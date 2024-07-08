July 08, 2024 at 08:50 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Sicily By Car Spa announced Monday that Dragotto Holding Spa, linked to board chairman Tommaso Dragotto, has purchased 6,500 shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR4.8805, for a total value of EUR31,723.25.

Sicily By Car's stock is in the red by 1.0 percent at EUR4.79 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

