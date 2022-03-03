Sibanye Stillwater : Year-end F2021 03/03/2022 | 01:10am EST Send by mail :

JOHANNESBURG, 3 March 2022: Sibanye Stillwater Limited (Sibanye-Stillwater or the Group) (JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) is pleased to report operating and financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2021, and reviewed condensed consolidated provisional financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021. SALIENT FEATURES FOR THE SIX MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 Record financial results:

Profit attributable to owners of Sibanye-Stillwater increased by 13% to R33.1 bn (US$2.2 bn) from R29.3 bn (US$1.8 bn) for 2020 Headline earnings for the year increased by 27% to R36.9 bn (US$2.5 bn) from R29.1 bn (US$1,8 bn) for 2020

Solid operational performance with all operating segments achieving annual production guidance

SA PGMs achieved lower AISC of R16,982/4Eoz (US$1,148/4Eoz), against industry trends. Consolidation synergy cost benefits continue

19% increase in net cashflow from operating activities to R32.3 bn (US$2.2 bn) and an 88% increase in adjusted Free Cash Flow to R37.4 bn (US$2.5 bn)

Strong balance sheet: net cash increased further to R11.5 bn (US$719 m) on 31 December 2021

Final dividend of R5,3 bn (US$342 m) or 187cps (US48.68 cents per ADR). Full year dividend yield of 9.8%*

Significant progress made on green metals strategy. Strategic positions secured in key jurisdictions

Commenced with project capital expenditure on K4, Burnstone and Klipfontein projects for future operational sustainability

