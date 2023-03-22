Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002497   CNE100000WF8

SICHUAN YAHUA INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(002497)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
21.82 CNY   +0.37%
03/22Australia's Core Lithium expands sales deal with China's Sichuan Yahua
RE
03/22Core Lithium Secures Further Spodumene Sale Agreements With Sichuan Yahua; Shares Fall 5%
MT
03/02Sichuan Yahua Industrial Earmarks 2.6 Billion Yuan For Lithium Expansion Plans
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia's Core Lithium expands sales deal with China's Sichuan Yahua

03/22/2023 | 10:31pm EDT
(Reuters) - Australia's Core Lithium Ltd said on Thursday it agreed to sell additional spodumene concentrate to Chinese chemicals firm Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co Ltd, a supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) battery industry.

Demand for spodumene, or lithium ore, from the EV battery industry is expected to boom this decade as the green energy transition gains momentum. Sichuan Yahua produces lithium salts, which has applications in EV batteries.

Sichuan Yahua, an existing customer of Core Lithium, will buy 18,500 tonnes of spodumene concentrate, in addition to its prior deal to purchase 300,000 tonnes over four years.

Core Lithium agreed to sell the first spodumene concentrate, a 3,500-tonne parcel, produced at its Finniss project in Northern Territory, as well as an additional 15,000 tonnes.

Sichuan Yahua will pre-pay 80% of the consideration for the 15,000-tonne shipment, which Core Lithium says will help boost cash flows as it continues to ramp up its operations.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORE LITHIUM LTD -3.80% 0.76 Delayed Quote.-20.00%
SICHUAN YAHUA INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD. 0.37% 21.82 End-of-day quote.-6.15%
All news about SICHUAN YAHUA INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
03/22Australia's Core Lithium expands sales deal with China's Sichuan Yahua
RE
03/22Core Lithium Secures Further Spodumene Sale Agreements With Sichuan Yahua; Shares Fall ..
MT
03/02Sichuan Yahua Industrial Earmarks 2.6 Billion Yuan For Lithium Expansion Plans
MT
02/08Sichuan Yahua Industrial Signs Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide Purchase Deal With LG Ch..
MT
2022Explosives Maker Yahua Industrial to Buy 70% of China Africa Industrial Unit for $145 M..
MT
2022Sichuan Yahua Signs Three-Year Lithium Hydroxide Supply Deal With SK On Unit
MT
2022Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months E..
CI
2022Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for CNY 300 millio..
CI
2022Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2022Sichuan Yahua Industrial Returns 60% Stake in Ultra Lithium Unit
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14 590 M 2 120 M 2 120 M
Net income 2022 4 750 M 690 M 690 M
Net cash 2022 2 808 M 408 M 408 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,29x
Yield 2022 0,75%
Capitalization 24 886 M 3 616 M 3 616 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 233
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart SICHUAN YAHUA INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SICHUAN YAHUA INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21,82 CNY
Average target price 30,50 CNY
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xin Gao President
Qing Yang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rong Zheng Chairman
Qiang Hu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jia Ju Zheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SICHUAN YAHUA INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.15%3 605
AIR LIQUIDE13.31%84 334
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.12%71 467
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.5.61%44 747
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.6.56%28 844
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION6.90%19 599
