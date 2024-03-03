Certain A Shares of Sichuan Rongda Gold Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-MAR-2024.

Certain A Shares of Sichuan Rongda Gold Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-MAR-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 373 days starting from 24-FEB-2023 to 3-MAR-2024.



Details:

Sichuan Geology and Mineral Resources (Group) Co., Ltd., the indirect controlling shareholder's Qu Tiaodui, and the actual controller Sichuan Rongda Mining Group Co., Ltd., promised that, within 36 months from the date of listing of the issuer?s stocks, the issuer?s shares that were directly or indirectly held by the issuer before the public offering of shares shall not be transferred or entrusted to others to manage, nor shall the issuer return Purchase this part of the shares.



The issuer's shareholders, Muli County State-owned Investment Development Co., Ltd. and Leishi Tianfu Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Hengqin New District, Zhuhai, who hold more than 5% of the shares, promised that, within 36 months from the date of acquiring the issuer?s shares or within 12 months from the date of listing of the issuer (whichever is longer), do not transfer or entrust others to manage the company/the company?s direct or indirect holdings The shares issued before the issuer?s public offering of shares shall not be repurchased by the issuer.



Beijing Jinyang Mining Investment Co., Ltd., Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai Desan International Trade Co., Ltd.,, shareholders holding more than 5% of the issuer's shares, promised that, within 12 months from the date of listing of the issuer?s shares, the company shall not transfer or entrust others to manage the issuer?s directly or indirectly held shares before the issuer?s public offering of shares, nor shall the issuer repurchase such shares.



The issuer's other shareholders, Beijing Tianzheng Growth Enterprise Management Center (Limited Partnership), Zhuhai Hengqin New District Leishi Hengji Technology Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Hangzhou Jintou Zhitian Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Hangzhou Jintou Zhihe Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership) and Zhuhai Hengqin New District Leishi Henderson Technology Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), promised that, within 36 months from the date of acquiring the issuer?s shares or within 12 months from the date of listing of the issuer (whichever is longer), do not transfer or entrust others to manage the company/the company?s direct or indirect holdings The shares issued before the issuer?s public offering of shares shall not be repurchased by the issuer.



Sichuan Shunqin, the other shareholder of the issuer, the issuer?s directors, supervisors and senior management Director Guo Xuchang and senior management Guo Yang, who indirectly hold shares of the company, promised that, within 12 months from the date of listing of the issuer?s shares, the company shall not transfer or entrust others to manage the issuer?s directly or indirectly held shares before the issuer?s public offering of shares, nor shall the issuer repurchase such shares.