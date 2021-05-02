Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF H SHARES OF RMB1.00 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.*
05/02/2021 | 06:45am EDT
Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this Form of Acceptance shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the composite offer and response document 3 May 2021 (the "Composite Document") jointly issued by Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited and Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.*
FORM OF ACCEPTANCE FOR USE IF YOU WANT TO ACCEPT THE H SHARE OFFER. 接納表格在 閣下欲接納H股要約時適用。
四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司
SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）
(Stock code: 2606)
（股份代號：2606）
FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF H SHARES OF
RMB1.00 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.*
四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司已發行股本中每股面值人民幣1.00元之
H股之接納及過戶表格
All parts should be completed in full 每項均須填妥
H Share Registrar:
Tricor Investor Services Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
H股股份過戶登記處：
卓佳證券登記有限公司
香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓
FOR THE CONSIDERATION stated below, the "Transferor(s)" named below hereby transfer(s) to the "Transferee" named below the H Share(s) held by the Transferor(s) specified below subject to the terms and conditions contained herein and in the accompanying Composite Document.
Country Garden Property Services HK Holdings Company Limited
TRANSFEREE
名稱：
碧桂園物業香港控股有限公司
Registered address:
4th Floor, Ruttonjee House, Ruttonjee Centre, 11 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong
承讓人
登記地址：
香港中環都爹利街11號律敦治中心律敦治大廈4樓
Occupation職業：
Corporation 法團
Signed by or on behalf of the Transferor(s) in the presence of: 轉讓人或其代表在下列見證人見證下簽署：
SIGNATURE OF WITNESS 見證人簽署
NAME OF WITNESS 見證人姓名：
Signature(s) of Transferor(s)/Company chop, if applicable
轉讓人簽署╱公司印鑑（如適用）
Occupation of Witness 見證人職業：
Date of submission of this Form of Acceptance
提交本接納表格之日期
ALL JOINT HOLDERS MUST SIGN HERE 所有聯名持有人
均必須於本欄簽署
Do not complete 請勿填寫本欄
Signed by the Transferee in the presence of:
For and on behalf of 代表
承讓人在下列見證人見證下簽署：
Country Garden Property Services HK Holdings Company Limited
碧桂園物業香港控股有限公司
SIGNATURE OF WITNESS 見證人簽署
NAME OF WITNESS 見證人姓名
Address of Witness 見證人地址
Occupation of Witness 見證人職業
Signature of Transferee or its duly authorised agent(s)
Date of signing by Transferee 由承讓人簽署之日期
承讓人或其正式獲授權代表簽署
Note: Insert the total number of H Shares for which the H Share Offer is accepted. If no number is inserted or a number inserted is greater than your registered holding of H Share(s) or those physical H Share certificate(s) tendered for acceptance of the H Share Offer and you have signed this form, this form will be returned to you for correction and resubmission. Any corrected form must be resubmitted and received by Languang Justbon on or before the latest time for acceptance of the H Share Offer. If the number inserted is smaller than your registered holding of H Share(s) or those physical H Share certificate(s) tendered for acceptance of the H Share Offer and you have signed this form, you shall be deemed to have accepted the H Share Offer in respect of the H Shares equal to the number of the H Shares specified in this form.
THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect about this Form of Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your H Shares, you should at once hand this Form of Acceptance and the accompanying Composite Document to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s) or to the bank, or licensed securities dealer, or registered institution in securities, or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s).
The making of the H Share Offer to the overseas H Shareholders and/or their ability to participate in the H Share Offer may be subject to the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are resident or domiciled. Overseas H Shareholders should observe any applicable legal or regulatory requirements to which they may be subject including obtaining any governmental, exchange control or other consents, or filing and registration and the payment of any transfer or other taxes as a result of acceptance of the H Share Offer. It is the responsibility of the overseas Independent H Shareholders wishing to accept the H Share Offer to satisfy themselves as to the full observance of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction in connection therewith, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required, or the compliance with other necessary formalities and the payment of any issue, transfer or other taxes due in such jurisdiction as a result of acceptance of the H Share Offer.
