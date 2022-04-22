Social and labour plans:

Summary of projects in South Africa

Picture above: You Reap What You Sow agricultural cooperative

Sibanye-Stillwater contributes to the socioeconomic development of communities around its operations.

Social and labour plans (SLPs) are a legal instrument for socioeconomic empowerment and transformation in South Africa. They include legally binding commitments and targets set out by the mining right holder as part of the conditions of Government-approved mining rights. The contract between the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) and the mining company for the right is valid until the mine closer certificate is issued. Non-compliance with the SLP can result in loss of the mining right. The key elements of the SLP are human resources development, employment equity, mine community development, procurement, enterprise and supplier development and financial provisions to fund the commitments.

Sibanye-Stillwater has 15 SLPs in accordance with different 5-year cycles. Included in the SLP is a section on mine community development which comprises community projects delivered in host and areas where the industry historically sourced.

These projects are derived from socioeconomic development needs of communities and aligned with Integrated Development Plans (IDPs) of local municipalities. The projects range from skills development, infrastructure to income generating projects. Infrastructure projects are undertaken in collaboration with relevant government departments, who are responsible for operational and maintenance support once projects are handed over. The primary aims of LED projects are to:

• implement sustainable socioeconomic programmes in host communities and areas where the industry historically sourced labour

• promote enterprise development

• implement skills development programmes aimed at promoting employability and alleviating poverty

• assist with the development of social infrastructure (such as schools and clinics/ healthcare infrastructure)

• improve community environmental management and food security

Given the COVID-19 lockdown regulations in South Africa, implemented on 27 March 2020, delays were experienced in completing some projects in accordance with the 2020 and 2021 implementation plans.

SLPs for PGM operations:

CURRENT SLP STATUS

The following 15 SLPs are at varying stages of implementation. The projects include those that are part of the current SLPs, backlog projects inherited from acquired companies, and those awaiting DMRE approval.

SLPs for gold operations:

Driefontein SLP (2017-2021)

The current SLP was approved in April 2019 and implementation of the projects is in progress. There is a backlog in the Eastern Cape, JS Skenjana Senior Secondary School in Idutywa, which will be completed in Q2 2022. This is a shared project with Kloof and Beatrix.

Beatrix SLP (2017-2021)

Implementation of LED projects is in progress. Out of the five committed projects in the SLP, three are completed, one is in progress. A shared project in the Eastern Cape with Kloof and Driefontein awaits sec. 102 approval.

Kloof SLP (2017-2021)

The current SLP was approved in November 2019. There are seven projects, two are completed and others in progress. Two projects from the 2012-2016 are in progress; Simunye Secondary School is being relocated and we are awaiting completion of its construction (the responsibility of another company) before furnishing the science laboratory. In the interim we have delivered mobile science laboratories to the school. The construction of the WestCol TVET College in Borwa is a joint project in partnership with Goldfields, South Deep Education Trust and Westonaria Community Trust. Construction is expected to commence in 2022.

Cooke 1, 2 and 3 SLPs (2016-2020)

All backlog projects were completed in 2020. We have initiated the closure process of underground operations.

Burnstone SLP (2017-2021)

This SLP is not yet approved by the DMRE. We have been engaging with stakeholders in preparation of implementing the LED component.

Southern Free State Wits Gold (2017-2021)

The SLP was approved by the DMRE in 2017. As development of the mine has not commenced, the SLP has not been implemented.

GOLD OPERATIONS

Kroondal SLP (2011-2015)

The SLP was inherited in 2015 with four backlog projects. One has been completed and three in progress.

Pooling & Sharing Area (PSA) SLP (2016-2020)

As per the pooling and sharing agreement, the LED projects are being implemented by Anglo American Platinum, with all the other SLP elements to be implemented by Sibanye-Stillwater. The new five-year SLP for 2021-2025 and the close-out report (2016-2020) were submitted to the DMRE in 2021. We are awaiting approval of the new SLP.

Rustenburg SLP (2016-2020)

Implementation of the projects in progress with 17 completed and five in progress and two awaiting Section 102 approvals. The new five-year SLP for 2021-2025 and the close-out report (2016-2020) were submitted to the DMRE in 2021. We are awaiting for approval of the new SLP.

Marikana - EPL/WPL (2019-2023)

The current SLP was submitted to the DMRE following consultations with stakeholders and has not yet been approved. The company is implementing the backlog SLP, out of 33 projects, 27 are completed and six in progress.