BioniCCubE - new innovation and market development fund (R&D fund) approved * Based on the closing share price of R49.10 for the year end 31 December 2021 US dollar SA rand Year ended Six months ended Six months ended Year ended Dec Dec Dec Jun Dec Dec Jun Dec Dec Dec 2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 KEY STATISTICS 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 UNITED STATES (US) OPERATIONS PGM underground operations1,2 603,067 570,400 305,327 298,301 272,099 oz 2E PGM production2 kg 8,463 9,278 9,497 17,741 18,758 1,906 2,097 1,970 2,286 1,913 US$/2Eoz Average basket price R/2Eoz 28,755 33,261 32,026 31,021 31,373 741 727 409 437 290 US$m Adjusted EBITDA3 Rm 4,408 6,358 6,661 10,766 12,205 61 59 63 65 51 % Adjusted EBITDA margin3 % 51 65 63 59 61 874 1,004 882 973 1,039 US$/2Eoz All-in sustaining cost4 R/2Eoz 15,619 14,153 14,342 14,851 14,385 PGM recycling1,2 840,170 755,148 442,698 402,872 352,276 oz 3E PGM recycling2 kg 10,957 12,531 13,769 23,488 26,132 2,237 3,515 2,236 3,159 3,932 US$/3Eoz Average basket price R/3Eoz 59,098 45,963 36,357 51,987 36,821 54 101 27 50 51 US$m Adjusted EBITDA3 Rm 757 733 420 1,490 878 3 4 4 4 4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin3 % 4 4 4 4 3 11 21 7 12 9 US$m Net interest received Rm 144 171 113 315 181 65 122 34 62 60 US$m Profit before tax Rm 899 903 531 1,802 1,054 SOUTHERN AFRICA (SA) OPERATIONS PGM operations2 1,526,372 1,836,138 895,459 894,165 941,973 oz 4E PGM production2,5 kg 29,299 27,812 27,852 57,110 47,475 2,227 3,182 2,396 3,686 2,696 US$/4Eoz Average basket price R/4Eoz 40,517 53,629 38,954 47,066 36,651 1,765 3,490 1,221 2,154 1,336 US$m Adjusted EBITDA3 Rm 20,270 31,338 20,025 51,608 29,074 53 61 60 66 54 % Adjusted EBITDA margin3 % 54 66 60 61 53 1,081 1,148 1,053 1,163 1,134 US$/4Eoz All-in sustaining cost4 R/4Eoz 17,037 16,921 17,123 16,982 17,792 Gold operations 982,559 1,072,934 578,939 518,848 554,086 oz Gold produced kg 17,234 16,138 18,007 33,372 30,561 1,747 1,787 1,850 1,792 1,780 US$/oz Average gold price R/kg 860,303 838,088 967,229 849,703 924,764 471 346 371 162 184 US$m Adjusted EBITDA3 Rm 2,762 2,351 6,087 5,113 7,771 28 18 36 18 18 % Adjusted EBITDA margin3 % 18 18 36 18 28 1,406 1,689 1,347 1,691 1,685 US$/oz All-in sustaining cost4 R/kg 814,347 791,171 704,355 803,260 743,967 GROUP 1,782 2,234 1,220 1,707 527 US$m Basic earnings Rm 8,218 24,836 19,927 33,054 29,312 1,771 2,493 1,209 1,707 787 US$m Headline earnings Rm 12,045 24,833 19,785 36,878 29,146 2,998 4,639 2,008 2,787 1,852 US$m Adjusted EBITDA3 Rm 28,057 40,549 32,871 68,606 49,385 Average exchange rate using 16.46 14.79 16.26 14.55 15.03 R/US$ daily closing rate Sibanye-Stillwater Operating and financial results | Six months and year ended 31 December 2021 1 Previously, the level of rounding applied in the Group's condensed consolidated provisional financial statements included a decimal for the nearest hundred thousand. During the year ended 31 December 2021, the Group changed the level of rounding to only reflect the nearest million by removing the hundred thousand decimal space. Immaterial rounding adjustments were made to comparative information as a result of this change. The US PGM operations' underground production is converted to metric tonnes and kilograms, and performance is translated to SA rand (rand). In addition to the US PGM operations' underground production, the operation treats recycling material which is excluded from the 2E PGM production, average basket price and All-in sustaining cost statistics shown. PGM recycling represents palladium, platinum, and rhodium ounces on spent autocatalysts fed to the furnace The Platinum Group Metals (PGM) production in the SA operations is principally platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, referred to as 4E (3PGM+Au), and in the US operations is principally platinum and palladium, referred to as 2E (2PGM) and US PGM recycling is principally platinum, palladium and rhodium referred to as 3E (3PGM) The Group reports adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) based on the formula included in the facility agreements for compliance with the debt covenant formula. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance under IFRS and should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for other measures of financial performance and liquidity. For a reconciliation of profit/loss before royalties and tax to adjusted EBITDA, see note 11.1 of the condensed consolidated provisional financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue See "Salient features and cost benchmarks" sections for the definition of All-in sustaining cost (AISC) and the "Reconciliation of AISC and AIC excluding third party PoC for Total US and SA PGM, Total SA PGM and Marikana" sections The SA PGM production excludes the production associated with the purchase of concentrate (PoC) from third parties. For a reconciliation of the production including third party PoC, refer to the "Reconciliation of operating cost excluding third party PoC for Total US and SA PGM, Total SA PGM and Marikana" sections Stock data for the six months ended 31 December 2021 JSE Limited - (SSW) Number of shares in issue Price range per ordinary share (High/Low) R45.58 to R64.52 - at 31 December 2021 2,808,406,269 Average daily volume 13,508,180 - weighted average 2,853,494,503 NYSE - (SBSW); one ADR represents four ordinary shares Free Float 99% Price range per ADR (High/Low) US$11.51 to US$17.59 Bloomberg/Reuters SSWSJ/SSWJ.J Average daily volume 2,890,341 Sibanye-Stillwater Operating and financial results | Six months and year ended 31 December 2021 2 STATEMENT BY NEAL FRONEMAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SIBANYE-STILLWATER The Group delivered another record financial performance for 2021, with revenue of R172.2 billion (US$11.6 billion) and adjusted EBITDA of R68.6 billion (US$4.6 billion), respectively 35% and 39% higher than for 2020. Record profit attributable to shareholders of Sibanye- Stillwater of R33.1 billion (US$2.2 billion) and adjusted free cash flow (AFCF) of R37.4 billion million (US$2.5 billion), underpinned increased returns to shareholders and successful delivery of all other elements of the Group's capital allocation framework exceeding expectations that were set at the beginning of the year. Our green metals strategy also advanced significantly during the year, with strategic positions secured in key jurisdictions close to rapidly growing battery production markets in Europe and North America. Annual production guidance was achieved by all the operating segments for 2021, providing a solid base for improved Group profitability on the back of robust commodity prices. The operating performance from the SA PGM operations for 2021 was particularly strong, with production of 1,836,138 4Eoz above the upper end of the guided range for 2021 and all-in sustaining cost (AISC) well below the lower end of annual guidance and lower year-on-year. Gold production of 27,747kg (892,087oz) from the SA gold operations (excluding DRDGOLD) for 2021 was within annual guidance with production of 14,348kg (461,299oz) for H2 2021, 7% higher than for H1 2021, despite approximately 600kg (19,300oz) less production as a result of the safety stoppages towards the end of the year. 2E PGM production of 570,400 2Eoz from the US PGM operations for 2021 was within the lower end of revised annual guidance, with ongoing regulatory and self imposed restrictions after the fatal accident at the Stillwater West mine during June 2021 impacting throughout H2 2021. The US recycling business had another strong year, achieving planned throughput and generating strong cash flow through active supplier management and the drawdown of spent catalyst inventory towards the end of the year. Normalised earnings for 2021 increased by 27% to R38.9 billion (US$2.6 billion) year-on-year , driven by the strong performance during H1 2021, with normalised earnings of R14.5 billion (US$963 million) for H2 2021, 34% lower than for H2 2020, primarily due to a sharp decline in precious metals prices during the period. The Board approved a final dividend for H2 2021 of R5.3 billion (US$342 million) or 187 SA cents per share (48.68 US cents* per ADR), which is at the upper end of the Group dividend policy range of 25% to 35% of normalised earnings. Together with the record interim dividend of R8.5 billion (US$565 million) (292 SA cents per share/77.2 US cents per ADR) for H1 2021, this represents a leading annual dividend yield of 9.8% for 2021 (at the closing JSE share price of R49.10/share on 31 December 