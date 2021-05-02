Log in
    2606   CNE100003L52

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

(2606)
Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2021 SECOND CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF H SHARES TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 17 JUNE 2021

05/02/2021 | 06:35am EDT
SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有 限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2606)

REPLY SLIP

FOR THE 2021 SECOND CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF H SHARES

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 17 JUNE 2021

To: Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

I/We(Note 1)

(name)

of

(address as shown in the register of members),

being the registered shareholder(s) of(Note 2)

H shares of RMB1.00 each

in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the H shareholders' class meeting of the Company (the "Languang H Share Class Meeting") to be held at Hall of Orleans, 2nd Floor of Howard Johnson Zunyue Hotel Chengdu, No. 528 Yingbin Avenue, Jinniu District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC at 11:00 a.m. or immediately after the conclusion of the Languang General Meeting or any adjournment thereof (whichever is the later) on Thursday, 17 June 2021.

Date:

Signature of shareholder(s):

Name of shareholder(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert the full name(s) and address (es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s).
  3. To be valid, this completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company's H Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, on or before 28 May 2021. This reply slip may be delivered to the Company's H Share Registrar by hand or by post.

Disclaimer

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 10:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 615 M 558 M 558 M
Net income 2021 666 M 103 M 103 M
Net cash 2021 2 604 M 402 M 402 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 3,48%
Capitalization 7 666 M 1 184 M 1 184 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 16 468
Free-Float 47,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 61,14 HKD
Last Close Price 51,65 HKD
Spread / Highest target 94,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Min Yao Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jinwei Zhang Co-President
Shu Jian Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Shing Yee Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Shou Wen Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.46.73%1 184
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED55.39%31 993
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-10.82%11 703
REDFIN CORPORATION3.13%7 361
SHIMAO SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED68.90%6 148
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.29.36%5 156
