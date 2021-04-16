Sibanye Stillwater : Archbishop Thabo Makgoba outlines vision to build a better future at Marikana

ARCHBISHOP THABO MAKGOBA OUTLINES VISION TO BUILD A BETTER FUTURE AT MARIKANA

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman commits fully to renewal programme

Johannesburg, 16 April 2021. As patron of the Marikana Renewal programme, His Grace the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba outlined his vision to build a better future, marking the start of a multi-stakeholder, collaborative facilitated process to co-create a sustainable and positive future at Marikana. The Archbishop was speaking today at the virtual launch of the Marikana Renewal Programme.

"Our challenge as a people and as a country is to find common ground, established on a mutual recognition of truth and justice to overcome our differences, and to work with common purpose for a common good for all of us.

"It is time to look across from where we sit, at our neighbours, at our friends and at our opponents, to reach out and to begin to heal together. To begin the slow and difficult process of finding closure. To recognise each other's pain, and to help one another salve that pain."

He asked parties to reach across those chasms that separate us, to begin to build bridges and a South Africa for everyone. While recognising that the process will be tough at times

involving working through disagreement, trauma and even aggression - he highlighted the need for genuine and heartfelt commitment to being part of the healing and building of our country.

"We can remember the past but now we have to build the future. As we approach the tenth anniversary of Marikana next year, we have to offer a new reality which reimagines the future of Marikana. A community that is united, has found healing and is working at restoring itself, and gearing itself up for greater heights," concluded His Grace.

In response to the address, Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater expressed his deep appreciated to His Grace for his wisdom and guidance: "We take to heart the comments he has made today and in particular the role that we can play and should play as a