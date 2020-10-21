Sibanye Stillwater : Redemption of the US$450,000,000 1.875 per cent convertible bonds due 2023 completed

"The successful early conversion of the Bonds concludes a key element of the funding for the value accretive Stillwater acquisition concluded in May 2017. It materially reduces debt levels and financing costs for the Group, improving our capital structure and increasing our financial flexibility, allowing for a continuation of superior returns to shareholders. We are delighted with the exceptional progress made by the Group over the last three years and look forward to further improving our sustainability whilst appropriately rewarding our investors", Sibanye-Stillwater Chief Financial Officer Charl Keyter commented.

Sibanye-Stillwater confirms that in response to the Optional Redemption Notice, US$383,000,000 of the US$383,800,000 outstanding Bonds have been converted by Bondholders. Pursuant to this conversion by Bondholders, 247,912,467 ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares") have been issued and listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange over the last two weeks, resulting in a total number of 2,925,001,704 Shares currently in issue. The new Shares issued will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the Company in issue. The remaining Bonds, amounting to US$800,000, were redeemed by the Issuer in cash at par value plus an accrued coupon, resulting in an aggregate cash consideration of US$800,958.33 being paid to Bondholders.

Johannesburg, 21 October 2020. Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) announced on 18 September 2020 that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sibanye Gold Limited (the "Issuer"), had exercised its option in respect of its US$450,000,000 1.875 per cent convertible bonds due 2023 (the "Bonds") to redeem all outstanding Bonds on 19 October 2020 (the "Optional Redemption Date") at their principal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest up to (but excluding) the Optional Redemption Date, and an optional redemption notice was issued to all holders of the Bonds ("Bondholders") on 18 September 2020 (the "Optional Redemption Notice").

