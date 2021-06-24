Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sibanye Stillwater Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSW   ZAE000259701

SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED

(SSW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sibanye Stillwater : receives accreditation to administer COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa

06/24/2021 | 09:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sibanye Stillwater Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 2014/243852/06

Share codes: SSW (JSE) and SBSW (NYSE)

ISIN - ZAE000259701

Issuer code: SSW

("Sibanye-Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group")

Registered Address:

Constantia Office Park

Bridgeview House • Building 11 • Ground Floor

Cnr 14th Avenue & Hendrik Potgieter Road

Weltevreden Park • 1709

Postal Address:

Private Bag X5 • Westonaria • 1780

Tel +27 11 278 9600 • Fax +27 11 278 9863

Website: www.sibanyestillwater.com

MEDIA RELEASE

Sibanye-Stillwater receives accreditation to administer COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa

Johannesburg, 24 June 2021. Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) is pleased to report that in preparation for launching its own Covid 19 initiative earlier this year we applied for and have received accreditation to administer COVID-19 vaccines at four medical facilities at the SA Gold and SA PGM Operations, under Section 22 of the Medicines And Controlled Substances Act. These facilities are Marikana in the North West, Libanon and Driefontein in Gauteng and Beatrix in the Free State.

Sibanye-Stillwater stands ready to assist the government further with the wider roll-out of vaccines to employees, families of employees and doorstep communities.

Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye Stillwater commenting on the announcement, said: "We are pleased to have received accreditation of our medical facilities in three provinces, which will allow us to deliver on our commitment to assist our stakeholders and Government in administering vaccines to employees, their families and door step communities.

The safety and health of our employees and the wider communities in which we operate are paramount. We welcome the role that we can play in assisting the government with the vaccine rollout. This is an extremely important process which we are thrilled to be commencing."

Investor relations contact:

Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com

James Wellsted

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +27 (0) 83 453 4014

Website: www.sibanyestillwater.com

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, among others, those relating to Sibanye Stillwater Limited's ("Sibanye-Stillwater" or the "Group") financial positions, business strategies, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the senior management and directors of Sibanye-Stillwater.

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also often use words such as "will", "forecast", "potential", "estimate",

1

"expect" and words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this disclaimer. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

The important factors that could cause Sibanye-Stillwater's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our future business prospects; financial positions; debt position and our ability to reduce debt leverage; business, political and social conditions in the United States, South Africa, Zimbabwe and elsewhere; plans and objectives of management for future operations; our ability to obtain the benefits of any streaming arrangements or pipeline financing; our ability to service our bond instruments; changes in assumptions underlying Sibanye-Stillwater's estimation of their current mineral reserves and resources; the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies and other cost savings in connection with past, ongoing and future acquisitions, as well as at existing operations; our ability to achieve steady state production at the Blitz project; the success of Sibanye-Stillwater's business strategy; exploration and development activities; the ability of Sibanye-Stillwater to comply with requirements that they operate in a sustainable manner; changes in the market price of gold, PGMs and/or uranium; the occurrence of hazards associated with underground and surface gold, PGMs and uranium mining; the occurrence of labour disruptions and industrial action; the availability, terms and deployment of capital or credit; changes in relevant government regulations, particularly environmental, tax, health and safety regulations and new legislation affecting water, mining, mineral rights and business ownership, including any interpretations thereof which may be subject to dispute; the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or other environmental, health and safety issues; power disruptions, constraints and cost increases; supply chain shortages and increases in the price of production inputs; fluctuations in exchange rates, currency devaluations, inflation and other macro-economic monetary policies; the occurrence of temporary stoppages of mines for safety incidents and unplanned maintenance; the ability to hire and retain senior management or sufficient technically skilled employees, as well as their ability to achieve sufficient representation of historically disadvantaged South Africans in management positions; failure of information technology and communications systems; the adequacy of insurance coverage; any social unrest, sickness or natural or man-made disaster at informal settlements in the vicinity of some of Sibanye-Stillwater's operations; and the impact of HIV, tuberculosis and the spread of other contagious diseases, such as coronavirus ("COVID-19"). Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Sibanye-Stillwater are described in Sibanye-Stillwater's filings with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the content. Sibanye-Stillwater expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement (except to the extent legally required).

2

Disclaimer

Sibanye Stillwater Limited published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 13:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
09:53aSIBANYE STILLWATER  : receives accreditation to administer COVID-19 vaccines in ..
PU
09:13aSIBANYE STILLWATER  : Share dealings
PU
06/21SIBANYE STILLWATER  : Dealings in securities by Executive Directors and Prescrib..
PU
06/21SIBANYE STILLWATER  : Dealings by Prescribed Officer and Associates
PU
06/17SIBANYE STILLWATER  : publishes updated ESG policies and supporting position sta..
PU
06/15SIBANYE STILLWATER  : Dealings in securities by Executive Directors and Prescrib..
PU
06/12Miners Try to Get Covid-19 Vaccines Into Areas Where Shots Are Scarce
DJ
06/11SIBANYE STILLWATER  : Dealings in securities by Executive Directors and Prescrib..
PU
06/08Global mining trade group's members report 44 deaths in 2020
RE
06/08Global mining trade group's members report 44 deaths in 2020
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 177 B 12 451 M 12 451 M
Net income 2021 55 288 M 3 886 M 3 886 M
Net cash 2021 35 979 M 2 529 M 2 529 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,18x
Yield 2021 10,8%
Capitalization 179 B 12 628 M 12 595 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 66 275
Free-Float -
Chart SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sibanye Stillwater Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 60,70 ZAR
Average target price 87,56 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Neal John Froneman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charl Keyter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Thabane Vincent Maphai Chairman
Robert van Niekerk Chief Technical Officer
Richard A. Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED1.17%12 628
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED18.85%13 183
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.7.22%6 707
HECLA MINING COMPANY21.14%4 204
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD15.71%2 014
SILVERCREST METALS INC.-24.52%1 259