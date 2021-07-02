Sibanye Stillwater : Notification of early redemption of Sibanye-Stillwater's 2022 bonds (Form 6-K)
Johannesburg, 2 July 2021. Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) is pleased to advise
that in line with its capital allocation framework it has elected to redeem its US$353,670,000 June 2022
Bonds (the Bonds) on 02 August 2021 (the Redemption Date). The redemption will be done through
its wholly owned subsidiary, Stillwater Mining Company (SMC) and the redemption price is 100 % of
the principal amount of the Bonds, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Bonds up to, but
excluding, the Redemption Date, amounting to US$355,776,055.73 (US$1,005.954861 per US$1,000
stated principal amount of Bonds).
The 2022 Bonds were issued by SMC for an aggregate nominal value of US$500,000,000 on 27 June
2017, with a maturity date of 27 June 2022. The issued nominal value was reduced to US$353,670,000
in September 2018, following a partial repurchase of the Bonds. Given surplus liquidity within the
Group the Bonds will now be settled in full.
CEO, Neal Froneman commented: 'Strong operational performance and commodity prices have
enabled an early reduction of gross debt and related interest costs. This is consistent with our
published capital allocation model, and is complementary to other value enhancing initiatives such
as the recent share buyback. The group remains well on track to create superior value for all
stakeholders.'
Investor relations contact:
Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com
James Wellsted
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +27 (0) 83 453 4014
Website: www.sibanyestillwater.com
Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited
Sibanye Stillwater Limited published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 15:49:08 UTC.