  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Sibanye Stillwater Limited
  News
  Summary
    SSW   ZAE000259701

SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED

(SSW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-20
58.30 ZAR   -2.74%
10:29aSibanye-Stillwater increases wage offer for striking South Africa gold mineworkers
RE
10:08aSIBANYE STILLWATER : tables final settlement offer
PU
02:51aSIBANYE STILLWATER : Online 2021 integrated report summary
PU
Sibanye-Stillwater increases wage offer for striking South Africa gold mineworkers

04/22/2022 | 10:29am EDT
JOHANNESBURG, April 22 (Reuters) - Mining firm Sibanye-Stillwater on Friday gave South African gold mine workers a higher wage offer, a month and a half into a strike at its gold operations in the country.

Under Sibanye's "final settlement offer", entry-level employees would be given an annual increase of 850 rand a month each year between 2022 and 2024, including a 50 rand increase in living out allowance.

Sibanye previously offered entry-level workers an annual increase of 800 rand a month, including a 100 rand a month increase in living out allowance. The company's offer to miners, artisans and officials remains a 5% pay increase each year. (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.90% 546.77 Real-time Quote.3.70%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.80% 2030.92 Real-time Quote.3.27%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -2.03% 175.54 Real-time Quote.2.34%
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED -2.74% 58.3 End-of-day quote.18.74%
Financials
Sales 2021 164 B 10 662 M 10 662 M
Net income 2021 40 617 M 2 641 M 2 641 M
Net cash 2021 12 277 M 798 M 798 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,31x
Yield 2021 7,94%
Capitalization 165 B 10 727 M 10 727 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Neal John Froneman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charl Keyter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Thabane Vincent Maphai Director
Robert van Niekerk Chief Technical Officer
Richard A. Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED18.74%10 727
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.18%12 234
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.23.29%8 970
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.33.99%943
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-19.30%529
ADRIATIC METALS PLC6.12%512