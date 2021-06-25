Sibanye Stillwater : Dealings in securities (Form 6-K)

Dealings in securities
Johannesburg, 24 June 2021: Sibanye-Stillwater, (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW)
in compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings
Requirements, discloses the following:
Name
L
Charbonnier
Position
Chief Commercial and Development Officer
Company
Sibanye Stillwater Limited
Nature of interest
Direct and Beneficial
Nature of transaction
On market purchase of ADRs
Transaction Date
23 June 2021
Number of Shares
4 100
Class of Security
ADR
Market Price per share
£12.1398
Total Value
£49 773,18
In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance
to deal in the above securities has been obtained.
Ends.
