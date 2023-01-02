Sical Logistics : Proceedings of the 67th AGM

South India House
73 Armenian Street
Chennai 600 001 India
|
|
Phone : 91.44.66157016 Fax : 91.44.66157017
|
Ref.:SICAL/SD/2022
|
31st December, 2022
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
BSE Limited
|
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
|
Department of Corporate Services
|
Plot No.C/1, G Block
|
Floor 25, P.J. Towers
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
Dalal Street
|
Bandra [East]
|
Mumbai :: 400 001
|
Mumbai :: 400 051
|
|
Dear Sirs,
|
|
|
Sub
|
:
|
Proceedings of the 67th AGM
|
Ref
|
:
|
Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and
|
|
|
Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, kindly find attached the Proceedings of the 67th AGM of the Company held today viz. 31st December, 2022 through video conferencing / other audio visual means for taking on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Sical Logistics Limited
-
Radhakrishnan Company Secretary
CIN : L51909TN1955PLC002431
SICAL LOGISTICS LIMITED
Proceedings of the 67th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company held on Saturday, the 31st December, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing
|
PRESENT
|
|
Mr. S.V. Ramkumar
|
Member - Monitoring Committee
|
Mr. T. Subramanian
|
Managing Director & CFO
|
Mr. S. Rajappan
|
Executive Director
|
Mr. Baskaran
|
Member - Monitoring Committee
|
Mr. Sunny Talreja
|
Member - Monitoring Committee
|
Mr. V. Radhakrishnan
|
Company Secretary
The meeting was conducted through video conferencing organized through Central Depository Services [India] Limited on a virtual platform.
80 shareholders were present
Mr. S.V. Ramkumar, Member - Monitoring Committee welcomed the members to the 67th Annual General Meeting of the Company and briefed the present situation of the Company intimating that the Company has completed the CIRP processes and has obtained the approval of the Resolution Plan from the Honourable NCLT, Chennai Bench on 08th December, 2022 and the process of taking over by the Resolution Applicant will be completed after due legal processes. Further to this, Mr. S.V. Ramkumar requested Mr. Subramanian to further follow the process of the AGM proceedings.
The members were informed that, the meeting is being conducted through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. The members were further informed that the Annual Report for the financial year 2021-22 and the Notice for the AGM were transmitted electronically to members whose email IDs are registered with Depository Participant / RTA.
The members were informed that the representatives of Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditor are present.
Thereafter the members were informed that the Company had in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for the Ordinary Resolution as set out in the notice,
the Company had organized e-voting through CDSL platform between 28th December, 2022 - 9.00 A.M. and 30th December, 2022 - 5.00 P.M. and during the AGM to enable voting by the members who were present in the meeting but who has not voted earlier. M/s. KRA & Associates, Firm of Company Secretaries were appointed as Scrutinizer for the e-voting process and would submit their consolidated report on or before 02nd January, 2023
and the results would be made available in the websites of stock exchanges, CDSL and the company.
Subsequent to this, the members who have already registered as Speakers were invited to speak and 3 members participated in the session. Required clarifications, wherever required, were provided by Mr. S.V. Ramkumar.
Thereafter the meeting ended with a vote of thanks to the chair and to all the members who had participated.