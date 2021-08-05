Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sibanye Stillwater Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSW   ZAE000259701

SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED

(SSW)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sibanye-Stillwater Says 1st Half Net Profit, EPS More-Than Doubled

08/05/2021 | 09:31am EDT
By Joe Hoppe

Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. said Thursday that it expects to report that first-half net profit and earnings per share more-than doubled on the back of higher production and basket prices.

The South African mining company said it expects to report net profit for the first six months of the year to be between $1.69 billion and $1.72 billion compared with $563 million a year prior. Earnings per share is expected to rise to between 57 cents and 59 cents, from 21 cents a year prior.

The company attributed the rise to higher production from both its platinum group and gold operations when compared to a coronavirus pandemic-hit first half a year before, a higher basket price for platinum group metals, and lower outstanding debt, resulting in lower finance expenses.

The increases were partially offset by higher mining and income taxes on the back of increased profit, higher royalty taxes on its South African operations, an increase in fair value losses and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the South African rand, Sibanye-Stillwater said.

Shares in Johannesburg at 1305 GMT were down ZAR0.72, or 1.1%, at ZAR63.13.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-21 0931ET