Marikana Pandora (2018-2022)

The 2018-2022 SLP was approved by the DMRE in August 2021. Implementation of LED projects is in progress. Out of four projects, two are completed and two in progress

Marikana Messina (2016-2020)

The implementation of projects for Voorspoed and Doornvlei is underway. Out of seven projects ,six are completed and one in progress. New SLPs have been submitted for approval.

Blue Ridge (2014-2018) SLP

This SLP was approved prior to acquisition. The operation has been under care and maintenance since 2011. The LED project had been implemented. A new SLP has been submitted for approval.

PROJECT STATUS 2021 OUTCOMES BENEFICIARIES IMPACTS BUDGET/SPEND

EASTERN CAPEDriefontein, Kloof and Beatrix

Livestock development1

Building and equipping • The project is completedshearing sheds to enable subsistence farmers in labour-sending areas of the Eastern Cape to participate in the commercial wool production value chain

and handed over to the beneficiaries

• It entailed construction of six shearing sheds and training of beneficiaries

• The beneficiaries have an off-take agreement with the Wool Growers Association

• Access to wool industry

• Subsistence farmers in Sakhisizwe, Intsika Yethu and Engcobo local municipalities

• Sibanye-Stillwater employees who come from the Eastern Cape

• Recipients of 25 temporary jobs during construction

• Additional income stream from wool production

• Skills enhancement

• Support for families in rural areas

• Total budget: R8,600,000

• Spend to date: R4,918,964

• Spend in 2021: R2197010

OUTCOMES

IMPACTS

Driefontein, Kloof and Beatrix continued

Great Kei Skills Academy1

Establishment of agriculture and maritime skills for unemployed youth and other community members of the Amathole district. This project is being co-funded by several parties

• The original project was deemed not feasible by the stakeholders and the company was provided with a replacement project; Great Kei Municipality selected a waste recycling project as a replacement. A Section 102 amendment was submitted to the DMRE in 2020

• Awaiting approval of Section 102

• Local community in Great Kei Municipality

• Job creation

• Total budget: R8,800,000

• Spend to date: R0

Skenjana Senior Secondary School2

New school required to replace dilapidated facilities in Idutywa, a labour-sending area, to create an environment conducive tolearning

• The project is in progress and is expected to be completed in 2022

• Access to educational facilities for approximately 1,600 learners from five feeder schools

• Approximately 1,600 learners from five feeder schools

• Local community will benefit from job and business opportunities during the construction of the school

• Access to an environment conducive to learning

• Cost escalation (new budget): R61,000,000

• Spend to date: R38,611,002

• Spend in 2021: R38,611,002

GAUTENG

Driefontein, Kloof and Cooke

Manufacturing incubator1

Establishment of incubation hub to train SMMEs in partnership with Busmark

• The project implementation is being designed and is anticipated to be completed in 2024

• MoA and TOR with Busmark in progress

Kloof

Westcol Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College2

Sibanye-Stillwater, in partnership with Rand West City Local Municipality, WRDA, Gold Fields South Deep mine, Westonaria Community Trust, South Deep Education Trust and Department of Higher Education, committed to co-fund the establishment of TVET college in Westonaria to provide relevant skills for economic activities (backlog project in 2012- 2016 SLP)

• Project commenced and is in progress. The professional service consultants appointed

• Education infrastructure

• Cost savings and convenience for local students

• Skills development

• 30 SMMEs in West Rand communities

• Communities of West Rand district

• Skills development

• Enterprise development

• Local manufacturing capacity

• Skills development aimed at supporting an alternative economy to mining in the region

• Total budget: R8,000,000

• Spend to date: R892,164

• Spend in 2021: R716,579

• Sibanye-Stillwater contributed 14 hectares of land and its financial contribution is R7,100,000

• Spend to date (since 2015): R1,650,042

• Spend in 2021: R95,000

Kloof continued

Badirile hall1

Rand West City Local Municipality prioritised the refurbishment of Badirile Multi-Purpose Community Centre following community protest which destroyed the centre. The centre houses social delivery of Home Affairs, Health and Social Development

• Project completed and handed over to Rand West City LM on behalf of beneficiaries

• Refurbished Multi-Purpose Community Centre

• Community of Badirile

• Access to government basic services

• Enhanced quality of lives

• Total budget: R1,000,000

• Spend to date: R647,314

• Spend in 2021: R647,314

Resourcing of the Business Hives in Toekomsrus1

Through the resourcing of the centre, Sibanye-Stillwater will equip the community to access necessary information and support of development of skills

• Equipment delivered • Functionalto the centre and expected to be fully functional in Q2 2022

information and skills development centre

• Youth situated in Toekomsrus

• Resourcing information needs and identification of skills required

• Total budget: R1,000,000

• Spend to date: R464,497

• Spend in 2021: R0

Simunye School1

Provision of laboratory equipment once SLP partners have built the school

• Mobile laboratory equipment donated to the school. The laboratory will be furnished upon thecompletion of the new school in 2023 (school delivered by South Deep)

• Standard science laboratories.

