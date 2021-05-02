Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : (1) REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR 2020 (2) REPORT OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE FOR 2020 (3) AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2020 (4) PROPOSAL OF NO PAYMENT OF THE COMPANY'S FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2020 (5) 2020 ANNUAL REPORT (6) PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISOR (7) PROPOSED AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD TO DETERMINE THE REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS AND THE SUPERVISORS (8) RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR FOR 2021 AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 05/02/2021 | 06:13am EDT Send by mail :

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd., you should at once hand this circular, together with the accompanying proxy form, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD. 四 川藍光 嘉寶服務 集團股 份有限公 司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2606) REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR 2020 REPORT OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE FOR 2020 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2020 PROPOSAL OF NO PAYMENT OF THE COMPANY'S FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2020 2020 ANNUAL REPORT PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISOR PROPOSED AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD TO DETERMINE THE REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS

AND THE SUPERVISORS RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR FOR 2021 AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Capitalised terms used on this cover shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this circular, unless the context requires otherwise. A notice convening the Annual General Meeting to be held at Hall of Orleans, 2nd Floor of Howard Johnson Zunyue Hotel Chengdu, No. 528 Yingbin Avenue, Jinniu District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC on Thursday, 17 June 2021 at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 13 to 15 of this circular. A proxy form for use at the Annual General Meeting are also enclosed. Such proxy form for use at the Annual General Meeting are also published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.justbon.com.cn/). Shareholders who intend to appoint a proxy to attend the Annual General Meeting shall complete and return the enclosed proxy form for use at the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting if they so wish. PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING To safeguard the health and safety of Shareholders and to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic, the following precautionary measures will be implemented at the Annual General Meeting: Compulsory temperature screening/checks Submission of Health Declaration Form Wearing of surgical face mask No provision of refreshments or drinks Attendees who do not comply with the precautionary measures referred to in (1) to (3) above may be denied entry to the venue of the Annual General Meeting, at the absolute discretion of the Company as permitted by law. For the health and safety of Shareholders, the Company would like to encourage Shareholders to exercise their right to vote at the Annual General Meeting by appointing the chairman of the Annual General Meeting as their proxy and to return their proxy forms by the time specified above, instead of attending the Annual General Meeting in person. 3 May 2021 CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 1. Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 2. Business to be considered at the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 3. Business of the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 4. Annual General Meeting and proxy arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 5. Voting by poll . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 6. Closure of register of members . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 7. Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: "2020 Annual Report" the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020, which has been published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.justbon.com.cn/) "Annual General Meeting" the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Hall of Orleans, 2nd Floor of Howard Johnson Zunyue Hotel Chengdu, No. 528 Yingbin Avenue, Jinniu District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC on Thursday, 17 June 2021 at 10:00 a.m., to consider and, if appropriate, to approve the resolutions contained in the notice of the meeting which is set out on pages 13 to 15 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof "Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Company currently in force "Board" the board of Directors "China" or the "PRC" the People's Republic of China "Company" Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (四 川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司), a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability and the H Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "Company Law of the PRC" the Company Law of the People's Republic of China "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Domestic Shares" ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and paid up in RMB "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "H Share(s)" overseas listed foreign shares in the ordinary share capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and traded in Hong Kong Dollars and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "Hong Kong Dollars" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Latest Practicable Date" 30 April 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information in this circular "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "RMB" or "Renminbi" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "Shares(s)" ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, comprising Domestic Shares and H Shares "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Supervisor(s)" the supervisor(s) of the Company "Supervisory Committee" the supervisory committee of the Company "%" per cent - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD. 