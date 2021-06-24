Sibanye Stillwater Limited

MEDIA RELEASE

Sibanye-Stillwater receives accreditation to administer COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa

Johannesburg, 24 June 2021. Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) is pleased to report that in preparation for launching its own Covid 19 initiative earlier this year we applied for and have received accreditation to administer COVID-19 vaccines at four medical facilities at the SA Gold and SA PGM Operations, under Section 22 of the Medicines And Controlled Substances Act. These facilities are Marikana in the North West, Libanon and Driefontein in Gauteng and Beatrix in the Free State.

Sibanye-Stillwater stands ready to assist the government further with the wider roll-out of vaccines to employees, families of employees and doorstep communities.

Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye Stillwater commenting on the announcement, said: "We are pleased to have received accreditation of our medical facilities in three provinces, which will allow us to deliver on our commitment to assist our stakeholders and Government in administering vaccines to employees, their families and door step communities.

The safety and health of our employees and the wider communities in which we operate are paramount. We welcome the role that we can play in assisting the government with the vaccine rollout. This is an extremely important process which we are thrilled to be commencing."

