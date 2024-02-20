February 20, 2024 at 05:06 am EST

(Alliance News) - Sicily by Car Spa announced Tuesday that Dragotto Holding Spa, of chairman Tommaso Dragotto, has bought 11,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR5.0353, for a total consideration of EUR755,388.30.

Sicily by Car's stock is in the red by 0.4 percent at EUR5.10 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

