Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2021 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 17 JUNE 2021

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.
四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有 限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2606)
REPLY SLIP
FOR THE 2021 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 17 JUNE 2021
To: Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company")
(address as shown in the register of members),
being the registered shareholder(s) of(Note 2)domestic shares/H shares(note 3) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Languang General Meeting") to be held at Hall of Orleans, 2nd Floor of Howard Johnson Zunyue Hotel Chengdu, No. 528 Yingbin Avenue, Jinniu District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC at 10:30 a.m. or immediately after the conclusion of the annual general meeting of Languang Justbon or any adjournment thereof (whichever is the later) on Thursday, 17 June 2021.
|
Date:
|
|
Signature of shareholder(s):
|
|
|
|
Name of shareholder(s):
|
|
Notes:
-
Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
-
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s).
-
Please delete as appropriate.
-
To be valid, this completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to (i) the Company's headquarters in the PRC at CRM Center, No. 9 Xixin Avenue, West Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC (for shareholders of domestic shares) or (ii) the Company's H Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for shareholders of H Shares), on or before 28 May 2021. This reply slip may be delivered to the Company's registered office in the PRC/the Company's H Share Registrar by hand or by post.
Disclaimer
Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 10:38:03 UTC.