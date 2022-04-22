Sibanye Stillwater : Progressing the UN's SDGs

1.Progressing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Unlike many other sectors there is no primary point of connection between mining and a single SDG. Instead, operations have the potential to contribute to several different goals at any one time.

In 2020 Sibanye-Stillwater reviewed the SDGs, categorising them by our potential for impact, positive and negative. We assessed our impact on the SDGs by applying different lenses (conceptual frameworks). A key theme in working with the SDGs is how they intersect with our Sustainability strategy (8 available on the website at www.sibanyestillwater.com/sustainability/).

The lenses applied to gain a deeper understanding of the SDGs:

1 How the ICMM principles support delivery of the SDGs 2 The Sustainable Accounting Standards Board approach to the SDGs 3 PwC's study on the SDGs 4 Applying the SDGs in the context of our business model and ESG Strategy

In 2021 we anchored the Sustainability strategy's core themes to primary SDGs. The SDG dashboard demonstrates our progress against the SDGs,anchored in our Sustainability cross-cutting themes. It demonstrates who benefits from our stakeholders as represented by our symbolic Umdoni tree. The dashboard shows: 1) The primary SDG that relates to the sustainability theme 2) SDGs where we offer a primary positive contribution 3) The SDGs where we offer a secondary positive contribution 4) SDGs where we minimise the negative impact 5) The associated policy and position statements to each theme and primary SDG. 8 The Integrated Report (IR) reference in this supplementary report is available at www.sibanyestillwater.com/newsinvestors/report/annual.

Building an operating portfolio of green metals and related technologies / Embedding ESG excellence as the way we do business

Developing a climate resilient businessSDG benchmark: Science based emission reduction in line with a 1.5oC pathway

13.1 Strengthen resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards and natural disasters in all countries

13.2 Integrate climate change measures into policy and planning

SDG KPI: CO2e intensity (Refer to SDG 7 below)

The following stakeholders represented on our Umdoni tree - environment, communities, employees, shareholders, company and government

ESG policy

Position statement: Climate change

Position statement: Energy and decarbonisation

Position statement: Water conservation and water demand management

1. A = act to prevent, B = benefit, C = contribute for solution

UN Sustainable Development Goal Sibanye-Stillwater performance to the primary goal SDG 13 SDGs SDG target SDG KPI 2021 2020 2019 Year on year 8 2 Further detail 13.1 Integrate climate change measures into national policies, strategies and planning

disclosure: TCFD

Carbon neutral target by 2040, page 185 of IR

13.2 Improve education, awareness-raising and human and institutional capacity on climate change mitigation, adaptation, impact reduction and early warning

7.2: To increase substantially the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix

Number of countries with national and local disaster risk reduction strategiesNumber of countries that have communicated the establishment or operationalisation of an integrated plan which increases their ability to adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change, foster climate resilience and low-emissions development in a manner that does not threaten food production (including a national adaptation plan, nationally determined contribution, national communication, biennial update report or other)

Renewable energy share in total final energy consumption

Refer to climate change response plan, page 182 of IRRefer to Sustainability strategy, page 178 of IR

Climate change response plan and Group energy and decarbonisation strategy, page 182, 185 of IR

Total energy consumption by operation (PJ)

Supplementary report: Climate change related

IR: page 187

Production of green metals

SA gold 12.66 12.51 SA PGM 11.11 9.61 US PGM 2.08 2.09 Total energy consumption by source (PJ) Grid-supplied electricity (Non-renewable) 20.43 22.29 Grid-supplied electricity (renewable) 2.28 Grid-supplied electricity (Nuclear) 1.02 Diesel 1.26 1.11 Biodiesel 0.02 Other 0.84 0.83 Refer to green metals strategic theme and strategic differentiators

IR: page 187

IR: page 26 and 27

7.3 To double the global rate of improvement in energy efficiency

Energy intensity

Energy intensity (GJ/tonne milled)

0.93 0.85 0.37 0.34 1.4 1.41 0.6 0.56 SA gold 4020 3835 4014 SA PGM 3023 2601 3148 US PGM 259 259 251 Group 7302 6695 7413

SA gold

0.83 0.37

IR: page 188

SA PGM US PGM Group

1.35 0.56

9.4 To upgrade infrastructure and retrofit industries to make them sustainable, with increased resource-use efficiency and greater adoption of clean and environmentally sound technologies and industrial processes, with all countries taking action in accordance with their respective capabilities

CO2 emission per unit of value added

Total CO2e emissions: Scope 1 and 2 (000t CO2e)

IR: page 183

SDGs

SDG target

SDG KPI

Year on 2021 2020 2019 year 8 2 Further detail

11.5 Significantly reduce the number of deaths and the number of people affected and substantially decrease the direct economic losses relative to global gross domestic product caused by disasters, including water-related disasters, with a focus on protecting the poor and people in vulnerable situations

1.5 Build the resilience of the poor and those in vulnerable situations and reduce their exposure and vulnerability to climate-related extreme events and other economic, social and environmental shocks and disasters

Number affected by natural disasterRefer to page 213 - 217 of our socioeconomic development section in IR.

