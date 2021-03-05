Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2606)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the announcement of Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd (the "Company") dated 1 March 2021 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

To facilitate the understanding of Shareholders and potential investors of the Company regarding the Unutilized Net Proceeds, the Company would like to provide further information as set out below.

Unutilized Net Proceeds

Among the Unutilized Net Proceeds of RMB794.2 million, the amount of RMB244.06 million for "Investment Plan - injecting capital into subsidiaries, acquiring (including injecting capital into subsidiaries for acquisitions) other property management companies and other property management related business companies" is expected to be used up by December 2021, and the amount of RMB127.64 million for "CVAS Enhancement and IT Upgrade of the Group's System" and the amount of RMB422.50 million "For working capital and general corporate purposes" are expected to be used up by September 2022.

M&A

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has not identified any target for M&A.

By order of the Board

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.

Yao Min

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 5 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yao Min, Mr. Sun Zhefeng and Mr. Liu Xia as executive Directors, Mr. Chi Feng, Mr. Yang Wuzheng and Ms. Chang Heng as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Li Shujian, Mr. Chan Shing Yee, Joseph and Mr. Zhang Shouwen as independent non-executive Directors.