四 川藍光 嘉寶服務 集團股 份有限公 司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2606) Executive Directors: Registered office in the PRC: Mr. Yao Min (Chairman) No. 22, South Section 3 Mr. Sun Zhefeng Yihuan Road Mr. Liu Xia Wuhou District, Chengdu Non-executive Directors: Sichuan Province, PRC Mr. Chi Feng Headquarters in the PRC: Mr. Yang Wuzheng CRM Center Ms. Chang Heng No. 9 Xixin Avenue West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu Independent non-executive Directors: Sichuan Province, PRC Mr. Li Shujian Mr. Chan Shing Yee, Joseph Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Mr. Zhang Shouwen Room 1901, 19/F, Lee Garden One 33 Hysan Avenue Causeway Bay, Hong Kong 3 May 2021 To the Shareholders Dear Sir/Madam, REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR 2020 REPORT OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE FOR 2020 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2020 PROPOSAL OF NO PAYMENT OF THE COMPANY'S FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2020 2020 ANNUAL REPORT PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISOR PROPOSED AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD TO DETERMINE THE REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS

AND THE SUPERVISORS RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR FOR 2021 AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide you with the notice of the Annual General Meeting and the information reasonably necessary to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 2. BUSINESS TO BE CONSIDERED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The businesses to be considered at the Annual General Meeting are described in more details in the following section headed "Business of the Annual General Meeting" of this circular. At the Annual General Meeting, ordinary resolutions will be proposed to approve the following: the report of the Board for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the " 2020 Report of the Board "); the report of the Supervisory Committee for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the " 2020 Report of the Supervisory Committee "); the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the " 2020 Financial Statements "); the proposal of no payment of the Company's final dividend for 2020; the 2020 Annual Report; (a) to consider and appoint Mr. Li Changjiang ( 李長江 ) as an executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration; (b) to consider and appoint Mr. Chen Fenghua ( 陳風華 ) as an executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration; (c) to consider and appoint Mr. Guo Zhanjun ( 郭戰軍 ) as a non-executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration; (d) to consider and appoint Mr. Liu Zhenwen ( 劉鎮文 ) as a non-executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration; (e) to consider and appoint Mr. Dai Tao ( 代濤 ) as a non-executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration; (f) to consider and appoint Mr. Rui Meng ( 芮萌 ) as an independent non-executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration; to consider and appoint Ms. Zhao Liyan ( 趙麗燕 ) as a Supervisor and to authorize the Board to fix her remuneration; to consider and approve granting authorization to the Board to determine the remuneration of the members of the Board and the Supervisory Committee; and to consider and approve the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditor of the Company for a term until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, and to authorise the Board to determine its remuneration. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 3. BUSINESS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Ordinary Resolutions 3.1 To consider and approve the 2020 Report of the Board The text of the 2020 Report of the Board is set out in the section headed "Report of the Board of Directors" in the 2020 Annual Report. The 2020 Report of the Board was considered and approved by the Board on 10 March 2021 and is hereby proposed at the Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval. 3.2 To consider and approve the 2020 Report of the Supervisory Committee The text of the 2020 Report of the Supervisory Committee is set out in the section headed "Report of the Supervisory Committee" in the 2020 Annual Report. The 2020 Report of the Supervisory Committee was considered and approved by the Supervisory Committee on 10 March 2021 and is hereby proposed at the Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval. 3.3 To consider and approve the 2020 Financial Statements Please refer to the audited consolidated financial statements contained in the 2020 Annual Report. The 2020 Financial Statements were considered and approved by the Board and the Supervisory Committee on 10 March 2021 and are hereby proposed at the Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval. 3.4 To consider and approve the proposal of no payment of the Company's final dividend for 2020 The Board does not recommend any payment of final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 (2019: final dividend of RMB0.97 per Share of the Company). The proposal of no payment of the Company's final dividend for 2020 is subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. 