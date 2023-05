BEIJING, May 29 (Reuters) - China's Yahua Group said on Monday the first phase of its lithium mine project in Zimbabwe will start production in September.

The second phase of the project will start production from March 2024. And by then, the miner will exploit and process around 2.3 million tonnes of lithium ore and reach an output of lithium concentrate of over 350,000 tonnes, it added. (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)