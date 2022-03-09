Log in
    SSW   ZAE000259701

SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED

(SSW)
Sibanye Stillwater : Dealings in securities by Directors, Prescribed Officers and Associate

03/09/2022 | 09:52am EST
Sibanye Stillwater Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 2014/243852/06

Share codes: SSW (JSE) and SBSW (NYSE)

ISIN - ZAE000259701

Issuer code: SSW

("Sibanye-Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group")

Registered Address:

Constantia Office Park

Bridgeview House • Building 11 • Ground Floor

Cnr 14th Avenue & Hendrik Potgieter Road

Weltevreden Park • 1709

Postal Address:

Private Bag X5 • Westonaria • 1780

Tel +27 11 278 9600 • Fax +27 11 278 9863

Website: www.sibanyestillwater.com

MARKET RELEASE

Dealings in securities by Directors, Prescribed Officers and Associate

Johannesburg, 9 March 2022: Sibanye-Stillwater, (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) in compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, discloses the following:

Name

NJ Froneman

Position

Executive Director

Company

Sibanye-Stillwater Limited

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market sale of ADR

Transaction Date

4 March 2022

Number of shares

90 479

Class of Security

ADRs

Market Price

$19.849

Total Value

$1 795 917.67

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Transaction Date

4 March 2022

Nature of transaction

Off-market collar hedge over 1 454 976 ordinary

shares of the Company with a put strike price of

R66.24, call strike price of R117.76 and expiry on 03

March 2024

Total Value

R96 377 610.00

Mr Froneman entered into an equity funding arrangement with a financial institution which consisted of a loan agreement securitized by a simultaneous collar hedge and equity lending transaction

Name

C Keyter

Position

Executive Director

Company

Sibanye-Stillwater Limited

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market sale of shares

Transaction Date

4 March 2022

Number of shares

500 000

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price

R69.59

Total Value

R34 795 000.00

Nature of transaction

On market sale of shares

Transaction Date

4 March 2022

Number of shares

500 000

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price

R68.70

Total Value

R34 350 000.00

Nature of transaction

On market sale of shares

Transaction Date

4 March 2022

Number of shares

200 000

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price

R73.60

Total Value

R14 720 000.00

Nature of transaction

On market sale of shares

Transaction Date

7 March 2022

Number of shares

200 000

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price

R79.24

Total Value

R15 848 000.00

Nature of transaction

On market sale of shares

Transaction Date

7 March 2022

Number of shares

200 000

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price

R78.77

Total Value

R15 754 000.00

Name

M Keyter

Position

An Associate to Executive Director C Keyter

Company

Sibanye-Stillwater Limited

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market sale of shares

Transaction Date

7 March 2022

Number of shares

610

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price

R76.70

Total Value

R46 787.00

Name

SN Danson

Position

Independent Non-Executive Director

Company

Sibanye-Stillwater Limited

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market purchase of shares

Transaction Date

4 March 2022

Number of shares

14 000

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price

R 71.89

Total Value

R1 006 460.00

Name

R van Niekerk

Position

Prescribed Officer

Company

Sibanye-Stillwater Limited

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Transaction Date

7 March 2022

Nature of transaction

Off-market collar hedge over 475 000 ordinary shares

of the Company with a put strike price of R39.37 and

R74.79, call strike price of R113.78 and expiry on 08

April 2024

Notional value

R37 396 750.00

Mr van Niekerk entered into an equity hedging arrangement with a financial institution

Name

RA Stewart

Position

Prescribed Officer

Company

Sibanye-Stillwater Limited

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market sale of shares

Transaction Date

8 March 2022

Number of shares

150 000

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price

R76.25

Total Value

R11 437 500

In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal in the above securities has been obtained.

Investor relations contact:

Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com

James Wellsted

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +27 (0) 83 453 4014

Website: www.sibanyestillwater.com

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this announcement may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "will", ""would", "expect", "forecast", "potential", "may", "could" "believe", "aim", "anticipate", "target", "estimate" and words of similar meaning.

These forward-looking statements, including among others, those relating to Sibanye-Stillwater Limited's ("Sibanye- Stillwater") future business prospects, financial positions, production and operational guidance, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves information, climate and ESG-related statements, targets and metrics, plans and objectives of management for future operations and ability to complete or successfully integrate ongoing and future acquisitions, are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgement of Sibanye-Stillwater's senior management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sibanye-Stillwater that could cause its actual results and outcomes to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a consequence, these forward-looking statements should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Sibanye-Stillwater's Integrated Annual Report 2020 and annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on 22 April 2021 (SEC File no. 333-234096). These forward- looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Sibanye-Stillwater expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement (except to the extent legally required).

Disclaimer

Sibanye Stillwater Limited published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 14:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
