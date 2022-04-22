Sibanye-Stillwater increases wage offer for striking South Africa gold mineworkers

JOHANNESBURG, April 22 (Reuters) - Mining firm Sibanye-Stillwater on Friday gave South African gold mine workers a higher wage offer, a month and a half into a strike at its gold operations in the country.

Under Sibanye's "final settlement offer", entry-level employees would be given an annual increase of 850 rand a month each year between 2022 and 2024, including a 50 rand increase in living out allowance.

Sibanye previously offered entry-level workers an annual increase of 800 rand a month, including a 100 rand a month increase in living out allowance. The company's offer to miners, artisans and officials remains a 5% pay increase each year. (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Louise Heavens)