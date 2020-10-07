Log in
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED

SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED

(SSW)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/06
46.46 ZAR   +0.15%
SIBANYE STILLWATER : Updated Investor relations meeting presentation
10/05SIBANYE GOLD : Changes to the Sibanye-Stillwater Executive management
10/02SIBANYE STILLWATER : Promotes Richard Stewart to COO
Sibanye Stillwater : Updated Investor relations meeting presentation

10/07/2020 | 01:25am EDT

A unique, exciting global precious metals company

IR meeting presentation

October 2020

Disclaimer

The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, among others, those relating to Sibanye Stillwater Limited's ("Sibanye-Stillwater" or the "Group") financial positions, business strategies, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the senior management and directors of Sibanye-Stillwater.

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also often use words such as "will", "forecast", "potential", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to

future events and circumstances and should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this disclaimer. Readers are cautioned not to place

undue reliance on such statements.

The important factors that could cause Sibanye-Stillwater's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our future business prospects; financial positions; debt position and our ability to reduce debt leverage; business, political and social conditions in the United States, South Africa, Zimbabwe and elsewhere; plans and objectives of management for future operations; our ability to obtain the benefits of any streaming arrangements or pipeline financing; our ability to service our bond instruments; changes in assumptions underlying Sibanye-Stillwater's estimation of their current mineral reserves and resources; the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies and other cost savings in connection with past, ongoing and future acquisitions, as well as at existing operations; our ability to achieve steady

state production at the Blitz project; the success of Sibanye-Stillwater's business strategy; exploration and development activities; the ability of Sibanye-Stillwater to comply with

requirements that they operate in a sustainable manner; changes in the market price of gold, PGMs and/or uranium; the occurrence of hazards associated with underground and surface gold, PGMs and uranium mining; the occurrence of labour disruptions and industrial action; the availability, terms and deployment of capital or credit; changes in relevant government regulations, particularly environmental, tax, health and safety regulations and new legislation affecting water, mining, mineral rights and business ownership, including any interpretations thereof which may be subject to dispute; the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or other environmental, health and safety issues; power disruptions, constraints and cost increases; supply chain shortages and increases in the price of production inputs; fluctuations in exchange rates, currency devaluations, inflation and other macro-economic monetary policies; the occurrence of temporary stoppages of mines for safety incidents and

unplanned maintenance; the ability to hire and retain senior management or sufficient technically skilled employees, as well as their ability to achieve sufficient representation of

historically disadvantaged South Africans in management positions; failure of information technology and communications systems; the adequacy of insurance coverage; any social unrest, sickness or natural or man-made disaster at informal settlements in the vicinity of some of Sibanye-Stillwater's operations; and the impact of HIV, tuberculosis and the spread of other contagious diseases, such as coronavirus ("COVID-19"). Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Sibanye-Stillwater are described in Sibanye-Stillwater's filings with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Integrated Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the content. Sibanye-Stillwater expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-

looking statement (except to the extent legally required).

2

…transformed through value accretive, low-cost growth into PGM sector…

Leading dividend yield from

Acquired Stillwater with debt requiring temporary

Larger, more diversified asset base

restructured SA gold base - not

suspension of dividends - vital step for long-term value

drives significant increase in earnings

sustainable in the long-term

creation

enabling resumption of dividends

2013-2017

Declining SA

2015

2017

H1 2018

Aug 2018

Jun 2019

H1 2020

Restructure

gold profile

Initiated PGM

Acquired

Anomalous

Acquire

Acquired

d inherited

unable to

strategy.

Stillwater

safety

38.05%

Lonmin

COVID-19

SA gold

sustain

Acquired SA

(US PGM ops).

incidents

stake in

(now

Disruptions

Interim dividend of

operations

delivery of

PGM assets

Transformative

DRDGOLD

named

at SA

restoring

value to

(Rustenburg

(increased to

Marikana

operations

ZAR 0.50cps (~USD

transaction

profitability

stakeholders

& Aquarius)

50.1% in 2020)

operation)

11.8cps))

Return to sustainable

dividends

Average

Embark on

Significant

Geared up

Operational

Five month

Step 4 -

Record

dividend

acquisition

synergies

balance sheet

disruptions at

strike at SA

PGM

adjusted

yield of 5%

strategy to

realised,

for acquisition

SA gold

gold

strategy

EBITDA - 90%

maintained

maintain

unlocking

@US$2.7bn

operations

operations

completed

from PGM

dividend in

acquisitions

2013-2017

value

(including

delay

longer term

&

costs) -

deleveraging

dividends

deleveraging

discontinued

to 0.55x

3

…entering the PGM market at the low point in the cycle for only US$3bn

  • Built a leading and influential PGM business at a favourable stage
    in the precious metals cycle for a total of US$3bn1 (R43.0 bn) within four years

US$269m1 (R4.0bn) for Aquarius in Apr 2016

US$331m1 (R4.5bn²) for Rustenburg in Nov 2016

US$2.2bn (R30bn1) for Stillwater in May 2017

US$290m1 (R4.3bn³) for Lonmin in June 2019

…. by successfully building a leading global PGM business through well priced transactions

  1. Exchange rate applied to acquisition prices: Aquarius at US$/R14.87 on 12 April 2016, Rustenburg at US$/R13.60 on 1 Nov 2016, Stillwater at US$/R13.64 on 4 May 2017 and Lonmin at US$/R14.83 on 10 June 2019
  2. Minimum payment of R4.5 billion (R1.5bn upfront payment made). Balance settled from 35% of free cash flows from the Rustenburg operations

3. Estimate purchase price (not accounting value) of the Lonmin transaction based on Lonmin share capital figure of 290,394,531 shares in fixed ratio of 1:1 resulting in 290,394,531

4

new Sibanye- Stillwater shares. Considerations estimate based on spot Sibanye-Stillwater closing share price on the JSE of R14.83 per share on 7 June 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sibanye Stillwater Limited published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 05:24:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 119 B 7 160 M 7 160 M
Net income 2020 23 818 M 1 431 M 1 431 M
Net Debt 2020 4 002 M 240 M 240 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,71x
Yield 2020 6,86%
Capitalization 136 B 8 209 M 8 162 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 61,78 ZAR
Last Close Price 46,46 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 83,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neal John Froneman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thabane Vincent Maphai Chairman
Charl Keyter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wayne D. R. Robinson Executive Vice President-Group Technical
Timothy John Cumming Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED29.45%8 209
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.36%6 786
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-8.71%5 839
HECLA MINING COMPANY48.08%2 808
SILVERCREST METALS INC.31.24%1 120
CML GROUP LIMITED-40.18%51