2021). In addition to the record dividends, the Group repurchased 5% of its issued capital between June and October 2021, signifying a substantial return of value for shareholders. The Group ended the year in a robust financial position, with cash and cash equivalents of R30.3 billion (US$1.9 billion) exceeding borrowings (excluding non-recourse Burnstone debt) of R18.8 billion (US$1.2 billion), resulting in a R11.5 billion (US$719 million) net cash position with the net cash: Adjusted EBITDA ratio at 0.17x. SAFE PRODUCTION Following the implementation of additional, targeted safety initiatives, including our "Rules of Life" campaign towards the end of H1 2021, there has been a consistent improvement in all safety injury indicators which has continued during Q1 2022. These positive safety trends included a 27% improvement in the Serious Injury Frequency Rate (SIFR), a 33% improvement in the Lost Day Injury Frequency Rate (LDIFR) and a 31% improvement in the Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) from H1 2021 to H2 2021. These improved lagging safety indicators represent the best that the Group has achieved since 2013 and provide a strong indication of a likely reduction in high potential incident risks, in line with our overall focus on adherence to safety standards. Tragically, and in direct contrast to these improving safety trends, fatal incidents persisted during H2 2021. Tragically, 12 colleagues were lost during the period. In total, the Group experienced 20 fatalities during 2021, which was inconsistent with previous Group performance, and a significant deterioration from the nine fatalities which occurred during 2020 and six fatalities during 2019. A similar regression in fatal incidents was evident throughout the South African mining industry in 2021, with 74 fatalities experienced in total compared with 60 lives lost during 2020. The reasons for this industry wide regression are unclear, but the extended burden of COVID-19 has been a mentally, emotionally and physically depleting factor. The safety and health of our workforce of more than 80,000 people is our foremost priority and during Q4 2021, decisive action was taken to address the ongoing occurrence of fatal safety incidents. The interventions initiated by management included safety stoppages across the Group for a five-day period to enable full and comprehensive audits of all the operating areas and to re- emphasise the primary focus on safety for all employees. Subsequent to this Group wide intervention however, a series of fatal incidents occurred towards the end of November at the SA operations, and a decision was made to suspend specific high incident shafts which collectively accounted for 12 of the Group fatalities for 2021. On 3 December 2021, operations at the Kloof 1 and Beatrix 1 and 3 shafts at the SA Gold operations and the Rustenburg Khuseleka shaft at the SA PGM operations were suspended to address the regression in safety. In addition, the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus resulted in an increase in infections towards year end which impacted the availability of supervisor and senior management at the Rustenburg Thembelani shaft. In the interests of the safety of employees, production at this shaft was also suspended. Our primary objective is to continuously reduce operational risk and the company will not hesitate to halt operations should elevated risk require appropriate remedial action. The disconnect between the increase in fatal incidents and ongoing improvements in underlying injury statistics has required an increased emphasis on eliminating fatalities while continuing to institutionalise the "Rules of Life" and other successful initiatives implemented earlier in the year. A recent independent review of our safety strategy and protocols, confirmed the suitability of our strategy and its alignment with global best practice, including the ICMM principles to which we subscribe. This study was supported by the noteworthy achievement of ISO 45001 and 14001 accreditation or recommendations for accreditation across all Group operations, confirming alignment with global best practice. We are committed to achieving our goal of zero harm and the milestones achieved in 2019 to 2020 at our SA gold operations, which operated without any fatalities for close to two years, suggests that this goal is achievable. Some notable safety milestones have been achieved, including the Marikana operations recording 4 million fatality free shifts and the Kloof lower section (deepest operation) was injury free for six weeks, with the SA PGM concentrating and processing section achieving 13 million fatality free shifts. Creating a pandemic resilient operating environment Our efforts to reduce the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic in the workplace have met with significant success over the course of the last two years. During 2021, our operations in South Africa successfully managed to navigate another three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic with relatively minor disruptions. Sibanye-Stillwater Operating and financial results | Six months and year ended 31 December 2021 3 Pleasingly, our vaccination roll-out has been industry-leading with over 53,000 employees and 12,000 contractors at our SA operations, fully vaccinated as of 27 February 2022. This equates to 83% of total SA employees (excluding contractors) being fully vaccinated, with 88% having received at least one dose of the vaccine. We continue to drive the vaccine roll out through high visibility communication campaigns and have extended it to dependents of our employees. There has however, been a noticeable slow-down in vaccination rates and due consideration has been given to the next steps that will be required to ensure healthy and safe working environments at our operations and to ensure that we create a culture and environment that is less susceptible to the risk associated with possible future pandemics. In this regard, we have been engaging with the unions at our South African operations in preparation for the roll out of our COVID-19 certification checks policy, which will, from 1 April 2022, require people entering Sibanye-Stillwater workplaces to either furnish a valid vaccination certificate or a current negative COVID-19 test, to be granted access. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) The Group made steady progress towards "embedding ESG excellence as our way of doing business" during 2021. Active steps have been taken to establish private renewable power production facilities at our operations with notable progress achieved in securing water independence at our SA gold and PGM operations. Defining our path to carbon neutral by 2040 Primarily due to the exposure of our SA gold and PGM operations to unreliable supply, rising tariffs and carbon-intensive electricity generation from Eskom, our primary focus is on reducing the relatively high energy consumption and carbon footprint of. The SA operations account for 92% of total Group energy demand and contribute 89% and 97% of our Group scope 1 and 2 emissions respectively. Focussed interventions during 2021 at the SA operations achieved a 201GWh reduction in energy consumption against the production adjusted energy plan. This reduction is equivalent to avoidance of 212,954 tCO2e in scope 2 emissions. In total, the Group achieved a commendable reduction in total energy intensity to 0.56 GJ/ tonne milled for 2021, which represented a 7.1% decline compared with 2020 and a 2.4% decline compared with the average total Group energy intensity for the last three years. Grid-supplied electricity from Eskom accounted for approximately 93% of Group greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and 2) for 2021. As a result, the deployment of renewable energy remains our strongest decarbonisation lever. Easing regulatory constraints, including the "power for own use" generation license threshold being lifted to 100MW and positive indications on wheeling and the ability to trade surplus power with third parties, along with the approval of the K4 project which has significantly extended the life of the Marikana operation, has facilitated an increase in the scope of our planned renewable energy projects in South Africa to a total generation capacity of 557MW. This includes: 50MW of solar generation at the SA gold operations: a local project developer has been appointed on the basis of a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), with construction scheduled to begin during H2 2022 and commercial production planned for H2 2023

