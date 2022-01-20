Sibanye Stillwater Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number 2014/243852/06

Sibanye-Stillwater provides operational update post December 2021 safety related interventions

Johannesburg, 20 January 2022: Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) is pleased to provide an update regarding the commencement of operations following the safety-related interventions and stoppages that were announced on 15 December 2021. These interventions reinforce the Group's top priority of safe production to ensure the safety and health of our more than 80,000 employees (including contractors). Our primary objective is to continuously reduce operational risk and the company will not hesitate to halt operations should elevated risk require appropriate remedial action. A more comprehensive operating update will be provided in early February, with full results for the six-months and year-ended 31 December 2021 released on Thursday, 17 February 2022. For more details, please refer to our website at https://www.sibanyestillwater.com/assets/mailers/h2FY21/.

As announced on 15 December 2021, production from all Group operating segments remains within annual guidance despite the operational stoppages.

The SA gold operations (excluding DRDGOLD) performed within guidance. Production for 2021 of 27,747kg (892,084 oz), was above the lower level of guidance of 27,500 kg (884,000 oz), with production of 14,348kg (461,297 oz) for H2 2021, 7% higher than for H1 2021. In early December 2021, production was suspended at Kloof 1 shaft and at the Beatrix 1 and 3 shafts. Following the implementation of extensive safety audits and corrective measures, operations at Kloof 1 shaft recommenced in 2022, with a gradual start-up of production activities. Operations at the Beatrix 1 and 3 shafts have not yet recommenced as audits and engagements with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy continue. It is anticipated that production from the Beatrix operation will resume towards the end of January 2022.

The operational restart in January 2022 at the remainder of the SA gold operations, post the seasonal break, has been consistent with plan.

Processing operations at Beatrix have been temporarily suspended for approximately three months from 28 December 2021 whilst rehabilitation work is undertaken on part of an active tailings storage facility (TSF). A limited portion of the Beatrix TSF requires precautionary reinforcement and buttressing work and a decision to cease deposition while this work is being completed has been taken. It is expected that this work will be completed by April 2022. Underground mining activities will continue during this time and stockpiled ore will be processed over the remainder of 2022, once the TSF remediation has been completed.

The SA PGM operations* continue to perform well, with production for 2021 of 1,896,670 4Eoz (including attributable ounces from Mimosa), 3% above the upper level of guidance of 1,850,000 4Eoz and production of 967,678 4Eoz for H2 2021, 8% higher than for H1 2021. After an initial slow return to work and start up at the Marikana operation, the SA PGM operations are ramping up well following the December 2021 break with Khuseleka shaft (post the management-imposed safety suspension) and Thembelani shaft (temporarily suspended due to an increase in COVID-19 infections among supervisor and senior management), both resuming production as planned during January 2022.