  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sibanye Stillwater Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSW   ZAE000259701

SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED

(SSW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-07
44.71 ZAR   +0.29%
03:09pSibanye Stillwater Down Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:48aSibanye Stillwater : Operating update for the quarter ended 31 March 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
06:43aSouth African Stocks Back in Red After US Fed's Warning of Accelerated Downturn
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sibanye Stillwater Down Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

05/09/2023 | 03:09pm EDT
Sibanye Stillwater Limited Sponsored ADR (SBSW) is currently at $8.40, down $1.28 or 13.19%


--Would be lowest close since April 10, 2023, when it closed at $8.27

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 21, 2020, when it fell 14.84%

--Snaps a four day winning streak

--Down 6.2% month-to-date

--Down 21.25% year-to-date

--Down 59.17% from its all-time closing high of $20.56 on April 16, 2021

--Down 27.57% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2022), when it closed at $11.59

--Down 36.01% from its 52-week closing high of $13.12 on May 27, 2022

--Up 6.13% from its 52-week closing low of $7.91 on March 7, 2023

--Traded as low as $8.37; lowest intraday level since April 11, 2023, when it hit $8.30

--Down 13.44% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 21, 2020, when it fell as much as 16.35%


All data as of 2:49:18 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-23 1508ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PLATINUM 2.77% 1104.8 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED 0.29% 44.71 End-of-day quote.-0.02%
Analyst Recommendations on SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 140 B 7 547 M 7 547 M
Net income 2023 23 453 M 1 262 M 1 262 M
Net cash 2023 7 739 M 416 M 416 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,56x
Yield 2023 6,28%
Capitalization 112 B 6 137 M 6 040 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 66 043
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sibanye Stillwater Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 44,71 ZAR
Average target price 53,42 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neal John Froneman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charl Keyter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Thabane Vincent Maphai Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert van Niekerk Chief Technical & Innovation Officer
Richard A. Stewart Chief Regional Officer-Southern Africa
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-0.02%6 918
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.20%8 632
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-9.75%6 811
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.5.56%863
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.4.60%483
STEPPE GOLD LTD.-8.04%56