3.5 To consider and approve the 2020 Annual Report The 2020 Annual Report was considered and approved by the Board and is hereby proposed at the Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 3.6 To consider and approve the proposal of appointment of Directors and Supervisor Reference is made to the announcement dated 22 March 2021 jointly published by Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (the "Country Garden Services") and the Company in relation to, among other things, the sale and purchase of certain H shares and domestic shares in the Company. Country Garden Property Services HK Holdings Company Limited ("CG Property Services HK") intends to nominate six new directors to the Board and the Company has received a proposal from CG Property Services HK in relation to the nomination of Mr. Li Changjiang (李長江) and Mr. Chen Fenghua (陳風華) as executive Directors, Mr. Guo Zhanjun (郭戰軍), Mr. Liu Zhenwen (劉鎮文) and Mr. Dai Tao (代濤) as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Rui Meng (芮萌) as an independent non-executive Director. In addition, CG Property Services HK proposed to nominate Ms. Zhao Liyan (趙麗燕) as the shareholder representative Supervisor of the Supervisory Committee of the Company. According to the Articles of Association, the appointments of the Directors and the shareholder representative Supervisor are subject to the approval of the Shareholders. Accordingly, the ordinary resolutions for approving the appointment of six new Directors and the shareholder representative Supervisor will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval by Shareholders. Such appointments are subject to the Articles of Association and will not take effect until the earliest date as permitted under the Takeovers Code, or (ii) such other date as agreed upon by CG Property Services HK and the Company in compliance with the Takeovers Code, whichever is later. The biographical details of the six new Directors are set out as below: Mr. Li Changjiang (李長江), aged 55, was appointed as an executive director of Country Garden Services on 9 March 2018 and has been the president of Country Garden Life Services Group Co., Ltd.* (the "CG Life Services") since he joined the Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited and its subsidiaries (the "CGS Group") in December 2011. Mr. Li is primarily responsible for the overall strategic decision-making, business planning and major operational decision-making of the CGS Group. Mr. Li is also the chairman of the environmental, social and governance committee of the Country Garden Services. Prior to joining the CGS Group, from March 1997 to September 2006, Mr. Li held various positions including administrative director at Guangzhou Everbright Garden Property Management Company Limited* (廣州市光大花園物業管理有限公司) from March 1997 to May 1999, property manager at Shenzhen Chengjian Property Management Company Limited* (深圳市城建物業管理有限公司) from May 1999 to April 2002 and property manager and assistant general manager at Shenzhen Gemdale Property Management Company Limited* (深 圳市金地物業管理有限公司) from April 2002 to September 2006, where he was responsible for handling various tasks, including administrative management, customer services management, marketing and property management. From September 2006 to December 2011, Mr. Li was a - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD regional director within the group of A-Living Services Co., Ltd. (雅居樂雅生活服務股份有限 公司), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3319), where he was mainly responsible for the overall operation and management of property management in the Southern China region. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor degree in agricultural production mechanisation from Southwest Agricultural University* (西南農業大學) in the PRC in July 1989. Mr. Chen Fenghua (陳風華), aged 42, joined the CGS Group in July 2003. He has served as the vice president of CG Life Services since September 2018, and is responsible for the overall management of the quality of the CGS Group's property management services. Mr. Chen is also a director of several subsidiaries of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited ("CGH"), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2007). Mr. Chen joined the CG Life Services in 2003, and has gained around 18-year working experience in property management industry through successively working on various property management projects, and undertaking different positions at several subsidiaries of the CGS Group. Mr. Chen has been a member of Standardization Committee of Guangdong Property Management Industry Institute* (廣東省物業管理行業協會標準化工作委員會) since April 2019, a member of Standardization Committee of China Property Management Institute* (中 國物業管理協會標準化工作委員會) since July 2019, and the deputy director of Social Life (Residence) Property Smart Service Professional Committee of Guangdong Property Management Industry Institute* (廣東省物業管理行業協會社會生活(住宅)物業智慧服務專業 委員會) since December 2020. Mr. Chen obtained a junior college degree in property management from the Open University of China (國家開放大學) in July 2017. Mr. Guo Zhanjun (郭戰軍), aged 41, was appointed as an executive director of Country Garden Services on 9 March 2018 and has been the vice president of CG Life Services since he joined the CGS Group in August 2017. Mr. Guo is primarily responsible for overall management of human resources of the CGS Group. Mr. Guo is also a member of the environmental, social and governance committee of Country Garden Services. Prior to joining the CGS Group, from July 2002 to September 2010, Mr. Guo held various positions including human resource supervisor at Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Company Limited* (鄭州宇通客車股份有限公司), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600066), manager, senior manager and head of the human resources department at GD Midea Air-Conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd* (廣東美的製冷設備有限公司) and human resources director at AUX Group Co., Ltd.* (奧克斯集團有限公司), a company mainly engaged in the manufacturing and sales of electrical equipment and home appliances. From August 2011 to March 2013, Mr. Guo was the head of the human resources department in the concrete business unit of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (中聯重科股份有限公司) (formerly known as Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. (長沙中聯重工科技發展股份有限公司)), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Exchange (stock code: 000157) and the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1157). Mr. Guo joined the CGH and its subsidiaries (the "CGH Group") as a deputy general manager of the training and development department in July 2013 and was promoted to human resources director of Jiangzhong region in April 2014 and general manager of the recruiting department in January 2016, where he was mainly responsible for human resources planning and management. From June 2016 to February 2017, he left the CGH Group and joined the Beijing branch office of Thaihot Group Co., Ltd.