Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sibanye Stillwater Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSW   ZAE000259701

SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED

(SSW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sibanye Stillwater : Successful conclusion of the Group's share repurchase programme

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sibanye Stillwater Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 2014/243852/06

Share codes: SSW (JSE) and SBSW (NYSE)

ISIN - ZAE000259701

Issuer code: SSW

("Sibanye-Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group")

Registered Address:

Constantia Office Park

Bridgeview House • Building 11 • Ground Floor

Cnr 14th Avenue & Hendrik Potgieter Road

Weltevreden Park • 1709

Postal Address:

Private Bag X5 • Westonaria • 1780

Tel +27 11 278 9600 • Fax +27 11 278 9863

Website: www.sibanyestillwater.com

MARKET RELEASE

Successful conclusion of the Group's share repurchase programme

Johannesburg, 5 October 2021: Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) is pleased to advise shareholders that it has successfully concluded the on-market repurchase of its ordinary shares up to, but not exceeding, 5% of its ordinary shares in issue ("Repurchase Programme"), in accordance with the general authority granted by shareholders at the Group's annual general meeting held on 25 May 2021.

The Repurchase Programme was initiated on 2 June 2021 with a targeted completion date of between 4 October 2021 and 6 April 2022 ("buyback period"). At the close of business on 4 October 2021, it has, in a series of unrelated transactions, cumulatively repurchased 5% or 147,700,000 of its ordinary shares ("Repurchased shares") for an aggregate purchase price of R8,081,618,197 (excluding costs). The Repurchased shares have been, or will be, cancelled and their listing removed between 9 June and about 14 October 2021.

In accordance with paragraph 5.72(h) of the JSE Listings Requirements, Sibanye-Stillwater appointed Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. to conduct the buyback programme and make investment decisions in relation to the Company's shares independently of, and uninfluenced by, the Company, during the buyback period.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO, Neal Froneman said: "We remain convinced that our shares are substantially undervalued and are therefore pleased to have completed a very meaningful repurchase of our shares. The buyback underpins our commitment to creating value for all stakeholders through disciplined application of our capital allocation framework. This initiative will contribute significantly to shareholder value in the months and years ahead."

Investor relations contact: Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com James Wellsted

Head of Investor Relations Tel: +27 (0)

83 453 4014

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary

Limited

1

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, among others, those relating to Sibanye Stillwater Limited's ("Sibanye-Stillwater" or the "Group") financial positions, business strategies, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the senior management and directors of Sibanye-Stillwater and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. As a consequence, these forward-looking statements should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this report.

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this report may be forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements also often use words such as "will", "forecast", "potential", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "anticipate" and words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this disclaimer. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

The important factors that could cause Sibanye-Stillwater's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Sibanye-Stillwater's future financial position, plans, strategies, objectives, capital expenditures, projected costs and anticipated cost savings, financing plans, debt position and ability to reduce debt leverage; economic, business, political and social conditions in South Africa, Zimbabwe, the United States and elsewhere; plans and objectives of management for future operations; Sibanye-Stillwater's ability to obtain the benefits of any streaming arrangements or pipeline financing; the ability of Sibanye- Stillwater to comply with loan and other covenants and restrictions and difficulties in obtaining additional financing or refinancing; Sibanye-Stillwater's ability to service its bond instruments; changes in assumptions underlying Sibanye-Stillwater's estimation of its current mineral reserves; any failure of a tailings storage facility; the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies and other cost savings in connection with, and the ability to successfully integrate, past, ongoing and future acquisitions, as well as at existing operations; the ability of Sibanye-Stillwater to complete any ongoing or future acquisitions; the success of Sibanye-Stillwater's business strategy and exploration and development activities; the ability of Sibanye- Stillwater to comply with requirements that it operate in ways that provide progressive benefits to affected communities; changes in the market price of gold and PGMs; the occurrence of hazards associated with underground and surface mining; any further downgrade of South Africa's credit rating; a challenge regarding the title to any of Sibanye-Stillwater's properties by claimants to land under restitution and other legislation; Sibanye-Stillwater's ability to implement its strategy and any changes thereto; the occurrence of labour disruptions and industrial actions; the availability, terms and deployment of capital or credit; changes in the imposition of regulatory costs and relevant government regulations, particularly environmental, tax, health and safety regulations and new legislation affecting water, mining, mineral rights and business ownership, including any interpretation thereof which may be subject to dispute; the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or environmental, health or safety issues; the concentration of all final refining activity and a large portion of Sibanye-Stillwater's PGM sales from mine production in the United States with one entity; the identification of a material weakness in disclosure and internal controls over financial reporting; the effect of US tax reform legislation on Sibanye-Stillwater and its subsidiaries; the effect of South African Exchange Control Regulations on Sibanye-Stillwater's financial flexibility; operating in new geographies and regulatory environments where Sibanye-Stillwater has no previous experience; power disruptions, constraints and cost increases; supply chain shortages and increases in the price of production inputs; the regional concentration of Sibanye-Stillwater's operations; fluctuations in exchange rates, currency devaluations, inflation and other macro-economic monetary policies; the occurrence of temporary stoppages of mines for safety incidents and unplanned maintenance; Sibanye-Stillwater's ability to hire and retain senior management or sufficient technically skilled employees, as well as its ability to achieve sufficient representation of historically disadvantaged South Africans in its management positions; failure of Sibanye-Stillwater's information technology and communications systems; the adequacy of Sibanye-Stillwater's insurance coverage; social unrest, sickness or natural or man-made disaster at informal settlements in the vicinity of some of Sibanye-Stillwater's South African-based operations; and the impact of HIV, tuberculosis and the spread of other contagious diseases, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Sibanye-Stillwater are described in Sibanye- Stillwater's filings with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Integrated Annual Report 2020 and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the content. Sibanye-Stillwater expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement (except to the extent legally required). These forward-looking statements have not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors.

2

Disclaimer

Sibanye Stillwater Limited published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
04:04aSIBANYE STILLWATER : Successful conclusion of the Group's share repurchase programme
PU
10/01U.S. advances plan to protect Nevada flower near lithium project
RE
09/23SIBANYE STILLWATER : PGM Investor day presentations available on the Group's website (Form..
PU
09/23MEDIA STATEMENT : Update on missing employee at Kloof operation
PU
09/23SIBANYE STILLWATER : PGM Investor day presentations available on the Group's website
PU
09/21SIBANYE STILLWATER : Reports Two Fatalities at Kloof Gold Mine
MT
09/21SIBANYE STILLWATER : confirms fatalities at its Kloof operation
PU
09/20NORDIC MINING : Sibanye-Stillwater Hikes Keliber Stake to 26.7% After $11.7 Million Share ..
MT
09/20NORDIC MINING : Sibanye-Stillwater closes EUR 10 million second tranche of equity investme..
AQ
09/19K2FLY : Sibanye-Stillwater Enter Deal for Tailings Solution Rollout; Shares Soar 10%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 167 B 11 050 M 11 050 M
Net income 2021 42 097 M 2 793 M 2 793 M
Net cash 2021 29 570 M 1 962 M 1 962 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,27x
Yield 2021 10,7%
Capitalization 136 B 9 044 M 9 032 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float -
Chart SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sibanye Stillwater Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 47,35 ZAR
Average target price 80,56 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 70,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neal John Froneman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charl Keyter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Thabane Vincent Maphai Non-Executive Chairman
Robert van Niekerk Chief Technical Officer
Richard A. Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-21.08%9 044
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.78%9 370
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.24.28%7 452
HECLA MINING COMPANY-15.59%2 937
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD14.00%1 993
SILVERCREST METALS INC.-38.83%999