Sibanye Stillwater Down Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

Sibanye Stillwater Limited Sponsored ADR (SBSW) is currently at $8.40, down $1.28 or 13.19%

--Would be lowest close since April 10, 2023, when it closed at $8.27

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 21, 2020, when it fell 14.84%

--Snaps a four day winning streak

--Down 6.2% month-to-date

--Down 21.25% year-to-date

--Down 59.17% from its all-time closing high of $20.56 on April 16, 2021

--Down 27.57% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2022), when it closed at $11.59

--Down 36.01% from its 52-week closing high of $13.12 on May 27, 2022

--Up 6.13% from its 52-week closing low of $7.91 on March 7, 2023

--Traded as low as $8.37; lowest intraday level since April 11, 2023, when it hit $8.30

--Down 13.44% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 21, 2020, when it fell as much as 16.35%

All data as of 2:49:18 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-23 1508ET