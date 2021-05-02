Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : PROXY FORM FOR THE 2021 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 17 JUNE 2021
SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.
四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有 限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2606)
PROXY FORM
FOR THE 2021 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 17 JUNE 2021
I/We(Note 2)
of
Number of shares to
Domestic Shares
which this proxy form
relates(Note 1)
H Shares
(name)
(address),
being the registered shareholder(s) ofdomestic shares/H shares(Note 3)
in the issued share capital of Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting(Note 4)
or
(name)
of
(address)
as my/our proxy(ies) to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Languang General Meeting") to be held at Hall of Orleans, 2nd Floor of Howard Johnson Zunyue Hotel Chengdu, No. 528 Yingbin Avenue, Jinniu District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC at 10:30 a.m. or immediately after the conclusion of the annual general meeting of Languang Justbon or any adjournment thereof (whichever is the later) on Thursday, 17 June 2021 and to vote at such meeting in respect of the resolutions as hereunder indicated or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) think(s) fit.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
FOR(Note 5)
AGAINST(Note 5) ABSTAIN(Note 5)
1. (a) To consider and approve, subject to (i) the passing of this same resolution by the Independent Languang H Shareholders at the Languang H Share Class Meeting, as approved by way of poll by at least 75% of the votes attaching to the H Shares held by the Independent Languang H Shareholders that are cast either in person or by proxy and with the number of votes cast against the resolution by the Independent Languang H Shareholders being not more than 10% of the votes attaching to all the H Shares held by the Independent Languang H Shareholders, (ii) the passing of this same resolution by the Independent Languang Shareholders at the Languang General Meeting, as approved by way of poll by at least 75% of the votes attaching to the Shares held by the Independent Languang Shareholders that are cast either in person or by proxy and with the number of votes cast against the resolution by the Independent Languang Shareholders being not more than 10% of the votes attaching to all the Shares held by the Independent Languang Shareholders, and (iii) minimum valid acceptances of the H Share Offer amounting to at least 90% of the H Shares held by Independent Languang H Shareholders, the voluntary withdrawal of the listing of the H Shares from the Stock Exchange; and
to consider and approve that any director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to take such other action and execute such documents or deeds as he may consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of implementing the voluntary withdrawal as referred to in paragraph (a) above.
Date:
Notes:
1.
Signature(s)(Note 6):
Please delete as appropriate and insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s) to which this proxy form relates. If a number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate only to those shares. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified.
Full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) to be inserted inBLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated.
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and delete as appropriate.
If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "the Chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy or more than one proxy to attend the meeting and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him/her.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE PUT A TICK ("") IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE PUT A TICK ("") IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE ABSTENTION ON A RESOLUTION, PLEASE PUT A TICK ("") IN THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN". If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing, or in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of a director or attorney duly authorized to sign the same.ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
Any abstention vote or waiver of voting shall be deemed as "abstain". Blank, wrong, illegible or uncast votes shall be deemed as the voters' waiver of their voting rights, and the voting results representing the shares held by such voters shall be counted as "abstain". The abstention vote shall be regarded as valid votes when the Company counts the votes in respect of the relevant matter.
In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company.
To be valid, this revised proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at (i) the Company's headquarters in the PRC at CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC (for shareholders of domestic shares); or (ii) the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H shares), not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the meeting.
Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof if you so wish. If you attend and vote at the meeting in person, the authority of your proxy will be revoked. Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) inBLOCK CAPITALS.
