Sibanye-Stillwater increases wage offer for striking South Africa gold mineworkers

JOHANNESBURG, April 22 (Reuters) - Mining firm
Sibanye-Stillwater on Friday gave South African gold
mine workers a higher wage offer, a month and a half into a
strike at its gold operations in the country.
Under Sibanye's "final settlement offer", entry-level
employees would be given an annual increase of 850 rand a month
each year between 2022 and 2024, including a 50 rand increase in
living out allowance.
Sibanye previously offered entry-level workers an annual
increase of 800 rand a month, including a 100 rand a month
increase in living out allowance. The company's offer to miners,
artisans and officials remains a 5% pay increase each year.
