Social and Labour Plans: Summary of projects in South Africa

Summary of projects in South Africa
Picture above: You Reap What You Sow agricultural cooperative
Sibanye-Stillwater contributes to the socioeconomic development of communities around its operations.
Social and labour plans (SLPs) are a legal instrument for socioeconomic empowerment and transformation in South Africa. They include legally binding commitments and targets set out by the mining right holder as part of the conditions of Government-approved mining rights. The contract between the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) and the mining company for the right is valid until the mine closer certificate is issued. Non-compliance with the SLP can result in loss of the mining right. The key elements of the SLP are human resources development, employment equity, mine community development, procurement, enterprise and supplier development and financial provisions to fund the commitments.
Sibanye-Stillwater has 15 SLPs in accordance with different 5-year cycles. Included in the SLP is a section on mine community development which comprises community projects delivered in host and areas where the industry historically sourced.
These projects are derived from socioeconomic development needs of communities and aligned with Integrated Development Plans (IDPs) of local municipalities. The projects range from skills development, infrastructure to income generating projects. Infrastructure projects are undertaken in collaboration with relevant government departments, who are responsible for operational and maintenance support once projects are handed over. The primary aims of LED projects are to:
-
• implement sustainable socioeconomic programmes in host communities and areas where the industry historically sourced labour
-
• promote enterprise development
-
• implement skills development programmes aimed at promoting employability and alleviating poverty
-
• assist with the development of social infrastructure (such as schools and clinics/ healthcare infrastructure)
-
• improve community environmental management and food security
Given the COVID-19 lockdown regulations in South Africa, implemented on 27 March 2020, delays were experienced in completing some projects in accordance with the 2020 and 2021 implementation plans.
CURRENT SLP STATUS
The following 15 SLPs are at varying stages of implementation. The projects include those that are part of the current SLPs, backlog projects inherited from acquired companies, and those awaiting DMRE approval.
SLPs for gold operations:
Driefontein SLP (2017-2021)
The current SLP was approved in April 2019 and implementation of the projects is in progress. There is a backlog in the Eastern Cape, JS Skenjana Senior Secondary School in Idutywa, which will be completed in Q2 2022. This is a shared project with Kloof and Beatrix.
Beatrix SLP (2017-2021)
Implementation of LED projects is in progress. Out of the five committed projects in the SLP, three are completed, one is in progress. A shared project in the Eastern Cape with Kloof and Driefontein awaits sec. 102 approval.
Kloof SLP (2017-2021)
The current SLP was approved in November 2019. There are seven projects, two are completed and others in progress. Two projects from the 2012-2016 are in progress; Simunye Secondary School is being relocated and we are awaiting completion of its construction (the responsibility of another company) before furnishing the science laboratory. In the interim we have delivered mobile science laboratories to the school. The construction of the WestCol TVET College in Borwa is a joint project in partnership with Goldfields, South Deep Education Trust and Westonaria Community Trust. Construction is expected to commence in 2022.
Cooke 1, 2 and 3 SLPs (2016-2020)
All backlog projects were completed in 2020. We have initiated the closure process of underground operations.
Burnstone SLP (2017-2021)
This SLP is not yet approved by the DMRE. We have been engaging with stakeholders in preparation of implementing the LED component.
Southern Free State Wits Gold (2017-2021)
The SLP was approved by the DMRE in 2017. As development of the mine has not commenced, the SLP has not been implemented.
GOLD OPERATIONS
Kroondal SLP (2011-2015)
The SLP was inherited in 2015 with four backlog projects. One has been completed and three in progress.
Pooling & Sharing Area (PSA) SLP (2016-2020)
As per the pooling and sharing agreement, the LED projects are being implemented by Anglo American Platinum, with all the other SLP elements to be implemented by Sibanye-Stillwater. The new five-year SLP for 2021-2025 and the close-out report (2016-2020) were submitted to the DMRE in 2021. We are awaiting approval of the new SLP.
Rustenburg SLP (2016-2020)
Implementation of the projects in progress with 17 completed and five in progress and two awaiting Section 102 approvals. The new five-year SLP for 2021-2025 and the close-out report (2016-2020) were submitted to the DMRE in 2021. We are awaiting for approval of the new SLP.
Marikana - EPL/WPL (2019-2023)
The current SLP was submitted to the DMRE following consultations with stakeholders and has not yet been approved. The company is implementing the backlog SLP, out of 33 projects, 27 are completed and six in progress.
Marikana Pandora (2018-2022)
The 2018-2022 SLP was approved by the DMRE in August 2021. Implementation of LED projects is in progress. Out of four projects, two are completed and two in progress
Marikana Messina (2016-2020)
The implementation of projects for Voorspoed and Doornvlei is underway. Out of seven projects ,six are completed and one in progress. New SLPs have been submitted for approval.
Blue Ridge (2014-2018) SLP
This SLP was approved prior to acquisition. The operation has been under care and maintenance since 2011. The LED project had been implemented. A new SLP has been submitted for approval.
