Sibanye Stillwater : Dealings in securities (Form 6-K)

Dealings in securities

Johannesburg, 24 June 2021: Sibanye-Stillwater, (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW)

in compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings

Requirements, discloses the following:

Name

L

Charbonnier

Position

Chief Commercial and Development Officer

Company

Sibanye Stillwater Limited

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market purchase of ADRs

Transaction Date

23 June 2021

Number of Shares

4 100

Class of Security

ADR

Market Price per share

£12.1398

Total Value

£49 773,18

In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance

to deal in the above securities has been obtained.

Ends.

Investor relations contact:

Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com

James Wellsted

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +27 (0) 83 453 4014

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited