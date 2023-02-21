Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sibanye Stillwater Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSW   ZAE000259701

SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED

(SSW)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-19
41.50 ZAR   +0.17%
01:22aAustralian shares skid as BHP results and cenbank minutes weigh
RE
12:34aSibanye-Stillwater Makes Takeover Bid for Australia's New Century Resources
MT
02/20South African mining giant Sibanye-Stillwater launches takeover bid for Australian zinc miner
RE
Sibanye-Stillwater Launches Takeover of New Century Resources

02/21/2023 | 01:29am EST
By Kyle Morris


Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. said Tuesday that it is launching an off-market takeover offer for New Century Resources Ltd. and that it will pay $83 million for the shares it doesn't already own.

The precious-metals mining company said it will pay 1.10 Australian dollars (76 cents) a share for the company.

Sibanye-Stillwater is the largest shareholder in New Century Resources with an interest of 19.9%

The offer price implies an equity value for New Century of $103 million on a fully diluted basis.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 0128ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED 42.21% 1.095 Delayed Quote.-9.41%
PLATINUM -0.33% 925 Delayed Quote.-14.32%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -0.29% 2397.6 Real-time Quote.0.27%
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED 0.17% 41.5 End-of-day quote.-7.20%
Financials
Sales 2022 145 B 8 020 M 8 020 M
Net income 2022 23 368 M 1 290 M 1 290 M
Net cash 2022 9 378 M 518 M 518 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,03x
Yield 2022 7,30%
Capitalization 117 B 6 485 M 6 485 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
Sibanye Stillwater Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Neal John Froneman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charl Keyter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Thabane Vincent Maphai Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert van Niekerk Chief Technical & Innovation Officer
Richard A. Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-7.20%6 485
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.61%8 528
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.2.66%8 338
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.-6.68%763
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.9.76%509
STEPPE GOLD LTD.-12.50%53