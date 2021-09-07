Sibanye Stillwater : MARKET RELEASE (Form 6-K)

Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in securities by Clients of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited ('Allan Gray') Johannesburg, 7 September 2021: In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 (the Act), Regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations, 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) has received formal notification that Allan Gray, has on behalf of its clients, in aggregate, acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by Allan Gray, on behalf of its clients, has increased from 4.9865% to 5.0020% of the) total issued shares of the Company. Sibanye-Stillwater has, as required by section 122(3)(a) of the Act filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

