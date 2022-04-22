Sibanye Stillwater : GRI content index

GRI CONTENT INDEX

This report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards.

Foundation 2021

Stakeholder inclusiveness As part of our material issues process and our preparation of the Integrated Report (and supplementary fact sheets), we gather and analyse media reports, NGO assessments, stakeholder feedback, minutes of engagement forums and research reports. We also include statistics and details on complaints and our responses to them. How we define our stakeholders influences what we consider to be of material ethical significance. Sustainability context Our sustainability context is provided in the section Managing our risks and opportunities within the external operating environment. Our context is in part determined by what we value and how we plan to include stakeholders in our story of value creation. Completeness The integrated report provides sufficient detail in terms of how we impact our environment and society. We align to global third-party ESG standards and provide our scores on these for stakeholders to examine. Accuracy Qualitative and quantitative data are provided in line with reporting guidelines and using best practice guidance where possible. Data measurements and bases for calculations are provided where required and limitations explained. Some specific indicators have also been assured as indicated. The Statement of assurance: Page 274 Balance The report contains both positive and negative aspects of performance. Yearly comparisons are included, regardless of whether metrics improved or deteriorated. And statistical information is presented in a balanced and appropriate way. Notwithstanding the generally positive tone of the report, there is no attempt to hide uncomfortable facts. Clarity Professional writers and graphic designers have been tasked with communicating the information in a way that ordinary people can understand. The information is themed around the story of value creation and depletion. Noting that protecting value (or at least mitigating its depletion) is as important as creating value. Comparability Our operations in southern Africa account for 85% of ounces produced, 97% of the workforce and for the vast majority of ESG-related activities. Therefore, the report must reflect a southern African - and more specifically a South African - bias. The report includes detailed information of how we compare, as against our past, and how we compare as against competitors and how we compare as against the global ESG standards of the day. And we do not change the framework of our comparability, but endeavour to keep it consistent, from one year to the next. Precedent is important. Verifiability External assurance is provided across a range of key performance indicators. Timeliness The Integrated Report is published annually timeously as per the reporting guidelines which provides performance data to interested parties.

For more information on GRI, please visit www.globalreporting.org/information/about-gri/Pages/default.aspx

General Disclosures GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021

Organisational and its reporting practices 2-1 Organisational details

About Sibanye-Stillwater: Page 4-6

2-2 Entities included in the organisation's sustainability reporting

2-3 Reporting period, frequency and contact point

Restatements of information Minimising environmental impact: Page 183, 189,193 and 198

External assurance About this report: Page 2 Corporate governance: Page 18-20 Statement of assurance: Page 274

2-6 Activities, value chain and other business relationships

How we create value - our business model: Page 80-83

Further information is also available at: www.sibanyestillwater.com/suppliers/

Employees

2-8 Workers who are not employees

Governance

Governance structure and composition

2-9 Governance structure and composition

Detailed biographies and information on other public directorships are available on our corporate website www.sibanyestillwater.com

2-10 Nominating and selection of the highest governance body

Detailed biographies and information on other public directorships are available on our corporate website www.sibanyestillwater.com

2-11 Chair of the highest governance body

2-12 Role of highest governance body in overseeing the management of impacts

Delegating of responsibility to managing impacts Corporate governance: Page 15 Managing our risks and opportunities within the external environment: Page 58-67

Role of the highest governance body in sustainability reporting Index: Page 1 Our material issues: Page 71

Conflicts of interest Corporate governance: Pages 12-13 Code of Ethics: www.sibanyestillwater.com/about-us/governance/

Communicating critical concerns Corporate governance: Page 12-13 Socioeconomic development: Page 221-222

Collective knowledge of highest governance body Board an and executive leadership: Page 7 - 11

Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance body Corporate governance: Pages 16 - 17

Remuneration policies Remuneration report: Pages 227-248

Process for determining remuneration Remuneration report: Pages 248 - 251

Strategy, policies and practices

Statement on sustainable development strategy

2-22 Statement on sustainable development strategy

2-23 Policy commitments

Empowering our workforce: Pages 160 - 161 Socioeconomic development: Pages 215-221

Governance in sustainability: Our considered decision-making: Pages 224-226

See ESG policy and Human Rights policy www.sibanyestillwater.com/sustainability/reports-policies/

2-24 Embedding policy commitments

Our sustainability strategy: A summary : Page 178 Socioeconomic development: Pages 221-222

2-25 Processes to remediate negative impacts

Supplementary information - Environmental incidents 2021 Corporate governance: Page 12

Socioeconomic development: Pages 211-212, 217, 221-222

See grievance procedure -https://www.sibanyestillwater.com/sustainability/reports-policies/

Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns

Corporate governance: Page 12

Corporate governance: Page 12

Code of Ethics available at https://thevault.exchange/?get_group_doc=245/1604656042-sibanye-stillwater-code-ethics.pdf

Compliance with laws and regulations Corporate governance: Page 20

Membership associations

Stakeholder engagement

2-29 Approach to stakeholder engagement

2-30 Collective bargaining agreements

Disclosures on material topics

Disclosures on material topics

Process to determine material topics Our material issues: Pages 71 - 72

3-2 List of material topics

Our material issues: Page 72

In 2021, we listed the ten most material issues. Eight of the material issues reported in 2020 remained on the most material issues list with climate change as a material issue being combined with energy supply and consumption which was reported as separate issues previously. A new material issue relating to technology was listed due to its risk component and key strategic underlying aspects.

3-3 Management of material topics

