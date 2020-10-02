Sibanye Stillwater : Publication of Broad-based black economic empowerment annual compliance report

Sibanye Stillwater Limited

MARKET RELEASE

Publication of Broad-based black economic empowerment annual compliance report

Shareholders are advised that in accordance with paragraph 16.21 (g) and Appendix 1 to Section 11 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the Group's updated annual compliance report in terms of section 13G (2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act 46 of 2013, has been published and

is available on the Group's website at https://www.sibanyestillwater.com/news- investors/reports/regulatory/2020/.

The Group is pleased to advise shareholders that consistent with its commitment to continuous improvement, it has improved its B-BBEE rating from a level 7 to a level 6 under the Codes of Good Practice on Black Economic Empowerment gazetted on 11 October 2013.

Ends.

Johannesburg, 2 October 2020.

