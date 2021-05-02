Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : NOTICE OF THE 2021 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.
四 川藍光 嘉寶服務 集團股 份有限公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2606)
NOTICE OF THE 2021 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2021 third extraordinary general meeting (the "Languang General Meeting") of Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Hall of Orleans, 2nd Floor of Howard Johnson Zunyue Hotel Chengdu, No. 528 Yingbin Avenue, Jinniu District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC at 10:30 a.m. or immediately after the conclusion of the annual general meeting of Languang Justbon or any adjournment thereof (whichever is the later) on Thursday, 17 June 2021 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution as a special resolution, respectively.
Capitalised terms defined in the composite document dated 3 May 2021 jointly issued by the Company and Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (the "Offeror") shall have the same meanings when used herein unless otherwise specified.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
"THAT
subject to (i) the passing of this same resolution by the Independent Languang H Shareholders at the Languang H Share Class Meeting, as approved by way of poll by at least 75% of the votes attaching to the H Shares held by the Independent Languang H Shareholders that are cast either in person or by proxy and with the number of votes cast against the resolution by the Independent Languang H Shareholders being not more than 10% of the votes attaching to all the H Shares held by the Independent Languang H Shareholders, (ii) the passing of this same resolution by the Independent Languang Shareholders at the Languang General Meeting, as approved by way of poll by at least 75% of the votes attaching to the Shares held by the Independent Languang Shareholders that are cast either in person or by proxy and with the number of votes cast against the resolution by the Independent Languang Shareholders being not more than 10% of the votes attaching to all the Shares held by the Independent Languang Shareholders, and (iii) minimum valid acceptances of the H Share Offer amounting to at least 90% of the H Shares held by Independent Languang H Shareholders, the voluntary withdrawal of the listing of the H Shares from the Stock Exchange, be and is hereby approved; and
any director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to take such other action and execute such documents or deeds as he may consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of implementing the voluntary withdrawal as referred to in paragraph (a) above."
By order of the Board
Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.
Yao Min
Chairman and Executive Director
The PRC, 3 May 2021
Notes:
All resolutions at the Languang General Meeting will be taken by poll pursuant to the Listing Rules on the Stock Exchange. The results of the poll will be published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (https://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.justbon.com.cn/) in accordance with the Listing Rules.
All Shareholders are eligible for attending the Languang General Meeting. Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Languang General Meeting convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint a proxy or more than one proxy to attend the Languang General Meeting and to cast a vote for him/her. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant proxy form. Every Shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him/her.
In order to be valid, the proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to (i) the Company's headquarters in the PRC at CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC (for shareholders of Domestic Shares); or (ii) the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H Shares) not less than 24 hours before the time scheduled for the Languang General Meeting. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting at the Languang General Meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof should he/she so wish.
For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the Languang General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 18 May 2021 to Thursday, 17 June 2021, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the Languang General Meeting, Shareholders of H Shares must deposit the share certificates together with the properly completed share transfer documents at the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 17 May 2021 for registration.
The instrument appointing the proxy must be in writing and signed by the appoint or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the appointer is a legal person, either under a legal person's seal or signed by its director or an attorney duly authorised in writing.
The Languang General Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) is expected to take no more than half a day. Shareholders of the Company or their proxies attending the Languang General Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) shall bear their own travelling and accommodation expenses.
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. Yao Min, Mr. Sun Zhefeng and Mr. Liu Xia as executive Directors; Mr. Chi Feng, Mr. Yang Wuzheng and Ms. Chang Heng as non-executive Directors; Mr. Li Shujian, Mr. Chan Shing Yee, Joseph and Mr. Zhang Shouwen as independent non-executive Directors.
