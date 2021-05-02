Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : NOTICE OF THE 2021 SECOND CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF H SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

四 川藍光 嘉寶服務 集團股 份有限公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2606)

NOTICE OF THE 2021 SECOND CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF H SHARES

Notice is hereby given that the second class meeting of the holders of H shares (the "Languang H Share Class Meeting") of Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Hall of Orleans, 2nd Floor of Howard Johnson Zunyue Hotel Chengdu, No. 528 Yingbin Avenue, Jinniu District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC at 11:00 a.m. or immediately after the conclusion of the Languang General Meeting or any adjournment thereof (whichever is the later) on Thursday, 17 June 2021 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution as a special resolution.

Capitalised terms defined in the composite document dated 3 May 2021 jointly issued by the Company and Country Garden Property Services HK Holdings Company Limited (the "Offeror") shall have the same meanings when used herein unless otherwise specified.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

"THAT:

subject to (i) the passing of this same resolution by the Independent Languang H Shareholders at the Languang H Share Class Meeting, as approved by way of poll by at least 75% of the votes attaching to the H Shares held by the Independent Languang H Shareholders that are cast either in person or by proxy and with the number of votes cast against the resolution by the Independent Languang H Shareholders being not more than 10% of the votes attaching to all the H Shares held by the Independent Languang H Shareholders, (ii) the passing of this same resolution by the Independent Languang Shareholders at the Languang General Meeting, as approved by way of poll by at least 75% of the votes attaching to the Shares held by the Independent Languang Shareholders that are cast either in person or by proxy and with the number of votes cast against the resolution by the Independent Languang Shareholders being not more than 10% of the votes attaching to all the Shares held by the Independent Languang Shareholders, and (iii) minimum valid acceptances of the H Share Offer amounting to at least 90% of the H Shares held by Independent Languang H Shareholders, the voluntary withdrawal of the listing of the H Shares from the Stock Exchange, be and is hereby approved; and any director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to take such other action and execute such documents or deeds as he may consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of implementing the voluntary withdrawal as referred to in paragraph (a) above."

By order of the Board

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.

Yao Min

Chairman and Executive Director

The PRC, 3 May 2021