Any acceptance of the H Share Offer by any H Shareholder will be deemed to constitute a representation and warranty from such H Shareholder to the Offeror and Languang Justbon that all applicable legal and regulatory requirements to which they may be subject have been complied with and that the H Share Offer can be extended to and/or accepted by such H Shareholder lawfully under such requirements. H Shareholders should consult their professional advisers if in doubt.
This Form of Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the Composite Document. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this form shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Composite Document.
HOW TO COMPLETE THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE
Independent H Shareholders are advised to read carefully the Composite Document before deciding whether or not to accept the H Share Offer. To accept the H Share Offer made by J.P. Morgan, for and on behalf of the Offeror, you should complete and sign this Form of Acceptance and forward this Form of Acceptance, together with the relevant H Share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for the number of H Share(s) in respect of which you wish to accept the H Share Offer, by post or by hand, in an envelope marked "Languang H Share Offer", to the office of Tricor Investor Services Limited, the H Share Registrar of Languang Justbon at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as practicable, but in any event so as to reach Languang Justbon at the aforesaid address no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 17 June 2021 or such later time and/or date as the Offeror may determine and announce in accordance with the Takeovers Code. The provisions contained in Appendix I to the Composite Document are incorporated into and form part of this Form of Acceptance.
FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IN RESPECT OF THE H SHARE OFFER
To: The Offeror and J.P. Morgan
My/Our execution of this Form of Acceptance (whether or not such form is dated) will be binding on my/our successors and assignees, and will constitute:
my/our irrevocable acceptance of the H Share Offer made by J.P. Morgan, for and on behalf of the Offeror, as contained in the Composite Document, for the consideration and on and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of H Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance;
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to Tricor Investor Services Limited, the H Share Registrar of Languang Justbon or their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed "Not negotiable - account payee only" drawn in my/our favour for the cash consideration to which I/we shall have become entitled under the terms of the H Share Offer after deducting all sellers' ad valorem stamp duty payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the H Share Offer, by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person and the address stated below or, if no name and address is stated below, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered H Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of Languang Justbon as soon as possible but in any event within 7 Business Days of the date of receipt of all the relevant documents by Languang Justbon to render the acceptance under the H Share Offer complete and valid:
(Insert name and address of the person to whom the cheque is to be sent if different from the registered H Shareholder or the first-named of joint registered H Shareholders.) Name:(in block letters) Address: (in block letters)
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror, J.P. Morgan or such person or persons as any of them may direct to complete, amend and execute any document on behalf of the person or persons accepting the H Share Offer and to do any other act that may be necessary or expedient for the purposes of vesting in the Offeror, or such person or persons as it may direct the H Shares in respect of which such person or persons has/have accepted the H Share Offer;
my/our undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to transfer my/our H Share(s) tendered for acceptance under the H Share Offer to the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct free from all liens, charges, equities, adverse interests, options, claims, and encumbrances, rights of pre-emption and any other third party rights of any nature and together with all rights attaching to them as at the date of the Joint Announcement or subsequently becoming attached to them, including without limitation the right to receive in full all dividends (whether final or interim) and other distributions, if any, declared, made or paid on or after the date of the Joint Announcement;
my/our agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by the Offeror and/or J.P. Morgan and/or their respective agent(s) or such person or persons as any of them may direct on the exercise of any rights contained herein; and
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror and/or J.P. Morgan or their respective agent(s) to collect from Languang Justbon on my/our behalf the H Share certificate(s) in respect of the H Share(s) due to be issued to me/us in accordance with, and against surrender of, the enclosed transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), which has/have been duly signed by me/us, and to deliver the same to Languang Justbon and to authorise and instruct Languang Justbon to hold such H Share certificate(s) subject to the terms and conditions of the H Share Offer as if it was/they were H Share certificate(s) delivered to Languang Justbon together with this Form of Acceptance.
I/We understand that acceptance of the H Share Offer by me/us will be deemed to constitute a warranty by me/us to the Offeror and J.P. Morgan that (i) the number of H Share(s) specified in this Form of Acceptance will be sold free from all liens, charges, equities, adverse interests, options, claims, and encumbrances, rights of pre-emption and any other third party rights of any nature and together with all rights attaching to them as at the date of the Joint Announcement or subsequently becoming attached to them, including without limitation the right to receive in full all dividends (whether final or interim) and other distributions, if any, declared, made or paid on or after the date of the Joint Announcement; and (ii) I/we have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in the Offeror, J.P. Morgan or any other person acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any territory in connection with the H Share Offer or his/her/its acceptance thereof, and is permitted under all applicable laws to receive and accept the H Share Offer, and any revision thereof, and that such acceptance is valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws.
