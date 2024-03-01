(Alliance News) - Sicily by Car Spa announced Friday the establishment of "Sicily by Car Portugal LDA," based in Lisbon near Humberto Delgado International Airport.

Sicily by Car Portugal LDA was established with a share capital of EUR1.0 million and of which Sicily By Car owns 90 percent, with the remaining 10 percent owned by Fluttering Village, Unipessoal LDA, a business and management consulting firm.

The branch will be equipped with a fleet that is expected to be operational starting in May, with the aim of seizing the opportunities of the 2024 summer season in a country with a high vocation for tourism, leveraging the B2B partnership agreements that the group has with the largest international brokers capable of guaranteeing worldwide coverage of car rental service, including Booking.com, AutoEurope, Expedia, Cartrawler, Zuzuche/Qeeq, Carmore Korea, Rentcars Brasil, FTI Touristik, Ofran.

"The presidium in the capital Lisbon represents the first step of a path that will lead the group to expand in the country's main locations, replicating the Italian model of capillary presence in domestic and international airports and in cities with a greater tourist vocation," the company specified in a note.

João Ferreira da Silva Alves, a 100 percent shareholder and sole director of Fluttering Village, Unipessoal LDA, has many years of experience in consulting and has also worked with Industria Automovel - Mercedes-Benz dealership in the role of senior account manager, dealing with business development and customer management.

Sicily by Car's stock closed 3.0 percent in the red at EUR5.10 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

