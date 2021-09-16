Sibanye-Stillwater and ioneer to establish a 50:50 joint venture with respect to ioneer's US-based Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron project

Strong ESG credentials, with a small mine footprint and a clear competitive advantage from a CO 2 emissions and water usage perspective relative to other projects

ioneer has attracted a high-quality team which has been advancing Rhyolite Ridge since 2016, together with world class technical experts, including Fluor, Golder, Veolia and Kemetco Research.

INVESTMENT RATIONALE

Sibanye-Stillwater's battery material strategy is primarily focused on the United States and Europe in recognition of the developing need for battery metals for the transition towards greater electrification of their established automotive industries. Consistent with this, the US Government has declared lithium as critical to economic and national security and has called for the development of US critical metal processing and refining capacity.

Sibanye-Stillwater has identified ioneer as a partner and Rhyolite Ridge as a project that are aligned with the Group's strategy and the requirement for lithium in the US.

Sibanye-Stillwater is well placed to be a supportive partner and add significant value to the project given its complementary global mining experience and expertise, including its US mining operational and project development expertise, hydrometallurgical expertise and deep relationships with automakers and automotive OEMs globally.

Sibanye-Stillwater and ioneer share a strong cultural alignment and a focus on ESG, as highlighted by the Group's experience with the Good Neighbor Agreement in Montana.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

1. Particulars of the transaction

Following the satisfaction of the conditions precedent, Sibanye-Stillwater will contribute US$490 million in direct funding to the newly formed Joint Venture in exchange for 50% of the ordinary units in the Joint Venture. It is anticipated Sibanye-Stillwater's investment along with third party debt will fund the project into production. ioneer will contribute 100% of Rhyolite Ridge for a 50% interest in the Joint Venture.

Under the terms of the Joint Venture, Sibanye-Stillwater will also have an 18-month option after completion has occurred to acquire a 50% interest in the North Basin, a highly prospective exploration asset neighbouring the current project, for up to an additional US$50m, subject to certain terms and conditions.

Sibanye-Stillwater will also subscribe for the ioneer Placement. Together, the Joint Venture and ioneer Placement are referred to as the "Transaction".

2. Transaction Consideration

The total consideration in respect of the Transaction, will amount to US$560 million, payable in cash.

Sibanye-Stillwater will fund its obligations through available liquidity.

3. Net assets value and the profits of the subject of the Joint Venture

ioneer's Rhyolite Ridge Definitive Feasibility Study, released to the Australian Securities Exchange in April 2020, supported a net present value at an 8% discount rate of US$1.3bn (100% project basis).

Rhyolite Ridge is a development asset, and as such there are no profits attributable to the Joint Venture at present.

4. Conditions Precedent

Conditions precedent for completion of the Joint Venture include (among others):