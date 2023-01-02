Advanced search
    520086   INE075B01012

SICAL LOGISTICS LIMITED

(520086)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
133.28 INR   +4.89%
Sical Logistics : Proceedings of the 67th AGM
PU
Sical Logistics : Voting Results AGM 20-22
PU
Sical Logistics : CIRP - Committee meeting updates
PU
Sical Logistics : Voting Results AGM 20-22

01/02/2023 | 03:38pm EST
South India House

73 Armenian Street

Sical Logistics Ltd

Chennai 600 001 India

Phone : 91.44.66157016 Fax : 91.44.66157017

Ref.:SICAL/SD/2023

02nd January,2023

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

CDSL

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Floor 27, P.J. Towers

MUMBAI

Plot No.:C/1, G Block

Dalal Street

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Fort

Bandra [East]

Mumbai :: 400 001

Mumbai :: 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Sub

:

Details of Voting Results - Remote E-voting for 67th AGM

[EVSN 221209001]

Ref

:

Intimation under Regulation 44 of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, the details of voting results of the remote e-voting between 28th December, 2022 and 30th December, 2022 and on the date of AGM viz. 31st December, 2022 conducted by the Company as per the prescribed format is attached along with the report of the Scrutinizer.

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Sical Logistics Limited

  1. Radhakrishnan Company Secretary

Encl :

As stated

Registered Office : South India House, 73, Armenian Street, Chennai :: 600 001 CIN : L51909TN1955PLC002431

SICAL LOGISTICS LIMITED

VOTING RESULTS - REMOTE E-VOTING

  1. Attendance of Members

1.

Date of the AGM / EGM

31st

December,

2022

2.

Total Number of shareholders on the cut-off date for the purpose of

57443

remote e-voting-24th December, 2022

3.

No. Of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through

proxy :

[a]

Promoters and Promoter Group

0

[b]

Public

0

4

No. Of shareholders attended the meeting through Video

Conferencing

[a]

Promoters and Promoter Group

0

[b]

Public

80

  1. Voting by Members

Item

Agenda

Item

Type

of

Mode of

Whether

Remarks

No.

Description

Resolution

Voting

Promoter /

Promoter

Group

are

interested

in

the

agenda

/

resolution

1

Adoption of Report and

Ordinary

Remote

e-

No

Resolution

Accounts

voting

passed

with

requisite

majority

2

Appointment of Statutory

Ordinary

Remote

e-

No

Resolution

Auditors

voting

passed

with

requisite

majority

III. Results of Poll / Postal Ballot / E-voting by members

The mode of voting for all the resolutions was with Remote e-voting facility. In this connection, we attach the following:

  1. The result in the prescribed format
  2. Consolidated scrutinizers Report from Practising Company Secretary Mr. R. Kannan,

Partner, KRA & Associates on the Remote e-voting.

For Sical Logistics Limited

  1. Radhakrishnan Company Secretary

General information about company

Scrip code

520086

NSE Symbol

SICAL

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE075B01012

Name of the company

SICAL LOGISTICS LIMITED

Type of meeting

AGM

Date of the meeting / last day of receipt of postal ballot forms (in case of Postal Ballot)

31-12-2022

Start time of the meeting

11:00 AM

End time of the meeting

11:45 AM

Scrutinizer Details

Name of the Scrutinizer

R.KANNAN

Firms Name

KRA & ASSOCIATES

Qualification

CS

Membership Number

F6718

Date of Board Meeting in which appointed

08-12-2022

Date of Issuance of Report to the company

02-01-2023

Voting results

Record date

24-12-2022

Total number of shareholders on record date

57443

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy

a) Promoters and Promoter group

0

b) Public

80

No. of shareholders attended the meeting through video conferencing

a) Promoters and Promoter group

0

b) Public

80

No. of resolution passed in the meeting

2

Disclosure of notes on voting results

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