* (泰禾集團股份有限公司北京分公司), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000732), as a deputy general manager of the human resources department and human resources director of the Beijing region. Mr. Guo returned to the CGH Group as the assistant general manager of the human resources management centre in February 2017 and was responsible for human resources planning and management until June 2017. Mr. Guo graduated from Renmin University of China (中國人民大學) in the PRC in July 2002, where he obtained a bachelor degree in environmental economic and resource management. Mr. Liu Zhenwen (劉鎮文), aged 41, was appointed as the vice president of CG Life Services on 23 August 2019. Mr. Liu is primarily responsible for the overall post-investment management work of companies merged or acquired by the CGS Group. Mr. Liu is also a director of several subsidiaries of the CGS Group. Mr. Liu joined the CGS Group upon graduation in 2002. From September 2002 to July 2019, Mr. Liu successively held several positions in the CGS Group, including serving as the project manager in the Southern China region of the CGS Group, and the regional general manager of certain subsidiaries of the CGS Group located in the Northeastern China region and the western Guangdong region. He also served as the general manger of Beijing Shengshi Property Services Company Limited* (北京盛世物業服務有限公司). During such period, he was mainly responsible for the overall operation and management of property management. Mr. Liu obtained a junior college degree in city planning engineering from Guangzhou University (廣州大學) in June 2002. Mr. Dai Tao (代濤), aged 37, has been appointed as the vice president of CG Life Services since 1 September 2018, and currently also serves as the regional president in the Guangqing/Guanshen (廣清/莞深) region of the CGS Group, mainly responsible for the regional overall operation and management of the Guangqing/Guanshen (廣清/莞深) region. Since November 2020, Mr. Dai has also been appointed as the regional president in Hong Kong region of the CGS Group and the general manager of Parkland Property Management Limited. Mr. Dai has held various positions since he joined the CGS Group in March 2007. From March 2007 to October 2010, Mr. Dai successively held the positions of training instructor and team leader of property management in several branch companies of the CGS Group, where he was primarily responsible for the new employees' training and managing project property management department. From November 2010 to September 2013, Mr. Dai was appointed as - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD the project manager assistant of the Dongguan branch company of the CGS Group and was later promoted as the project manager, where he was responsible for the overall projects planning management. From October 2013 to August 2018, Mr. Dai was successively promoted as the senior regional manager, regional director and regional general manager of the CGS Group and was responsible for the regional overall operation and management. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Dai served in Chongqing 77128 Army Field Force from December 2001 to December 2006. Mr. Dai is expected to obtain a bachelor degree in business management from Wuhan University of Technology (武漢理工大學) in June 2021. Mr. Rui Meng (芮萌), aged 53, was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Country Garden Services on 25 May 2018 and is responsible for providing independent advice to the board of Country Garden Services. Mr. Rui is also the chairman of the audit committee and a member of the nomination committee of Country Garden Services. Mr. Rui has been a professor of finance and accounting at China Europe International Business School (中歐國際工商學院) since January 2012, and has held the title of Parkland Chair in Finance at China Europe International Business School since October 2015. Mr. Rui has been professionally designated as a Certified Financial Analyst by the Association for Investment Management and Research since September 2000 and a Financial Risk Manager (FRM) by the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) since April 2010. Mr. Rui was an independent director of the board at Midea Group Co., Ltd.* (美的集團 股份有限公司), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000333), from August 2015 to September 2018 and an independent director of the board at Winner Technology Co., Inc.* (匯納科技股份有限公司) (formerly known as Shanghai Winner Information Technology Co., Inc.* (上海匯納資訊科技股份有限公司)), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300609), from November 2014 to August 2020. He currently serves as an independent director of the board at COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (中遠海運能源運輸股份有限公司), a company listed on both the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1138) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600026), an independent director of the board at Shang Gong Group Co., Ltd.* (上工申貝(集 團)股份有限公司), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600843), an independent non-executive director of the board of China Education Group Holdings Limited (中國教育集團控股有限公司), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 0839), an independent non-executive director of the board of Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. (朗詩綠色地產有限公司), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 106) and an independent director of Shanghai Hydee Software Corp., Ltd. (上海海典軟件股份有限公司), a company listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (stock code: 831317). - 9 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Mr. Rui graduated from University of International Relations (國際關係學院) in the PRC in July 1990, where he obtained a bachelor degree in international economics. He also received a master of science in economics degree from Oklahoma State University in the United States as well as a master of business administration degree and a doctor of philosophy degree in business administration from the University of Houston in the United States in May 1993, December 1996 and August 1997, respectively. The biographical details of the new shareholder representative Supervisor are set out as below: Ms. Zhao Liyan (趙麗燕), aged 41, has joined Country Garden Property Development Company Limited* (碧桂園物業發展有限公司) ("CG Property Development") since September 2000, and successively worked as the chief accountant, financial officer, finance