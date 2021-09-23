Sibanye Stillwater : PGM Investor day presentations available on the Group's website (Form 6-K)

Sibanye-Stillwater PGM Investor day presentations available on the Group's website
Johannesburg, 23 September 2021: Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) wishes to advise
shareholders that presentations on its Market outlook for the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and its SA
PGM and US PGM operations, which will be shared by senior management at a virtual Investor day this
afternoon, may contain information which has not previously been published.
The presentations will be available from 12:30 CAT (06:30 EST) at
(pre-register at
Investor relations contact:
Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com
James Wellsted
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +27 (0) 83 453 4014
Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited
Disclaimer
