Sical Logistics : Voting Results AGM 20-22

Details of Voting Results - Remote E-voting for 67th AGM
[EVSN 221209001]
Ref
:
Intimation under Regulation 44 of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and
Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, the details of voting results of the remote e-voting between 28th December, 2022 and 30th December, 2022 and on the date of AGM viz. 31st December, 2022 conducted by the Company as per the prescribed format is attached along with the report of the Scrutinizer.
We request you to kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Sical Logistics Limited
Radhakrishnan Company Secretary
Encl :
As stated
Registered Office : South India House, 73, Armenian Street, Chennai :: 600 001 CIN : L51909TN1955PLC002431
SICAL LOGISTICS LIMITED
VOTING RESULTS - REMOTE E-VOTING
Attendance of Members
1.
Date of the AGM / EGM
31st
December,
2022
2.
Total Number of shareholders on the cut-off date for the purpose of
57443
remote e-voting-24th December, 2022
3.
No. Of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through
proxy :
[a]
Promoters and Promoter Group
0
[b]
Public
0
4
No. Of shareholders attended the meeting through Video
Conferencing
[a]
Promoters and Promoter Group
0
[b]
Public
80
Voting by Members
Item
Agenda
Item
Type
of
Mode of
Whether
Remarks
No.
Description
Resolution
Voting
Promoter /
Promoter
Group
are
interested
in
the
agenda
/
resolution
1
Adoption of Report and
Ordinary
Remote
e-
No
Resolution
Accounts
voting
passed
with
requisite
majority
2
Appointment of Statutory
Ordinary
Remote
e-
No
Resolution
Auditors
voting
passed
with
requisite
majority
III. Results of Poll / Postal Ballot / E-voting by members
The mode of voting for all the resolutions was with Remote e-voting facility. In this connection, we attach the following:
The result in the prescribed format
Consolidated scrutinizers Report from Practising Company Secretary Mr. R. Kannan,
Partner, KRA & Associates on the Remote e-voting.
For Sical Logistics Limited
Radhakrishnan Company Secretary
1/2/23, 1:10 PMVOTINGRESULT2022.html
General information about company
Scrip code
520086
NSE Symbol
SICAL
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE075B01012
Name of the company
SICAL LOGISTICS LIMITED
Type of meeting
AGM
Date of the meeting / last day of receipt of postal ballot forms (in case of Postal Ballot)
Sical Logistics Limited published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 20:37:00 UTC.