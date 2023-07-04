Sichuan Injet Electric Co., Ltd. at the Extraordinary General Meeting of 2023 on 03 July 2023, election and nomination of non-independent directors, cumulative voting system applicable: Chen Jinjie and Liu Kai; Election and nomination of independent directors, cumulative voting system applicable: Fan Yongjun; Election and nomination of non-employee supervisors, cumulative voting system applicable: Wang Chaohui.
Sichuan Injet Electric Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Appointments
Today at 03:37 pm