controller, and finance deputy manager of the CG Property Development. Ms. Zhao started to work at CG Life Services since November 2012, and successively served as the finance manager, finance deputy director, finance controller, deputy general manager of financial management center and general manager of shared services department of the CG Life Services, where she was responsible for the overall finance management. Ms. Zhao has been concurrently acting as the deputy general manager of the investment development center of the CG Life Services since October 2020, mainly responsible for the management of internal control matters. Ms. Zhao has been the director and supervisor of several subsidiaries of the CGS Group since August 2016. Ms. Zhao graduated from the Open University of Guangdong* (廣東開放大學) (formally known as the Radio and Television University of Guangdong * (廣東省廣播電視大學) with a certificate in taxation in September 2000. Ms. Zhao is currently studying in the major of financial management in Northeast University of Finance and Economics (東北財經大學), and expected to graduate in 2022. As at the date of this circular, save as disclosed above, each of the six new Directors and the new shareholder representative Supervisor (i) does not, nor did he/she in the past three years, hold directorships in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas or other major appointments and professional qualifications; (ii) does not have any relationships with any other Directors, Supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (iii) does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Subject to the approval of the Shareholders by way of an ordinary resolution at the Annual General Meeting, the Company will enter into a service contract or a letter of appointment with each of the six new Directors and the new shareholder representative Supervisor. The initial length of services will commence from the date of appointment until expiry of the term of the second session of the Board or Supervisory Committee (as the case may be). The Company will seek approval from the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of each of the six new Directors and the new shareholder representative - 10 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Supervisor. In determining the remuneration of the six new Directors and the new shareholder representative Supervisor, the Board will make reference to the proposal of the remuneration committee of the Company, taking into account, among others, their duties and responsibilities, the prevailing market conditions as well as the emoluments of the other Directors or Supervisors. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to the appointment of each of the six New Directors and the new shareholder representative Supervisor that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and there is no other information relating to each of the six New Directors and the new shareholder representative Supervisor which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules. 3.7 To consider and approve the proposal of granting authorization to the Board to determine the remuneration of the members of the Board and the Supervisory Committee. In accordance with the Company Law of the PRC, the Articles of Association and the performance and results of the Company, the remuneration of the Directors and the Supervisors will be determined by the Board under the authorisation of the Shareholders and shall be reviewed by the Company's remuneration committee from time to time. Taking into consideration the respective Directors' and Supervisors' duties, responsibilities and salary level, the remuneration shall present the consistency between power, responsibilities and interests and arouse the enthusiasm of Directors and Supervisors, which contribute to the long-term sustainable development of the Company. In accordance with the Articles of Association, an ordinary resolution regarding the proposed authorisation to the Board to determine the remuneration of the Directors and the Supervisors will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. 3.8 To consider and approve the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditor of the Company for a term until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorise the Board to determine its remuneration 4. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND PROXY ARRANGEMENT A notice convening the Annual General Meeting containing the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting is set out on pages 13 to 15 of this circular. A proxy form for use at the Annual General Meeting is also enclosed in this circular. If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the Annual General Meeting, you are required to complete and return the accompanying proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it by personal delivery or by post not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). For holders of H Shares, the proxy form should be returned to the Company's H share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. For holders of Domestic Shares, the proxy form should be returned to the - 11 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Company's headquarters in the PRC at CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting if they so wish. 5. VOTING BY POLL Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. Accordingly, the chairman of the Annual General Meeting will exercise his power under the Articles of Association to demand a poll in relation to all the proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting. 6. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS For the purpose of determining the entitlement of Shareholders to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 18 May 2021 to Thursday, 17 June 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of the Shares will be effected. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting, holders of H Shares whose transfer documents have not been registered are required to deposit all properly completed share transfer forms together with the relevant share certificates to the Company's H shares registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 17 May 2021. 