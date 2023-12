Sichuan Joyou Digital Technologies Co.,Ltd.(XSEC:301172) added to S&P Global BMI Index

Sichuan Joyou Digital Technologies Co Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the business of providing integrated solutions for smart cities. The Company is principally engaged in four businesses. The system integration services include technical consulting, program design, software and hardware custom development, etc. The operation and maintenance service business includes fault diagnosis and treatment, equipment maintenance, daily monitoring, etc. The sales business of self-developed products mainly includes the sales of intelligent video analysis products and related software for underground comprehensive pipe corridors and smart campus industries. The design, research and development and technical service business mainly provides the design of technical solutions and drawings, and the development of customized software and hardware systems. The Company mainly conducts its business es in the domestic market.