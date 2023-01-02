Sical Logistics : Proceedings of the 67th AGM

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, kindly find attached the Proceedings of the 67th AGM of the Company held today viz. 31st December, 2022 through video conferencing / other audio visual means for taking on record.

SICAL LOGISTICS LIMITED

Proceedings of the 67th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company held on Saturday, the 31st December, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing

PRESENT Mr. S.V. Ramkumar Member - Monitoring Committee Mr. T. Subramanian Managing Director & CFO Mr. S. Rajappan Executive Director Mr. Baskaran Member - Monitoring Committee Mr. Sunny Talreja Member - Monitoring Committee Mr. V. Radhakrishnan Company Secretary

The meeting was conducted through video conferencing organized through Central Depository Services [India] Limited on a virtual platform.

80 shareholders were present

Mr. S.V. Ramkumar, Member - Monitoring Committee welcomed the members to the 67th Annual General Meeting of the Company and briefed the present situation of the Company intimating that the Company has completed the CIRP processes and has obtained the approval of the Resolution Plan from the Honourable NCLT, Chennai Bench on 08th December, 2022 and the process of taking over by the Resolution Applicant will be completed after due legal processes. Further to this, Mr. S.V. Ramkumar requested Mr. Subramanian to further follow the process of the AGM proceedings.

The members were informed that, the meeting is being conducted through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. The members were further informed that the Annual Report for the financial year 2021-22 and the Notice for the AGM were transmitted electronically to members whose email IDs are registered with Depository Participant / RTA.

The members were informed that the representatives of Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditor are present.

Thereafter the members were informed that the Company had in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for the Ordinary Resolution as set out in the notice,

the Company had organized e-voting through CDSL platform between 28th December, 2022 - 9.00 A.M. and 30th December, 2022 - 5.00 P.M. and during the AGM to enable voting by the members who were present in the meeting but who has not voted earlier. M/s. KRA & Associates, Firm of Company Secretaries were appointed as Scrutinizer for the e-voting process and would submit their consolidated report on or before 02nd January, 2023