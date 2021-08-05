Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sibanye Stillwater Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSW   ZAE000259701

SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED

(SSW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/04
63.85 ZAR   +0.65%
12:50pSouth African stocks fall on weaker metals prices
RE
12:50pSouth African stocks fall on weaker metals prices
RE
10:01aSibanye-Stillwater expects big jump in first-half profits
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South African stocks fall on weaker metals prices

08/05/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South African stocks fell on Thursday, led by mining companies as gold fell to test the pivotal $1,800 support level after hawkish comments from a key Federal Reserve official raised early tapering bets.

The Johannesburg All-Share index slipped 0.76% while the Top 40 index declined 0.88%. The mining index dropped 3.59% led by Harmony Gold, Royal Bafokeng Platinum, Sibanye-Stillwater and Northam Platinum down 4.53%, 4.08%, 3.99% and 3.97% respectively.

Spot gold was down 0.36% to $1,804.84 per ounce, while platinum fell 1.52% by 1620 GMT.

U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said conditions for an interest rate hike could be met in late 2022, setting the stage for a move in early 2023.

Clarida also suggested the U.S. central bank could start cutting back on its asset purchase programme later this year.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Among other notable decliners was paper and packaging group Sappi, down 5.99%, after it said the impact of violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal province was expected to shave $16 million off fourth quarter core profit.

Bucking the downward trend was department store chain Woolworths Holdings, up 5.30% after the owner of Australia's David Jones stores said it expects its full year headline earnings per share to rise as much as 215%.

In the currency market, the rand traded at 14.3744 to the dollar, marginally down 0.06% from its previous close, and down from a three-week high of 14.2275 hit on Wednesday, also reacting to the hawkish Fed official's remarks.

Higher U.S. interest rates subdue the appeal of riskier but high-yielding currencies such as the rand.

Market focus was on U.S. non-farm payroll numbers due on Friday. The data is an important parameter to determine the Fed's future policy stance.

"Markets are likely to remain cautious ahead of the much-anticipated (non-farm payroll) data tomorrow," Nedbank analysts wrote in a note.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.31% 0.7406 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.29% 1.393 Delayed Quote.1.78%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.36% 0.79978 Delayed Quote.1.60%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.15% 17.02535 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 1.1837 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.013496 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.24% 0.7057 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
NORTHAM PLATINUM LIMITED 1.56% 231.49 End-of-day quote.10.48%
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED -0.40% 105.3 End-of-day quote.61.06%
SAPPI LIMITED 1.39% 40.76 End-of-day quote.24.19%
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED 0.65% 63.85 End-of-day quote.6.42%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.15% 14.3811 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.52% 55.8 End-of-day quote.41.12%
All news about SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
12:50pSouth African stocks fall on weaker metals prices
RE
12:50pSouth African stocks fall on weaker metals prices
RE
10:01aSibanye-Stillwater expects big jump in first-half profits
RE
09:31aSibanye-Stillwater Says 1st Half Net Profit, EPS More-Than Doubled
DJ
08/01ERAMET : Sibanye-Stillwater progresses battery metals strategy with the exclusiv..
AQ
07/30SIBANYE STILLWATER : progresses battery metals strategy with the exclusive put o..
PU
07/30S.Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater to buy French Eramet's Sandouville plant for $7..
RE
07/30ERAMET : To Sell French Hydrometallurgical Site To Sibanye Stillwater
MT
07/30Sibanye-Stillwater to Buy French Nickel Refinery for EUR65 Million
DJ
07/30SIBANYE STILLWATER : progresses battery metals strategy with the exclusive put o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 177 B 12 290 M 12 290 M
Net income 2021 52 048 M 3 615 M 3 615 M
Net cash 2021 35 248 M 2 448 M 2 448 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,58x
Yield 2021 9,87%
Capitalization 187 B 13 045 M 13 010 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 66 275
Free-Float -
Chart SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sibanye Stillwater Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 63,85 ZAR
Average target price 92,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neal John Froneman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charl Keyter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Thabane Vincent Maphai Chairman
Robert van Niekerk Chief Technical Officer
Richard A. Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED6.42%13 007
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED30.49%14 655
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.32.00%8 185
HECLA MINING COMPANY-2.78%3 374
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD38.63%2 416
SILVERCREST METALS INC.-24.59%1 235