• Learners from Rand West City Local Municipality

• Enhanced mathematics and science teaching and learning

• Improved results

• Total budget: R2,000,000

• Spend to date: R692,667

• Spend in 2021: R0

Farmer out-grower scheme1

The project entails establishing four agricultural units on 20 hectares, allocated by Sibanye-Stillwater

(Project is linked to Bokamoso Barona, BBR, programme)

• Project to be delivered as part of the BBR agri-industrial programme in 2022. Land scoped and secured.

• Flourishing, skilled farmers

• Communities situated in Rand West City

• Food security

• Increased profitable and sustainable enterprise

• Job creation (full & part time)

• Total budget: R6,000,000

• Spend to date: R0

• Spend in 2021: R0

Waste management1

The project will apply an integrated approach of protection, restoration

• Appointment of the service provider to conduct the feasibility studyand sustainable concluded. management of natural resources, to manage the waste disposal within the municipality

• Improved waste management in Rand West City

• Waste Management • EnvironmentalSMMEs situated in Rand West Citypreservation through waste management

• Develop sustainable SMMEs

• Job creation (full & part time) • Total budget: R6,000,000 • Spend to date: R0 • Spend in 2021: R0 Driefontein Blybank Multi-Purpose Hall1 Build a multi-purpose • Pre-construction hall to cater for process concluded community gatherings, and construction recreational, cultural expected to beand educational activitiesconcluded in 2022 • Various community-related uses • Community of Blybank

• Access to a social facility to be used as a social centre

• Educational activities, arts and culture, sports and recreation activities

• Total budget: R9,000,000

• Spend to date: R139,071

• Spend in 2021: R139,071

Establish a nursery1

Propagate trees and other seedlings to support food security

• The project to be delivered as part of BBR agri-industrialprogramme in 2022. Land scoped and secured

• Germinate seeds and sell seedlings to the community

• Communities situated in Merafong City Local Municipality

• Food security

• Environmental management

• Job creation

• Total budget: R3,000,000

• Spend to date: R0

• Spend in 2021: R0

Farmer out-grower scheme1

Establishment of four farmer production units on 20 hectares of land, which will be donated by Sibanye-Stillwater. Project aimed at developing small local farmers

• Project to be delivered as part of the BBR agri-industrial programme in 2022. Land secured and scoped

Burnstone

Establishment of farmer production unit1

Establish market-driven support for subsistence farmers by creating a transition from subsistence farming to market-oriented production

• Dipaleseng Local Municipality approved implementation of the project in 2021, which was followed by procurement phase. Implementation is scheduled for 2022

• Participating small farmers will be allocated land and linked to the commercial farmers who are part of the mega-agriculture development programme

• Link the small-scale farmers to buyers and commercial farmers who have access to markets

• Communities situated in Merafong City Local Municipality

• Emerging or subsistence farmers in Dipaleseng local municipality

• Food security

• Job creation

• Skills development

• Food security

• Job creation

• Skills development

• Total budget: R10,000,000

• Spend to date: R0

• Spend in 2021: R0

• Total budget: R3,500,000

• Total spend to date: R0

• Spend in 2021: R0

FREE STATE

Beatrix

Road infrastructure1

Various infrastructure development projects will address priorities articulated in the Matjhabeng municipality's Integrated Development Plan

• The resealing of roads project completed and handed over to the municipality in 2021

• Skills development

• Improvement of local road infrastructure

• Community members

• Local businesses

• During the construction work, 37 temporary jobs were created

• Improved Infrastructure for local communities

• Increased ease of doing business

• Total budget: R27,000,000

• Spend to date: R26,268,838

• Spend in 2021: R11,024,322

Road infrastructure and water reticulation projects in Masilonyana Local Municipality

The water reticulation project, which included sewage pipes and 416 household toilets, has been completed and handed over to the municipality. The roads resealing projects is in progress and is anticipated to be completed in 2022

• Skills development

• Improvement of local road infrastructure and water delivery systems

• 38 temporary jobs in the water reticulation project created

• Improved Infrastructure for local communities

• Increased ease of doing business

• Total budget: R27,000,000

• Spend to date: R11,841,465