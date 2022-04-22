Sibanye Stillwater : GRI content index

This report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards.
Foundation 2021
|
Stakeholder inclusiveness
|
As part of our material issues process and our preparation of the Integrated Report (and supplementary fact sheets), we gather and analyse media
|
reports, NGO assessments, stakeholder feedback, minutes of engagement forums and research reports. We also include statistics and details on
|
complaints and our responses to them. How we define our stakeholders influences what we consider to be of material ethical significance.
|
Sustainability context
|
Our sustainability context is provided in the section Managing our risks and opportunities within the external operating environment. Our context is in part
|
determined by what we value and how we plan to include stakeholders in our story of value creation.
|
Completeness
|
The integrated report provides sufficient detail in terms of how we impact our environment and society. We align to global third-party ESG standards
|
and provide our scores on these for stakeholders to examine.
|
Accuracy
|
Qualitative and quantitative data are provided in line with reporting guidelines and using best practice guidance where possible. Data measurements
|
and bases for calculations are provided where required and limitations explained. Some specific indicators have also been assured as indicated.
|
The Statement of assurance: Page 274
|
Balance
|
The report contains both positive and negative aspects of performance. Yearly comparisons are included, regardless of whether metrics improved
|
or deteriorated. And statistical information is presented in a balanced and appropriate way. Notwithstanding the generally positive tone of the report,
|
there is no attempt to hide uncomfortable facts.
|
Clarity
|
Professional writers and graphic designers have been tasked with communicating the information in a way that ordinary people can understand.
|
The information is themed around the story of value creation and depletion. Noting that protecting value (or at least mitigating its depletion) is as
|
important as creating value.
|
Comparability
|
Our operations in southern Africa account for 85% of ounces produced, 97% of the workforce and for the vast majority of ESG-related activities.
|
Therefore, the report must reflect a southern African - and more specifically a South African - bias. The report includes detailed information of how we
|
compare, as against our past, and how we compare as against competitors and how we compare as against the global ESG standards of the day.
|
And we do not change the framework of our comparability, but endeavour to keep it consistent, from one year to the next. Precedent is important.
|
Verifiability
|
External assurance is provided across a range of key performance indicators.
|
Timeliness
|
The Integrated Report is published annually timeously as per the reporting guidelines which provides performance data to interested parties.
For more information on GRI, please visit www.globalreporting.org/information/about-gri/Pages/default.aspx Those indicators in blue is non-core
General Disclosures GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021
Organisational and its reporting practices 2-1 Organisational details
Front cover, inside front cover
Throughout the Integrated Annual Report 2021
About this report: Page 2
Administration and corporate information: Page 281
About Sibanye-Stillwater: Page 4-6
2-2 Entities included in the organisation's sustainability reporting
About this report: Page 2
About Sibanye-Stillwater: Page 5
Our timeline: Page 6
2-3 Reporting period, frequency and contact point
Integrated report 2021 - 22 April 2022
Index and directors statement: Page 1
About this report: Page 2
Administration and corporate information: Page 281
Annual Financial Report 2021: Front page, inside cover,161
-
2-4 Restatements of information
Minimising environmental impact: Page 183, 189,193 and 198
-
2-5 External assurance
About this report: Page 2 Corporate governance: Page 18-20
Statement of assurance: Page 274
-
2-6 Activities, value chain and other business relationships
About Sibanye-Stillwater: Page 4-6
How we create value - our business model: Page 80-83
Mineral resources and mineral reserves - a summary: Page 112-122
Engaging with our stakeholders: Page 73
Chief Financial Officer's report: Page 91
Socioeconomic development: Page 217 - 219
Governance in sustainability: Our considered decision making: Page 224-225
Annual Financial Report 2021: Page 7-8
8 Further information is also available at: www.sibanyestillwater.com/suppliers/
2-7 Employees
Our timeline: Page 6
Empowering our workforce: Page 158,160
Four-year statistical review: Page 266
2-8 Workers who are not employees
About Sibanye-Stillwater: Pages 4-6
Empowering our workforce: Pages 158,160
General Disclosures GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021 continuedGovernance