20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), with construction scheduled to begin during H2 2022 and commercial production planned for H2 2023 175MW of solar generation at the SA PGM operations: An RFP process to appoint project developers for three separate sites will be held in H2 2022, with commercial operation planned for early 2025

332MW of remote wind energy generation: three 'shovel-ready' projects have been secured through local project developers on a 15-year PPA basis. Financial close of these projects is targeted for H2 2022 with commercial operation anticipated during H2 2024 The total capital cost of the renewable projects is forecast at approximately R11 billion which will be fully funded through off-balance sheet PPA financing over a 15 to 20-year terms. The cost of power from the solar projects is expected to be 30% to 50% lower than forecast Eskom tariffs (escalating at CPI) from commercial production, with wind power expected to be 20% to 30% lower and allow partial reduction of operational risk associated with exposure to erratic supply and escalating energy costs in South Africa. Once fully operational, these projects will enable a 25% reduction in Scope 2 emissions by 2025 and exceed our target of 20% of total energy production from renewable energy by 2030. The planned renewable projects will also create employment within our host communities during construction and operation and we are advancing plans to foster local socio-economic development through our 'Infrastructure for Impact' programme, which includes the provision of excess electricity supply to communities and social-development projects post the closure of the operations. Effective management of our water resources The responsible use and management of water resources at our operations is a critical component of our overall ESG strategy. We are committed to the efficient and effective utilisation and management of water resources in the regions we operate, to ensure sufficient availability for doorstep communities and to minimise the environmental impact of our operating activities. The implementation of modern monitoring technology at our South African operations has resulted in an 8% reduction in potable water purchases for 2021. This included a 1,278 Ml (2021: 6,289 Ml; 2020: 7,567Ml; 2019: 8,735Ml) or 17% reduction in potable water purchases from our SA gold operations for 2021, with our SA PGM operations purchasing 344Ml (2.8%) less, despite the SA Gold and SA PGM operations respectively processing 4% and 15% more ore tonnes during the year. Our SA gold operations on the West Rand are overlain by a substantial regional dolomitic aquifer, requiring continual pumping of significant volumes of fissure water from the operations. Better utilisation of this abundance of ground/fissure water presents an opportunity to significantly reduce the usage of potable water by our SA gold operation, with consequent cost benefits. Progress in this regard during 2021 included: The Cooke operations have largely achieved water independence through the commissioning of borehole supply to the plant and Cooke 2 and 3 shafts during 2021

