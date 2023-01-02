Advanced search
    520086   INE075B01012

SICAL LOGISTICS LIMITED

(520086)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
133.28 INR   +4.89%
Sical Logistics : Proceedings of the 67th AGM
PU
03:38pSical Logistics : Voting Results AGM 20-22
PU
2022Sical Logistics : CIRP - Committee meeting updates
PU
Sical Logistics : Proceedings of the 67th AGM

01/02/2023 | 04:38pm EST
Sical Logistics Ltd

South India House

73 Armenian Street

Chennai 600 001 India

Phone : 91.44.66157016 Fax : 91.44.66157017

Ref.:SICAL/SD/2022

31st December, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Department of Corporate Services

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Floor 25, P.J. Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Bandra [East]

Mumbai :: 400 001

Mumbai :: 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Sub

:

Proceedings of the 67th AGM

Ref

:

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, kindly find attached the Proceedings of the 67th AGM of the Company held today viz. 31st December, 2022 through video conferencing / other audio visual means for taking on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Sical Logistics Limited

  1. Radhakrishnan Company Secretary

Encl :

As stated

Registered Office : South India House, 73, Armenian Street, Chennai :: 600 001

CIN : L51909TN1955PLC002431

SICAL LOGISTICS LIMITED

Proceedings of the 67th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company held on Saturday, the 31st December, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing

PRESENT

Mr. S.V. Ramkumar

Member - Monitoring Committee

Mr. T. Subramanian

Managing Director & CFO

Mr. S. Rajappan

Executive Director

Mr. Baskaran

Member - Monitoring Committee

Mr. Sunny Talreja

Member - Monitoring Committee

Mr. V. Radhakrishnan

Company Secretary

The meeting was conducted through video conferencing organized through Central Depository Services [India] Limited on a virtual platform.

80 shareholders were present

Mr. S.V. Ramkumar, Member - Monitoring Committee welcomed the members to the 67th Annual General Meeting of the Company and briefed the present situation of the Company intimating that the Company has completed the CIRP processes and has obtained the approval of the Resolution Plan from the Honourable NCLT, Chennai Bench on 08th December, 2022 and the process of taking over by the Resolution Applicant will be completed after due legal processes. Further to this, Mr. S.V. Ramkumar requested Mr. Subramanian to further follow the process of the AGM proceedings.

The members were informed that, the meeting is being conducted through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. The members were further informed that the Annual Report for the financial year 2021-22 and the Notice for the AGM were transmitted electronically to members whose email IDs are registered with Depository Participant / RTA.

The members were informed that the representatives of Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditor are present.

Thereafter the members were informed that the Company had in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for the Ordinary Resolution as set out in the notice,

the Company had organized e-voting through CDSL platform between 28th December, 2022 - 9.00 A.M. and 30th December, 2022 - 5.00 P.M. and during the AGM to enable voting by the members who were present in the meeting but who has not voted earlier. M/s. KRA & Associates, Firm of Company Secretaries were appointed as Scrutinizer for the e-voting process and would submit their consolidated report on or before 02nd January, 2023

and the results would be made available in the websites of stock exchanges, CDSL and the company.

Subsequent to this, the members who have already registered as Speakers were invited to speak and 3 members participated in the session. Required clarifications, wherever required, were provided by Mr. S.V. Ramkumar.

Thereafter the meeting ended with a vote of thanks to the chair and to all the members who had participated.

Disclaimer

Sical Logistics Limited published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 21:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
