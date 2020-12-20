Sibanye Stillwater : Director dealings

Sibanye Stillwater Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number 2014/243852/06 Share codes: SSW (JSE) and SBSW (NYSE) ISIN - ZAE000259701 Issuer code: SSW ("Sibanye-Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group") Registered Address: Constantia Office Park Bridgeview House • Building 11 • Ground Floor Cnr 14th Avenue & Hendrik Potgieter Road Weltevreden Park • 1709 Postal Address: Private Bag X5 • Westonaria • 1780 Tel +27 11 278 9600 • Fax +27 11 278 9863 Website: www.sibanyestillwater.com MARKET RELEASE Director dealings Johannesburg, 15 December 2020. Sibanye-Stillwater, (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) in compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, discloses the following: Name TV Maphai Position Chairman Company Sibanye-Stillwater Limited Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market purchase of shares Transaction Date 11 December 2020 Number of shares 30 000 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price R53,49 Total Value R1 604 700 Number of shares 2 415 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price R53,52 Total Value R129 250,80 Number of shares 1 800 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price R53,53 Total Value R96 354,00 Number of shares 5 606 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price R53,54 Total Value R300 145,24 Number of shares 1 800 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price R53,55 Total Value R96 390,00 Number of shares 5 770 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price R53,56 Total Value R309 041,20 Number of shares 2 609 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price R53,57 Total Value R139 764,13 1

In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal in the above securities has been obtained.

