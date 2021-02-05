Sibanye Stillwater : Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in securities by the PIC

Sibanye Stillwater Limited

MARKET RELEASE

Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in securities by the PIC

Johannesburg, 5 February 2021: In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 (the Act), Regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations, 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) has received formal notification that Public Investment Corporation (PIC) SOC Limited has increased its total shareholding from 14.390% to 15.155% of the total issued shares of the Company.

Sibanye-Stillwater has, as required by section 122(3)(a) of the Act filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

