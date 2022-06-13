Sibanye Stillwater Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 2014/243852/06

Share codes: SSW (JSE) and SBSW (NYSE)

ISIN - ZAE000259701

Issuer code: SSW

("Sibanye-Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group")

Registered Address:

Constantia Office Park

Bridgeview House • Building 11 • Ground Floor

Cnr 14th Avenue & Hendrik Potgieter Road

Weltevreden Park • 1709

Postal Address:

Private Bag X5 • Westonaria • 1780

Tel +27 11 278 9600 • Fax +27 11 278 9863

Website: www.sibanyestillwater.com

MARKET RELEASE

Sibanye-Stillwater signs three-year wage agreement and uplifts lockout at its SA gold operations

Johannesburg, 13 June 2022: Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) is pleased to confirm that on 11 June 2022, it signed a three-year wage agreement for its SA gold operations, effective from 1 July 2021. As a result, the lockout has been lifted for members of trade unions, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and the National Union of Mine Workers (NUM).

The signed wage agreement is in line with management's attempts to achieve an inflation related increase with this agreement resulting in average 6.3% increase over a three-year period.

Among other clauses, the critical terms of the final wage agreement are as follows:

Category 4- 8 employees will receive an increase of R1,000 in year 1 (a 7.7% annual increase); R900 in year 2 (a 6.5% annual increase); and R750 in year 3 (a 5.2% annual increase)

Miners, Artisans and Officials will receive an average increase of 5% in year 1; *5.5% (or CPI if CPI is between 5% and 5.5%) in year 2; and 5% in year 3

*If CPI is greater than 5.5%. then the increase will be 5.5%, if CPI less than 5% then increase will be 5%, or if CPI is between 5% and 5.5% then increase will be the same as CPI.

In addition to category 4 - 8 employees, the once off hardship allowance of R3,000 proposed by the CCMA will also be extended to Miners, Artisans, and Officials. The hardship allowance will consist of a guaranteed R1,200 cash payment with the balance of up to R1,800 allocated to the reduction of employee debt or loans owing to the Company, that the company incurred in ensuring that amongst other medical aid contributions and risk benefits were covered during the lockout.

The final agreement will also be extended to all members of UASA and Solidarity.

The operational start-up post the strike will occur in a phased manner over a 2-3 month period to ensure the safe resumption of production.

Group CEO Neal Froneman commented: "We look forward to restarting our South African gold operations for the benefit of all stakeholders. We thank the CCMA for the mediation role which resulted in a fair outcome to all stakeholders. We are pleased to have achieved an agreement which is in line with inflation and which will contribute significantly to the sustainability of our gold operations."

About Sibanye-Stillwater

Sibanye-Stillwater is a multinational mining and metals Group with a diverse portfolio of mining and processing operations and projects and investments across five continents. The Group is also one of the foremost global PGM autocatalytic recyclers and has interests in leading mine tailings retreatment operations. For more information, visit our website at www.sibanyestillwater.com

Investor relations contact:

Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com

James Wellsted