Our purpose, vision, strategy and values, page 23 -26

Key references

2.4.1 Ensure sustainable food production systems and implement resilient agricultural practices that increase productivity and production, that help maintain ecosystems, that strengthen capacity for adaptation to climate change, extreme weather, drought, flooding and other disasters and that progressively improve land and soil quality

6.4.1 Substantially increase water-use efficiency across allProportion of agricultural area under productive and sustainable agricultureChange in water-use efficiency oversectors and ensure sustainable withdrawals and supply of time freshwater to address water scarcity and substantially reduce the number of people suffering from water scarcity

Managing our risks and opportunities within the external environment: IR page 38

Opportunities: page 68

Engaging with our stakeholders: page 73

Remuneration Report: 246

Hectares donated for agricultural initiatives

Refer to our BRR project in the main report

Intensity (kL/tonne treated)

IR: page 214

IR: page 193

SA gold 1.56 1.78 1.97 h SA PGM 0.80 0.90 0.74 h US PGM 0.13 0.21 0.63 h Group 1.02 1.18 1.17 h

Our strategic focus Sustainability theme

Embedding ESG excellence as the way we do business

Entrenching long-term economic sustainability: Integrated post-mining economies

We anchor our theme of entrenching long-term economic sustainability (and integrating post-mining economies) with SDG 15. For us it is about beginning with the end in mind. This theme is based on the ethos of sustainability. SDG 15 is about protecting, restoring and promoting terrestrial ecosystems. This includes sustainably managing forests, as well as reducing desertification, land degradation and biodiversity loss. This theme is not only about how we use our land assets, it's also about our partnerships with communities in creating environmentally and socially sustainable post-mining economies

Who benefits Policy and position statements

The following stakeholders benefit - as reference in our Umdoni tree - environment, communities, government and employees

ESG policy

Position Statement: Partnership for development

Position Statement: Post-mining socioeconomic sustainability and closure

SDGs SDG target SDG KPI

Performance 2021 2020 2019 Year on year 8 2 Further detail

15.3.1 combat desertification, restore degraded land and soil, including land affected by desertification, drought and floods, and strive to achieve a land degradation-neutral world

Proportion of land that is degraded over total land area

Total land disturbed by waste rock and stockpiles (Ha)

IR: page 204

SA gold SA PGM US PGM Group

463.38 686.25 35.2 1,184.83

463.38 686.25 35.2 1,184.83

Total area covered by tailings (Ha)

IR: page 204

SA gold

SA PGM US PGM Group

1,917.02 2,799 140.7 4,856.72

1,917.02 2,799 140.7 4,856.72

BDP assessment results, percentage positive as based on hectare equivalents

Mine Beatrix Burnstone Blue Ridge Kroondal Driefontein Kloof

Marikana (both) RPM

% Change

Refer to our Biodiversity Management fact

% Positive 10 20

from baseline sheet - available at

0

0.21 newsinvestors/

39 0

7 0

14 0

10 0

10 0

8 0

Ezulwini RU EBM SWM

6 0

5 0

66.1 20.8

74.1 18.3

IR: page 204

Total land rehabilitated (Ha)

SA gold 2,380.4 SA PGM 3,485.3 US PGM 43.1 Group 5,908.8

Closure liability provision (gross closure cost) R million SA gold

4,647 4,597

SA PGM US PGM

5,506 5,511

67 46

IR: page 205

Footprint R million reduction of closure liability SA operations

SA % liability reduction

IR: page 204

295

3

UN Sustainable Development Goal Sibanye-Stillwater performance to the primary goal SDG 15 SDGs SDG target SDG KPI Performance 2021 2020 2019 Year on year 8 2 Further detail 15.5 Take urgent and significant action to reduce the degradation of natural habitats, halt the loss of biodiversity

Red List Index

Consideration of Red list both from national and international indexes in biodiversity assessments

Y

Y

Y

Fact Sheet: Biodiversity management Supplementary information refer to our GRI Both available atwww.sibanyestillwater.com/newsinvestors/report/annual)