The upgrade of the Driefontein water treatment plant from 20Ml per day to 25Ml per day is in progress and will ensure complete independence from municipal supply by Q3 2022, delivering an annual cost benefit of R4 million per annum

The commissioning of phase 1 of the Kloof water treatment plant (2.7Ml) during H2 2021 reduced requirements for Rand Water supply at the Kloof operations by approximately 33%, resulting in approximately R13 million of annual cost benefits. Full independence from Rand Water supply is expected by Q1 2023 on completion of the next 7Ml phase, with annualised savings expected to increase to R45 million Sibanye-Stillwater Operating and financial results | Six months and year ended 31 December 2021 4 Pleasingly, our water management efforts resulted in the Group being awarded an A- rating for "Water Security" by CDP, a non-profit global environmental disclosure platform. It was the first time that the Group participated in the Water Security category and achieving a higher rating than the Global and Africa regional average of 'B', and the metallic mineral mining sector average of 'B-' was a positive outcome. OPERATING REVIEW The SA PGM operations continued to deliver solid operating results, with 4E PGM production increasing by 20% year-on-year to 1,896,670 4Eoz (including 60,532 4Eoz of third-party concentrate treated at the Marikana smelting and refining operations). This was despite significant operational headwinds, including safety stoppages, employee unavailability due to the COVID-19 virus and ongoing power disruptions in South Africa. Contrary to prevailing trends across the global mining industry, ongoing cost management and higher by-product revenues offset significant inflationary cost pressures and higher royalties, resulting in AISC for 2021 declining by 5% to R16,982/4Eoz (US$1,148/4Eoz) compared with 2020. This consistent cost management continues to enhance the relative competitiveness of the SA PGM operations, which have moved significantly towards the lower half of the global industry cost curves over the last five years, from the upper end of the curves prior to integration into the Group. This is the outcome of the ongoing realisation of synergies as envisaged, prior to consolidation of these assets. The SA PGM operations generated adjusted EBITDA of R51.6 billion (US$3.5 billion) for 2021 which was 78% higher than for the previous year and four-fold higher than the total acquisition cost of these assets, a substantial return on investment. On 31 January 2022 the Group announced that agreements had been reached with Anglo American Platinum Limited (Anglo Plat) which: allow for the immediate and more efficient exploitation, from the Kroondal operation, of parts of the Rustenburg operation's orebody across the boundary. This ore would otherwise only have been mined from the existing Rustenburg operation infrastructure much later in the future

