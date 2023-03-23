Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Sibanye Stillwater Limited
  News
  Summary
    SSW   ZAE000259701

SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED

(SSW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
37.96 ZAR   -0.05%
04:20aSibanye-Stillwater to Provide Up to A$30 Million to New Century in Emergency Financing
DJ
03/22RBC Upgrades Sibanye Stillwater to Outperform From Sector Perform, Trims Price Target to $10 From $11
MT
03/22SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED : Final dividend
FA
Sibanye-Stillwater to Provide Up to A$30 Million to New Century in Emergency Financing

03/23/2023 | 04:20am EDT
By Joe Hoppe


Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. said Thursday that it will provide up to 30 million Australian dollars ($20.1 million) in financial support for takeover target New Century Resources Ltd., subject to certain conditions.

The South African precious-metals mining company said that record levels of rainfall in North Queensland, Australia resulted in flooding at the Century mine and Karumba port facility in early March, with operations expected to remain suspended for a further two-three weeks, which will result in a production shortfall.

In mid-February, Sibanye said it was launching an off-market takeover offer for New Century and that it will pay $83 million for the shares it doesn't already own. As of Tuesday, Sibanye owns 87.64% of New Century, up from its holding of 19.9% on Feb. 21.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 0419ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED -0.45% 1.115 Delayed Quote.31.76%
PLATINUM 0.27% 991.181 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX 0.35% 2585.2 Real-time Quote.6.16%
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED -0.05% 37.96 End-of-day quote.-15.12%
Analyst Recommendations on SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 146 B 7 943 M 7 943 M
Net income 2022 23 101 M 1 259 M 1 259 M
Net cash 2022 9 418 M 513 M 513 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,61x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 107 B 5 857 M 5 857 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sibanye Stillwater Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 37,96 ZAR
Average target price 55,21 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neal John Froneman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charl Keyter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Thabane Vincent Maphai Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert van Niekerk Chief Technical & Innovation Officer
Richard A. Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-15.12%5 857
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.63%8 023
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-4.96%7 271
SILVERCREST METALS INC.11.85%972
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.-11.69%722
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.7.41%504