In the event that my/our acceptance is not valid, or is treated as invalid, in accordance with the terms of the H Share Offer, all instructions, authorisations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease and in which event, I/we authorise and request you to return to me/us my/our H Share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), together with this Form of Acceptance duly cancelled, by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person and address stated in 1(b) above or, if no name and address is stated, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered H Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of Languang Justbon. Note: Where you have sent one or more transfer receipt(s) and in the meantime the relevant H Share certificate(s) has/have been collected by the Offeror and/or J.P. Morgan or their respective agent(s) from Languang Justbon on your behalf, you will be sent such H Share certificate(s) in lieu of the transfer receipt(s).
I/We enclose the relevant H Share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for the whole or part of my/our holding of H Share(s) which are to be held by you on the terms and conditions of the H Share Offer. I/We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of any Form(s) of Acceptance, H Share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) will be given. I/we further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk.
I/We warrant and represent to you that I am/we are the registered H Shareholder(s) of the number of H Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance and I/we have the full right, power and authority to sell and pass the title and ownership of my/our H Share(s) to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the H Share Offer.
I/We warrant to the Offeror and J.P. Morgan that I/we have satisfied the laws of the jurisdiction where my/our address is stated in the register of members of Languang Justbon in connection with my/our acceptance of the H Share Offer, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents and any registration or filing which may be required and the compliance with all necessary formalities or legal requirements.
I/We warrant to the Offeror and Languang Justbon that I/we shall be fully responsible for payment of any transfer or other taxes duties imposed by whomsoever payable in respect of the jurisdiction where my/our address is located as set out in the register of members of Languang Justbon in connection with my/our acceptance of the H Share Offer.
I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the Composite Document and this Form of Acceptance, all acceptance, instructions, authorities and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable and unconditional.
I/We acknowledge that my/our H Shares sold to the Offeror by way of the H Share Offer will be registered under the name of the Offeror or their nominees.
This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices of the Offeror, J.P. Morgan and Languang Justbon and in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
To accept the H Share Offer for your H Share(s), you must provide the personal data requested. Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the despatch of the consideration to which you are entitled under the H Share Offer.
Purposes
The personal data which you provide on this Form of Acceptance may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes:
processing your acceptance and verification or compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Form of Acceptance and the Composite Document;
registering transfers of the Share(s) out of your name;
maintaining or updating the relevant register of members of the H
Share(s);
conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, and any other verification or exchange of information;
distributing communications from the Offeror and/or its agents such as the financial advisers and Languang Justbon;
compiling statistical information and H Shareholder profiles;
establishing benefit entitlements of the H Shareholders under the H
Share Offer;
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements;
making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations
(whether statutory or otherwise);
any other purpose in connection with the business of the Offeror,
J.P. Morgan or Languang Justbon; and
any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and other purpose to which the H Shareholders may from time to time agree to or be informed of.
Transfer of personal data
The personal data provided in this Form of Acceptance will be kept confidential but the Offeror and/or J.P. Morgan and/or Languang Justbon may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities:
the Offeror, J.P. Morgan, any of their agents and Languang Justbon;
any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Offeror and/or J.P. Morgan and/or Languang Justbon, in connection with the operation of their businesses;
any regulatory or governmental bodies;
any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have dealings, such as your bankers, solicitors, accountants or licensed securities dealers or registered institution in securities; and
any other persons or institutions whom the Offeror and/or J.P.
Morgan and/or Languang Justbon consider(s) to be necessary or desirable in the circumstances.
Access and correction of personal data
The Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether the Offeror and/or J.P. Morgan and/or Languang hold(s) your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Offeror and/or J.P. Morgan and/ or Languang Justbon have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Offeror, J.P. Morgan or Languang Justbon (as the case may be).
BY SIGNING THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE, YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE.