7. RECOMMENDATION The Board considers that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends the Shareholders to vote in favour of these proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting. By order of the Board Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. Yao Min Chairman and Executive Director For identification purpose only - 12 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD. 四 川藍光 嘉寶服務 集團股 份有限公 司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2606) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 17 JUNE 2021 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") of Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Hall of Orleans, 2nd Floor of Howard Johnson Zunyue Hotel Chengdu, No. 528 Yingbin Avenue, Jinniu District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC on Thursday, 17 June 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS To consider and approve the report of the board (the " Board ") of directors (the " Directors ") of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. To consider and approve the report of the supervisory committee of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. To consider and approve the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. To consider and approve the Board' proposal of no payment of the Company's final dividend for 2020. To consider and approve the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. (a) To consider and appoint Mr. Li Changjiang ( 李長江 ) as an executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration. 6. (b) To consider and appoint Mr. Chen Fenghua (陳風華) as an executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration. 6. (c) To consider and appoint Mr. Guo Zhanjun (郭戰軍) as a non-executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration. 6. (d) To consider and appoint Mr. Liu Zhenwen (劉鎮文) as a non-executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration. - 13 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 6. (e) To consider and appoint Mr. Dai Tao (代濤) as a non-executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration. (f) To consider and appoint Mr. Rui Meng ( 芮萌 ) as an independent non-executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration. To consider and appoint Ms. Zhao Liyan ( 趙麗燕 ) as a Supervisor and to authorize the Board to fix her remuneration. To consider and approve granting authorization to the Board to determine the remuneration of the members of the Board and the Supervisory Committee. To consider and approve the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Company's auditor for a term until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorise the Board to determine its remuneration. By order of the Board Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. Yao Min Chairman and Executive Director Hong Kong, 3 May 2021 - 14 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notes: All resolutions at the Annual General Meeting will be taken by poll pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Listing Rules "). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.justbon.com.cn/) in accordance with the Listing Rules. All shareholders of the Company are eligible for attending the Annual General Meeting. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint a proxy or more than one proxy to attend the Annual General Meeting and vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant proxy form. Every shareholder of the Company present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him/her. In order to be valid, the proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be completed and returned to (i) the Company's headquarters in the People's Republic of China (the " PRC ") at CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) or (ii) the Company's H share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares of the Company) not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the Annual General Meeting. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof should he/she so wish. For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 18 May 2021 to Thursday, 17 June 2021, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting, holders of H shares of the Company whose transfer documents have not been registered are required to submit the share certificates together with the properly completed share transfer forms to the Company's H share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 17 May 2021 for registration. Holders of H shares of the Company who have registered with Tricor Investor Services Limited on or before the aforementioned date are entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting. The instrument appointing the proxy must be in writing and signed by the appointor or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the appointer is a legal person, either under a legal person's seal or signed by its director or an attorney duly authorised in writing. The Annual General Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) is expected to take no more than half a day. Shareholders of the Company or their proxies attending the Annual General Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) shall bear their own travelling and accommodation expenses. PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING To safeguard the health and safety of Shareholders and to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic, the following precautionary measures will be implemented at the Annual General Meeting: Compulsory temperature screening/checks Submission of Health Declaration Form Wearing of surgical face mask No provision of refreshments or drinks Attendees who do not comply with the precautionary measures referred to in (1) to (3) above may be denied entry to the venue of the Annual General Meeting, at the absolute discretion of the Company as permitted by law. For the health and safety of Shareholders, the Company would like to encourage Shareholders to exercise their right to vote at the Annual General Meeting by appointing the chairman of the Annual General Meeting as their proxy and to return their proxy forms by the time specified above, instead of attending the Annual General Meeting in person. - 15 - Attachments Original document

