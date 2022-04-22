Sibanye Stillwater : ICMM self-assessment

Sibanye-Stillwater's ICMM self-assessment for the year ending 31 December 2021

Sibanye-Stillwater was accepted as an ICMM member in February 2020, after which we were given two years to address certain gaps in our membership application. This is currently being reviewed. As a first step, we reviewed all ESG-related policies and position statements as per ICMM requirements. Our ESG policy and position statements now consider statements on matters that were not fully covered before we joined the ICMM, including indigenous people and climate.

The ICMM has five subject matters as part of it's Assurance and Validation Procedure to confirm members are implementing their mining principles and performance expectations (PEs). These are:

Subject matter 1: The alignment of the member company's sustainability policies, management standards and procedures to the ICMM Principles, any mandatory requirements set out in ICMM Position Statements, the corporate-level PEs, and corporate-level aspects of combined PEs.

Subject matter 2: Document the review process of sustainability risks and opportunities, taking stakeholder expectations into account. The company's material sustainability risks and opportunities based on its own review of the business and the views and expectations of its stakeholders.

Subject matter 3: Provide detail about systems and approaches in managing risks and opportunities. (Member companies can choose the specific risk, as per the SD Framework. Ours is managing workplace safety.)

Subject matter 4: Reported performance (during the reporting period) for the identified risk (workplace safety).

Subject matter 5: Disclosures regarding the company's prioritisation process for selecting assets for third-party PE Validation. This means companies must select assets for third-party Performance Expectation validation. For Sibanye-Stillwater's production split, this selection must be accurate and materially appropriate and relevant.

Our response to the Assurance and Validation Procedure's subject matters:

Subject matter 1: We have updated our policies and position statements for the Group on the areas relevant to ICMM's Mining Principles. These can be viewed at: 8 www.sibanyestillwater.com/sustainability/reports-policies/. Also refer to the table below in which we detail our alignment to the ICMM Mining Principles and Performance Expectations.

Subject matter 2: In meeting the above requirements, we made numerous modifications to our reporting environment - for our 2020 Integrated Report, we added an accountability, governance and assurance section to the performance chapters and continued with this disclosure in 2021. These can be found in the sections Empowering our workforce, page 153, Safe production, page 131, Health, well-being and occupational hygiene, page 143, and Minimising our environmental impact, page 179. We also conducted a workshop and process on determining material issues, which was also observed by independent consultants.

See Our material issues, page 71.

Subject matter 3: In meeting the requirements we made numerous modifications to our reporting environment, including the following. For our 2020 Integrated Report, we added an accountability, governance and assurance section to the performance chapters which we continued in 2021. We set our policies, standards and procedures for the Group on the areas relevant to ICMM's Mining Principles. These can be found in the sections Empowering our workforce, page 153, Continuous safe production, page 131, Health, well-being and occupational hygiene, page 143, and Minimising our environmental impact, page 179. Our risk process, which takes the ICMM's Mining Principles into account, is explained in Managing our risks and opportunities within the external operating environment, page 38. Other sustainability related risk discussions are included in, Continuous safe production, page 131, Health, well-being and occupational hygiene, page 143, Socioeconomic development page 207, and Minimising our environmental impact page 179 amongst others.

Subject matter 4: Refer to the PwC assurance statement, page 274 on the related performance indicators that have been assured.

Subject matter 5: Sibanye-Stillwater's disclosure regarding the company's prioritisation process as required by Subject matter 5 for selecting assets for third-party Performance Expectation validation rest on Sibanye-Stillwater's production split. Further to this, the operations in Southern Africa accounts for the majority of ounces produced and account for most of the workforce employed - the majority of our activities occur in South Africa.Therefore, the asset selection for 2021 third-party assurance of the ICMM Performance Expectations will be of the South African PGMs operations. The year thereafter, 2022, will be the SA gold operations and the US PGM operations will be the last asset to be reviewed in the three-year third party assurance cycle.

Below is a summary of our corporate and asset level performance against the ICMM Principles and performance expectations:

Assessment summary

Comments

Principle 1: Apply ethical business practices and sound systems of corporate governance and transparency to support sustainable developmentPerformance expectations

Corporate Meets

SA PGM

SA gold

US PGM

1.1 Establish systems to maintain compliance with applicable law. Applicable: Corporate and Asset Sibanye-Stillwater has zero-tolerance for regulatory non-compliance; this is overseen by dedicated compliance officers at our US and SA operations. 2 Corporate governance, pages 19- 21.

