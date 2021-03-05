Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.    2606   CNE100003L52

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

(2606)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

03/05/2021 | 05:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

̬ʇᔝΈྗᘒ؂ਕණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2606)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the announcement of Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd (the "Company") dated 1 March 2021 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

To facilitate the understanding of Shareholders and potential investors of the Company regarding the Unutilized Net Proceeds, the Company would like to provide further information as set out below.

Unutilized Net Proceeds

Among the Unutilized Net Proceeds of RMB794.2 million, the amount of RMB244.06 million for "Investment Plan - injecting capital into subsidiaries, acquiring (including injecting capital into subsidiaries for acquisitions) other property management companies and other property management related business companies" is expected to be used up by December 2021, and the amount of RMB127.64 million for "CVAS Enhancement and IT Upgrade of the Group's System" and the amount of RMB422.50 million "For working capital and general corporate purposes" are expected to be used up by September 2022.

M&A

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has not identified any target for M&A.

By order of the Board

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.

Yao Min

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 5 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yao Min, Mr. Sun Zhefeng and Mr. Liu Xia as executive Directors, Mr. Chi Feng, Mr. Yang Wuzheng and Ms. Chang Heng as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Li Shujian, Mr. Chan Shing Yee, Joseph and Mr. Zhang Shouwen as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 10:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.
05:47aSICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES  : Supplemental announcement change in use of ..
PU
03/01SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES  : Change in use of proceeds
PU
02/25Languang Justbon Shares Rally 20% on Potential $750 Million Deal with Country..
MT
02/25SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES  : Inside information; announcement pursuant t..
PU
02/09SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES  : Shares Soar 4% on Expected 30% Jump in 2020..
MT
2020SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES  : Signs Property Sales Deal with Controlling ..
MT
2020SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES  : Voluntary announcement business update
PU
2020SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES  : Voluntary announcement appointment of co-pr..
PU
2020SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES  : Change of company logo
PU
2020SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES  : Languang Justbon Announces 2019 Annual Resu..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 879 M 445 M 445 M
Net income 2020 556 M 85,8 M 85,8 M
Net cash 2020 1 875 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 7 121 M 1 101 M 1 100 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 12 304
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 61,16 HKD
Last Close Price 47,95 HKD
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Min Yao Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hao Zou Co-President, CFO & Co-Secretary
Jinwei Zhang Co-President
Shu Jian Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Shing Yee Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.36.22%1 101
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED10.58%22 067
REDFIN CORPORATION-4.04%6 797
EVER SUNSHINE LIFESTYLE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED1.65%3 725
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-18.41%3 555
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.-16.61%3 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