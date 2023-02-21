Sibanye-Stillwater Launches Takeover of New Century Resources

By Kyle Morris

Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. said Tuesday that it is launching an off-market takeover offer for New Century Resources Ltd. and that it will pay $83 million for the shares it doesn't already own.

The precious-metals mining company said it will pay 1.10 Australian dollars (76 cents) a share for the company.

Sibanye-Stillwater is the largest shareholder in New Century Resources with an interest of 19.9%

The offer price implies an equity value for New Century of $103 million on a fully diluted basis.

