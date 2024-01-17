(Alliance News) - Sicily by Car Spa announced Wednesday the appointment of Marco Foderà to the role of group general manager, effective Feb. 4.

"The appointment is positioned within the strategic path of strengthening the organizational structure and managerial roles, in order to expand skills and in coherence with the company's development strategy," the company specified in a note.

"Sicily by Car," the statement further reads, "is a reality in continuous expansion and with an eye constantly turned to the future: Marco Foderà's contribution will be important in creating new business development opportunities and making the group a reference model for the entire sector.

Sicily by Car's stock closed Wednesday 1.6 percent in the red at EUR6.20 per share.

