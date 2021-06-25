Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sibanye Stillwater Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSW   ZAE000259701

SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED

(SSW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 06/25
59.5 ZAR   -1.60%
05:11pSIBANYE STILLWATER  : Dealings in securities (Form 6-K)
PU
06/24SIBANYE STILLWATER  : receives accreditation to administer COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa
PU
06/24SIBANYE STILLWATER  : Share dealings
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sibanye Stillwater : Dealings in securities (Form 6-K)

06/25/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dealings in securities
Johannesburg, 24 June 2021: Sibanye-Stillwater, (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW)
in compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings
Requirements, discloses the following:
Name
L
Charbonnier
Position
Chief Commercial and Development Officer
Company
Sibanye Stillwater Limited
Nature of interest
Direct and Beneficial
Nature of transaction
On market purchase of ADRs
Transaction Date
23 June 2021
Number of Shares
4 100
Class of Security
ADR
Market Price per share
£12.1398
Total Value
£49 773,18
In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance
to deal in the above securities has been obtained.
Ends.
Investor relations contact:
 Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com
James Wellsted
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +27 (0) 83 453 4014
Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

Sibanye Stillwater Limited published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 21:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
05:11pSIBANYE STILLWATER  : Dealings in securities (Form 6-K)
PU
06/24SIBANYE STILLWATER  : receives accreditation to administer COVID-19 vaccines in ..
PU
06/24SIBANYE STILLWATER  : Share dealings
PU
06/21SIBANYE STILLWATER  : Dealings in securities by Executive Directors and Prescrib..
PU
06/21SIBANYE STILLWATER  : Dealings by Prescribed Officer and Associates
PU
06/17SIBANYE STILLWATER  : publishes updated ESG policies and supporting position sta..
PU
06/15SIBANYE STILLWATER  : Dealings in securities by Executive Directors and Prescrib..
PU
06/12Miners Try to Get Covid-19 Vaccines Into Areas Where Shots Are Scarce
DJ
06/11SIBANYE STILLWATER  : Dealings in securities by Executive Directors and Prescrib..
PU
06/08Global mining trade group's members report 44 deaths in 2020
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 177 B 12 529 M 12 529 M
Net income 2021 55 288 M 3 910 M 3 910 M
Net cash 2021 35 979 M 2 544 M 2 544 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,11x
Yield 2021 11,0%
Capitalization 176 B 12 457 M 12 424 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 66 275
Free-Float -
Chart SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sibanye Stillwater Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 59,50 ZAR
Average target price 87,56 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neal John Froneman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charl Keyter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Thabane Vincent Maphai Chairman
Robert van Niekerk Chief Technical Officer
Richard A. Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED0.78%12 540
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED21.44%13 428
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.10.83%6 792
HECLA MINING COMPANY17.13%4 204
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD16.42%2 034
SILVERCREST METALS INC.-23.19%1 254