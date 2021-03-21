Sichuan Expressway : ANNOUNCEMENT ON INSIDE INFORMATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

On 21 March 2021, the Company received a notice from STIG, the controlling shareholder of the Company, informing that the Sichuan People's Government was planning the strategic restructuring of the STIG Group and SRIG Group.

The above strategic restructuring does not involve any significant asset restructuring of the Company at present and will not have any impact on the normal production and operation activities of the Company. Up to date, there is no change in the controlling shareholder of the Company.

The Company will make further announcement(s) on the progress of the above proposed strategic restructuring in a timely manner in accordance with the requirements of the Takeovers Code and/or the Listing Rules in the future.

As the above proposed strategic restructuring involves the approval of the relevant government authorities, there is uncertainty as to whether such approval will be granted and whether it will be proceed or completed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares of the Company.

DEFINITIONS:

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"A Share(s)" ordinary shares of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are issued in the PRC, subscribed for in RMB and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601107) "Board" the board of directors of the Company "Company" Sichuan Expressway Company Limited* ( ̬ʇϓಽ ৷஺ʮ༩ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ), a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, the H Shares and A Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange respectively "controlling shareholder(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "H Share(s)" overseas listed shares of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are issued in Hong Kong, subscribed for in Hong Kong dollars and listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00107) "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "PRC" the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this announcement, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan "RMB" renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "SFC" the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

"Share(s)"

A Shares and H Shares

"Shareholder(s)"

registered holder(s) of the Shares

"Sichuan People's

the People's Government of Sichuan Province, PRC

Government"

"SRIG"

Sichuan Railway Investment Group Co., LTD* ( ̬ʇ ޲᚛༩ପุҳ༟ණྠϞࠢப΂ʮ̡ ), and its

actual controller is the Sichuan People's Government

"SRIG Group"

Sichuan Railway Investment Group Co., LTD* (̬ ʇ޲᚛༩ପุҳ༟ණྠϞࠢப΂ʮ̡ ) and its

subsidiaries

"STIG"

Sichuan Transportation Investment Group Company

Limited* ( ̬ʇ޲ʹஷҳ༟ණྠϞࠢப΂ʮ̡ ),

the controlling shareholder of the Company

"STIG Group"

Sichuan Transportation Investment Group Company

Limited* ( ̬ʇ޲ʹஷҳ༟ණྠϞࠢப΂ʮ̡)

and its subsidiaries

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Takeovers Code"

the Code on Takeovers and Mergers as amended from time to time and administered by the SFC

By order of the Board

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited*

Zhang Yongnian

Company Secretary

Chengdu, Sichuan, the PRC 22 March 2021

* For identification purposes only