2-9 Governance structure and composition
Board and executive leadership: Pages 7 - 11 Corporate governance: Page 15
Detail of Board committees: Page 262
Detailed biographies and information on other public directorships are available on our corporate website www.sibanyestillwater.com
2-10 Nominating and selection of the highest governance body
Corporate governance: Page 14
Detail of Board committees: Pages 262, 264
Detailed biographies and information on other public directorships are available on our corporate website www.sibanyestillwater.com
2-11 Chair of the highest governance body
Corporate governance: Page 14
Board and executive leadership: Pages 7-10
2-12 Role of highest governance body in overseeing the management of impacts
Corporate governance: Pages 12,14,16
Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee Chair report: Page 175
Remuneration report: Pages 242 - 245
-
2-13 Delegating of responsibility to managing impacts
Corporate governance: Page 15
Managing our risks and opportunities within the external environment: Page 58-67
-
2-14 Role of the highest governance body in sustainability reporting
Index: Page 1
Our material issues: Page 71
-
2-15 Conflicts of interest
Corporate governance: Pages 12-13
8 Code of Ethics: www.sibanyestillwater.com/about-us/governance/
-
2-16 Communicating critical concerns
Corporate governance: Page 12-13
Socioeconomic development: Page 221-222
-
2-17 Collective knowledge of highest governance body
Board an and executive leadership: Page 7 - 11
-
2-18 Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance body
Corporate governance: Pages 16 - 17
-
2-19 Remuneration policies
Remuneration report: Pages 227-248
-
2-20 Process for determining remuneration
Remuneration report: Pages 248 - 251
-
2-21 Annual total compensation ratio
Remuneration report: Pages 248 - 251
Empowering our workforce: Page 168
GRI Standard
Disclosure
2 Section and page number references for the Integrated Annual Report 2021 and additional commentary
General Disclosures
Strategy, policies and practicesGRI 2: General Disclosures 2021 continued
2-22 Statement on sustainable development strategy
Social, ethics and sustainability: Chairman report: Pages 175 - 176
Leadership view: Pages 28 - 37
2-23 Policy commitments
Empowering our workforce: Pages 160 - 161 Socioeconomic development: Pages 215-221
Governance in sustainability: Our considered decision-making: Pages 224-226
8 See ESG policy and Human Rights policy www.sibanyestillwater.com/sustainability/reports-policies/
2-24 Embedding policy commitments
Our sustainability strategy: A summary : Page 178 Socioeconomic development: Pages 221-222
2-25 Processes to remediate negative impacts
Supplementary information - Environmental incidents 2021 Corporate governance: Page 12
Socioeconomic development: Pages 211-212, 217, 221-222
8 See grievance procedure -https://www.sibanyestillwater.com/sustainability/reports-policies/
2-26 Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns
Corporate governance: Page 12
Code of Ethics available at https://thevault.exchange/?get_group_doc=245/1604656042-sibanye-stillwater-code-ethics.pdf
-
2-27 Compliance with laws and regulations
Corporate governance: Page 20
-
2-28 Membership associations
Using the Integrated Report: Page 1
Governance in sustainability: Our considered decision-making: Pages 224-226
Our Sustainability strategy: a summary: Pages 178
Supplementary information: Processing the UN's SDGs Supplementary information: ICMM self-assessment
General Disclosures
GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021 continued
Stakeholder engagement
2-29 Approach to stakeholder engagement
Engaging with stakeholders: Pages 73 - 79
Our material issues: Pages 71-72
Continuous safe production: Pages
134-135
Minimising our environmental impact: Pages 186,189, 191 and 203
Socioeconomic development: Page 215
2-30 Collective bargaining agreements
Empowering our workforce: Page 168
GRI 3 Disclosure on material topics 2021
Disclosures on material topics
-
3-1 Process to determine material topics
Our material issues: Pages 71 - 72
-
3-2 List of material topics
Our material issues: Page 72
In 2021, we listed the ten most material issues. Eight of the material issues reported in 2020 remained on the most material issues list with climate change as a material issue being combined with energy supply and consumption which was reported as separate issues previously. A new material issue relating to technology was listed due to its risk component and key strategic underlying aspects.
3-3 Management of material topics
Our material issues: Pages: 71 - 72
Continuous safe production: Pages 131- 142
Chief financial officer's report: Pages 90 - 102
Minimising our environmental impact: Pages 179 - 206
Socioeconomic development: Pages 207 - 223
Empowering our workforce: Pages 153 - 174
Corporate governance: Pages 12 - 22
Harnessing continuous innovation: Pages 123 - 129
Capital trade-offs: strategic management for optimum value chain: Pages 84-88
How we create value: our business model: Pages: 80 - 83