Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 17 JUNE 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

四 川藍光 嘉寶服務 集團股 份有限公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2606)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 17 JUNE 2021

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") of Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Hall of Orleans, 2nd Floor of Howard Johnson Zunyue Hotel Chengdu, No. 528 Yingbin Avenue, Jinniu District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC on Thursday, 17 June 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To consider and approve the report of the board (the " Board ") of directors (the " Directors ") of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. To consider and approve the report of the supervisory committee of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. To consider and approve the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. To consider and approve the Board' proposal of no payment of the Company's final dividend for 2020. To consider and approve the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. (a) To consider and appoint Mr. Li Changjiang ( 李長江 ) as an executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration.

6. (b) To consider and appoint Mr. Chen Fenghua (陳風華) as an executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration.

6. (c) To consider and appoint Mr. Guo Zhanjun (郭戰軍) as a non-executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration.

6. (d) To consider and appoint Mr. Liu Zhenwen (劉鎮文) as a non-executive Director and to authorize the Board to fix his remuneration.