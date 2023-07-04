Sichuan Injet Electric Co., Ltd. is a China-based company mainly engaged in industrial power supply business. The Company's business includes research, development, manufacturing and sales of industrial power equipment represented by power control power supplies and special power supplies. The Company's main products include series power controllers, ingot furnace power supplies, reduction furnace power systems, single crystal furnace direct current power supplies, sapphire furnace power supplies, power adjustment systems for glass fiberglass furnaces, charging power supplies, induction heating power supplies, motor soft start systems, programmable logic controller system, etc. The Company mainly operates its business in the domestic market.