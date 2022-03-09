Sibanye Stillwater : Dealings in securities by Directors, Prescribed Officers and Associate

Mr Froneman entered into an equity funding arrangement with a financial institution which consisted of a loan agreement securitized by a simultaneous collar hedge and equity lending transaction

Johannesburg, 9 March 2022: Sibanye-Stillwater, (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) in compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, discloses the following:

Nature of transaction Off-market collar hedge over 475 000 ordinary shares of the Company with a put strike price of R39.37 and R74.79, call strike price of R113.78 and expiry on 08 April 2024 Notional value R37 396 750.00 Mr van Niekerk entered into an equity hedging arrangement with a financial institution Name RA Stewart Position Prescribed Officer Company Sibanye-Stillwater Limited Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market sale of shares Transaction Date 8 March 2022 Number of shares 150 000 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price R76.25 Total Value R11 437 500

In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal in the above securities has been obtained.

