridgeview House • Building 11 • Ground Floor

Cnr 14th Avenue & Hendrik Potgieter Road

Weltevreden Park • 1709

Postal Address:

Private Bag X5 • Westonaria • 1780

Tel +27 11 278 9600 • Fax +27 11 278 9863

Website: www.sibanyestillwater.com

MARKET RELEASE

Dealings by Associates

Johannesburg, 15 December 2020. Sibanye-Stillwater, (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) in compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, discloses the following:

Name

M Charbonnier

Position

An Associate to Prescribed officer L Charbonnier, EVP: Business Development

Relationship

Wife

Company

Sibanye-Stillwater Limited

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market purchase of shares

Transaction Date

11 December 2020

Number of shares

663

Class of Security

ADR

Market Price

£10,7792

Total Value

£7 146,61

Name

AC Charbonnier

Position

An Associate to Prescribed officer L Charbonnier, EVP: Business Development

Relationship

Daughter

Company

Sibanye-Stillwater Limited

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market purchase of shares

Transaction Date

11 December 2020

Number of shares

42

Class of Security

ADR

Market Price

£10,7943

Total Value

£453,36

Name

MC Charbonnier

Position

An Associate to Prescribed officer L Charbonnier, EVP: Business Development

Relationship

Son

Company

Sibanye-Stillwater Limited

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market purchase of shares

Transaction Date

11 December 2020

Number of shares

43

Class of Security

ADR

Market Price

£10,7943

Total Value

£464,15

Investor relations contact:

Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com; James Wellsted, Head of Investor Relations,Tel: +27 (0) 83 453 4014

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sibanye Stillwater Limited published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 18:26:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