1.2 Implement policies and practices to prevent bribery, corruption and publicly disclose facilitation payments.

Applicable: Corporate and Asset

Meets

Our CARES values inform the Company culture and leadership behaviour, providing a principled basis for the way the Company does business. Our CARES values are explained in 2 Our purpose, vision and strategy, page 23.

Our code of ethics requires the reporting of contraventions and non-compliance with relevant legislation and regulations and outlines our approach to ethical business practices. To facilitate this, toll free lines are available for the US operations and SA operations. 2 Corporate governance, page 12.

Facilitation payments are addressed within the Code of Ethics, 8 seewww.sibanyestillwater.com/about-us/governance/ which can be viewed at www.sibanyestillwater.com/sustainability/reports-policies/

Self-assessment SA PGMs: Same process is followed as described above.

Assessment summary

Comments

Principle 1: Apply ethical business practices and sound systems of corporate governance and transparency to support sustainable developmentPerformance expectations

1.3 Implement policies and standards consistent with the ICMM policy framework.

Applicable: Corporate

CorporateMeets

Sibanye-Stillwater has been a member of the ICMM since February 2020, following a third-party assurance and independent panel review. A comprehensive review of existing policy statement and governance documents have been completed. The policies were reviewed to incorporate the ICMM requirements, but also to increase their readability index, as well as to incorporate standalone policies into one consolidated policy.

Sibanye-Stillwater is updating supporting position statements, where applicable, that set out the technical detail on commitments relevant to ESG policy.

The updated policies, position statements and Code of Ethics can be found at: 8 www.sibanyestillwater.com/sustainability/reports-policies/

SA PGM

Assessment summary

Comments

Principle 1: Apply ethical business practices and sound systems of corporate governance and transparency to support sustainable developmentcontinued

1.4 Assign accountability for sustainability performance at the Board and/or Executive Committee level.

Performance expectations

Applicable: Corporate

Corporate Meets

The Group Executive and C-suite, through its ESG sub-committee, has oversight and accountability. Furthermore, the Board, through its Social, Ethics and Sustainability (sub)-Committee sets the agenda and performance expectations for the ESG Committee to report back on.

2 Corporate governance: Page 16, 262

2 Governance in sustainability: our considered decision making: Page 224

1.5 Disclose the value and beneficiaries of financial and in-kind political contributions whether directly or through an intermediary.

Applicable: Corporate

Meets

No political contributions were made.

2 Corporate governance: Page 12

N/A

Assessment summary

Comments

Principle 2: Integrate sustainable development in corporate strategy and decision-making processesPerformance expectations

2.1 Integrate sustainable development principles into corporate strategy and decision-making processes relating to investments and in the design, operation and closure of facilities.

Applicable: Corporate

Corporate Meets

One of our business strategy strategic focus areas for 2021 was embedding ESG excellence.

A closure guideline is in place which considers social aspects.

2 Progress on our strategy in 2021, page 27

2 Our Sustainability strategy: a summary, page 178

SA PGM N/A

SA gold N/A

US PGM N/A

2.2 Support the adoption of responsible health and safety, environmental, human rights and labour policies and practices by joint venture partners, suppliers and contractors, based on risk.

Applicable: Corporate and Asset

Meets

Suppliers, business partners and contractors must adhere to our Company policies and practices as stipulated in the our business contracts.

2 Socioeconomic development, page 222

Meets

During 2020, Sibanye-Stillwater circulated a questionnaire through COUPA (a supplier portal that enhances transactional efficiencies) to all vendors about their ESG practice. As of 31 December 2021, 1000 suppliers had completed the questionnaire.

The general terms and conditions in our supplier contracts have been updated to include adherence to human rights regulation, as well as adherence to our own policy statements and Code of Ethics.

High-risk suppliers were assessed by considering biggest spend and the ESG questionnaires, by which we identified suppliers most in need of verification. The first verification commenced during 2021; with the aim to complete 50 suppliers a year. As at 31 December 2021, 11 suppliers had been verified in terms of their ESG practices.

Self-assessment for SA PGMs: Same process as described above.

Meets

The US operations have environmental requirements in vendor contracts.