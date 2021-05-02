Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 17 JUNE 2021
SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.
四 川藍光 嘉寶服務 集團股 份有限公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2606)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 17 JUNE 2021
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") of Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Hall of Orleans, 2nd Floor of Howard Johnson Zunyue Hotel Chengdu, No. 528 Yingbin Avenue, Jinniu District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC on Thursday, 17 June 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
To consider and approve the report of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020.
To consider and approve the report of the supervisory committee of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020.
To consider and approve the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020.
To consider and approve the Board' proposal of no payment of the Company's final dividend for 2020.
To consider and approve the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020.
(a) To consider and appoint Mr. Li Changjiang (李長江) as an executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration.
6. (b) To consider and appoint Mr. Chen Fenghua (陳風華) as an executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration.
6. (c) To consider and appoint Mr. Guo Zhanjun (郭戰軍) as a non-executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration.
6. (d) To consider and appoint Mr. Liu Zhenwen (劉鎮文) as a non-executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration.
6. (e) To consider and appoint Mr. Dai Tao (代濤) as a non-executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration.
(f) To consider and appoint Mr. Rui Meng (芮萌) as an independent non-executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration.
To consider and appoint Ms. Zhao Liyan (趙麗燕) as a Supervisor and to authorize the Board to fix her remuneration.
To consider and approve granting authorization to the Board to determine the remuneration of the members of the Board and the Supervisory Committee.
To consider and approve the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Company's auditor for a term until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorise the Board to determine its remuneration.
By order of the Board
Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.
Yao Min
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 3 May 2021
Notes:
All resolutions at the Annual General Meeting will be taken by poll pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.justbon.com.cn/) in accordance with the Listing Rules.
All shareholders of the Company are eligible for attending the Annual General Meeting. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint a proxy or more than one proxy to attend the Annual General Meeting and vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant proxy form. Every shareholder of the Company present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him/her.
In order to be valid, the proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be completed and returned to (i) the Company's headquarters in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) or (ii) the Company's H share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares of the Company) not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the Annual General Meeting. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof should he/she so wish.
For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 18 May 2021 to Thursday, 17 June 2021, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting, holders of H shares of the Company whose transfer documents have not been registered are required to submit the share certificates together with the properly completed share transfer forms to the Company's H share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 17 May 2021 for registration. Holders of H shares of the Company who have registered with Tricor Investor Services Limited on or before the aforementioned date are entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting.
The instrument appointing the proxy must be in writing and signed by the appointor or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the appointer is a legal person, either under a legal person's seal or signed by its director or an attorney duly authorised in writing.
The Annual General Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) is expected to take no more than half a day. Shareholders of the Company or their proxies attending the Annual General Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) shall bear their own travelling and accommodation expenses.
PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
To safeguard the health and safety of Shareholders and to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic, the following precautionary measures will be implemented at the Annual General Meeting:
Compulsory temperature screening/checks
Submission of Health Declaration Form
Wearing of surgical face mask
No provision of refreshments or drinks
Attendees who do not comply with the precautionary measures referred to in (1) to (3) above may be denied entry to the venue of the Annual General Meeting, at the absolute discretion of the Company as permitted by law.
For the health and safety of Shareholders, the Company would like to encourage Shareholders to exercise their right to vote at the Annual General Meeting by appointing the chairman of the Annual General Meeting as their proxy and to return their proxy forms by the time specified above, instead of attending the Annual General Meeting in person.
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. Yao Min, Mr. Sun Zhefeng and Mr. Liu Xia as executive directors, Mr. Chi Feng, Mr. Yang Wuzheng and Ms. Chang Heng as non-executive directors, and Mr. Li Shujian, Mr. Chan Shing Yee, Joseph and Mr. Zhang Shouwen as independent non-executive directors.
