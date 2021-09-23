Sibanye Stillwater : PGM Investor day presentations available on the Group's website (Form 6-K)

Sibanye-Stillwater PGM Investor day presentations available on the Group's website

Johannesburg, 23 September 2021: Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) wishes to advise

shareholders that presentations on its Market outlook for the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and its SA

PGM and US PGM operations, which will be shared by senior management at a virtual Investor day this

afternoon, may contain information which has not previously been published.

The presentations will be available from 12:30 CAT (06:30 EST)



The virtual sessions will take place between 13:00 and 17:00 CAT (07:00 - 10:00 EST / 05:00 - 09:00 MDT)

(pre-register at