PROJECT
STATUS 2021
OUTCOMES
BENEFICIARIES
IMPACTS
BUDGET/SPEND
EASTERN CAPEDriefontein, Kloof and Beatrix
Livestock development1
Building and equipping • The project is completedshearing sheds to enable subsistence farmers in labour-sending areas of the Eastern Cape to participate in the commercial wool production value chain
and handed over to the beneficiaries
-
• Subsistence farmers in Sakhisizwe, Intsika Yethu and Engcobo local municipalities
-
• Sibanye-Stillwater employees who come from the Eastern Cape
-
• Recipients of 25 temporary jobs during construction
-
• Total budget:
R8,600,000
-
• Spend to date:
R4,918,964
-
• Spend in 2021:
R2197010
OUTCOMES
IMPACTS
Driefontein, Kloof and Beatrix continued
Great Kei Skills Academy1
Establishment of agriculture and maritime skills for unemployed youth and other community members of the Amathole district. This project is being co-funded by several parties
Skenjana Senior Secondary School2
New school required to replace dilapidated facilities in Idutywa, a labour-sending area, to create an environment conducive tolearning
-
• Approximately 1,600 learners from five feeder schools
-
• Local community will benefit from job and business opportunities during the construction of the school
-
• Cost escalation (new budget): R61,000,000
-
• Spend to date: R38,611,002
-
• Spend in 2021: R38,611,002
GAUTENG
Driefontein, Kloof and Cooke
Manufacturing incubator1
Establishment of incubation hub to train SMMEs in partnership with Busmark
Kloof
Westcol Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College2
Sibanye-Stillwater, in partnership with Rand West City Local Municipality, WRDA, Gold Fields South Deep mine, Westonaria Community Trust, South Deep Education Trust and Department of Higher Education, committed to co-fund the establishment of TVET college in Westonaria to provide relevant skills for economic activities (backlog project in 2012- 2016 SLP)
-
• Total budget:
R8,000,000
-
• Spend to date:
R892,164
-
• Spend in 2021:
R716,579
-
• Sibanye-Stillwater contributed 14 hectares of land and its financial contribution is R7,100,000
-
• Spend to date (since 2015): R1,650,042
-
• Spend in 2021: R95,000
Kloof continued
Badirile hall1
Rand West City Local Municipality prioritised the refurbishment of Badirile Multi-Purpose Community Centre following community protest which destroyed the centre. The centre houses social delivery of Home Affairs, Health and Social Development
-
• Total budget:
R1,000,000
-
• Spend to date:
R647,314
-
• Spend in 2021:
R647,314
Resourcing of the Business Hives in Toekomsrus1
Through the resourcing of the centre, Sibanye-Stillwater will equip the community to access necessary information and support of development of skills
information and skills development centre
-
• Total budget: R1,000,000
-
• Spend to date: R464,497
-
• Spend in 2021: R0
Simunye School1
Provision of laboratory equipment once SLP partners have built the school
-
• Total budget: R2,000,000
-
• Spend to date: R692,667
-
• Spend in 2021: R0
Farmer out-grower scheme1
The project entails establishing four agricultural units on 20 hectares, allocated by Sibanye-Stillwater
(Project is linked to Bokamoso Barona, BBR, programme)
Waste management1
The project will apply an integrated approach of protection, restoration
-
• Develop sustainable SMMEs
-
• Job creation (full & part time)
-
• Spend in 2021: R0
Driefontein
Blybank Multi-Purpose Hall1
Build a multi-purpose • Pre-construction hall to cater for process concluded community gatherings, and construction recreational, cultural expected to beand educational activitiesconcluded in 2022
-
• Access to a social facility to be used as a social centre
-
• Educational activities, arts and culture, sports and recreation activities
-
• Total budget:
R9,000,000
-
• Spend to date:
R139,071
-
• Spend in 2021:
R139,071
Establish a nursery1
Propagate trees and other seedlings to support food security
Farmer out-grower scheme1
Establishment of four farmer production units on 20 hectares of land, which will be donated by Sibanye-Stillwater. Project aimed at developing small local farmers
Burnstone
Establishment of farmer production unit1
Establish market-driven support for subsistence farmers by creating a transition from subsistence farming to market-oriented production
-
• Food security
-
• Job creation
-
• Skills development
-
• Food security
-
• Job creation
-
• Skills development
-
• Total budget: R10,000,000
-
• Spend to date: R0
-
• Spend in 2021: R0
-
• Total budget: R3,500,000
-
• Total spend to date: R0
FREE STATE
Beatrix
Road infrastructure1
Various infrastructure development projects will address priorities articulated in the Matjhabeng municipality's Integrated Development Plan
-
• Community members
-
• Local businesses
-
• Total budget:
R27,000,000
-
• Spend to date:
R26,268,838
-
• Spend in 2021:
R11,024,322
Road infrastructure and water reticulation projects in Masilonyana Local Municipality
The water reticulation project, which included sewage pipes and 416 household toilets, has been completed and handed over to the municipality. The roads resealing projects is in progress and is anticipated to be completed in 2022
-
• Total budget:
R27,000,000
-
• Spend to date:
R11,841,465
-
• Spend in 2021:
R10,331,440