enable the full consolidation of the Kroondal operation under the Rustenburg operation, once certain conditions precedent have been met, (see https://thevault.exchange/?get_group_doc=245/1643606711-ssw-assume-full-ownership-kroondal-doubling-its-life- mine-31jan2022.pdf This has enabled the early conversion of approximately 1.32 million 4Eoz (attributable to Sibanye-Stillwater: 1.79Moz at 100%) of Rustenburg operation's Mineral Resources into additional Mineral Reserves and, by allowing the lower cost and more efficient extraction of the project area orebody from the mechanised Kroondal infrastructure, will more than double the life of the Kroondal operation, thereby deferring the imminent closure of some of the Kroondal shafts. These mutually beneficial and rational agreements should sustain much needed employment and community development in the region and ensure significant value creation for all stakeholders. Mined PGM production from the US PGM operations in 2021 of 570,400 2Eoz was towards the lower end of revised annual guidance, primarily due to the ongoing impact of the rail collision safety incident in June 2021, with production of 272,099 2Eoz for H2 2021, 9% lower than for H1 2021 as a result. The implementation of rail safety enhancements following the safety incident in June 2021, has necessitated shutting down mining blocks at the Stillwater West mine, which remains constrained by Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) stop orders and new operating procedures. Additionally, production from the East Boulder mine was impacted by electrical outages in December 2021 because of severe weather conditions. AISC for the US PGM operations increased by 15% to US$1,004/2Eoz (R14,851/2Eoz), primarily due to the shortfall in production and above inflation cost increases on consumables due to global logistical constraints. Increasing skills shortages in North America and high employee attrition rates have also resulted in an increased reliance on contract employment at significantly higher costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the US PGM underground operations of US$727 million (R10.8 billion) was 2% lower year-on-year as a result. 3E PGM recycled production for 2021 declined by 10% to 755,148 3Eoz due to a reduction in concentrate feed from underground affecting blending, a slowdown in used car scrapping rates globally and continued supply chain logistic constraints affecting autocatalyst deliveries towards year end. The recycling operations fed an average of 23.8 tonnes per day of spent autocatalyst for 2021, 10% lower than for 2020 with the rate declining over the year from 24.7 tonnes per day for H1 2021 to 22.8 tonnes per day for H2 2021. This was however offset by a drawdown on recycling inventory from 432 tonnes at H1 2021 to 25 tonnes at year end, enabling a release of working capital and a 16% increase in recycling 3Eoz sold to 782,552 3Eoz. Recycling inventory is expected to normalise at around 200 tonnes once autocatalyst delivery backlogs dissipate. Adjusted EBITDA of US$101 million (R1.5 billion) increased by 87% compared with 2020. This was primarily due to the higher PGM basket prices, with interest on recycle supplier advances adding a further US$21 million (R315 million), partly offsetting the impact of the operational shortfall. Gold production from the SA gold operations (excluding DRDGOLD) for 2021 of 27,747kg (892,087oz), was above the lower end of annual guidance, despite H2 2021 being impacted by safety stoppages. These included the self-imposed Group safety intervention and suspension of operations at Beatrix 1 and 3 shafts and Kloof 1 shaft, which resulted in approximately 600kg (19,300oz) less production during Q4 2021. AISC for the SA gold operations (excluding DRDGOLD) increased by 7% year-on-year to R831,454/kg (US$1,749) as a result of the shortfall in planned production and above inflation cost increases on electricity and some consumables. ORD expenditure and sustaining capital increased by 46% and 45% respectively due to increased spend to restore operational flexibility following constraints during 2020 due to COVID-19. Wage negotiations Wage negotiations with organised labour at our SA gold operations and East Boulder mine in the US commenced during H2 2021 and continued into Q1 2022. Pleasingly, we were able to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement with the United Steel Workers International Union (USW) for the East Boulder mine on 23 February 2022. The contract, which is effective from 16 February 2022 through to 31 July 2024, covers a broad range of terms including average annual wage increases of 2.5% in 2022, 3% in 2023 and 3% in 2024. In addition to the base increase in 2022, an increase to benefits and incentive has been agreed, which will result in an effective average increase of 5.4% for 2022 if all safety and quality deliverables are met. This settlement amounts to an annual average increase of 3.8% per year for the next 3 years, which compares favourably with US inflation rates and is consistent with our approach to enter into agreements which are linked to inflation. Despite extended negotiations, we have been unable to reach agreement with organised labour representatives at our SA gold operations. We continued to engage constructively with the unions during Q1 2022 in an effort to settle on increases that are fair, in line with inflation and take the long-term sustainability of our operations into consideration for the benefit of all stakeholders. Sibanye-Stillwater Operating and financial results | Six months and year ended 31 December 2021 5

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Sibanye Stillwater Limited published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

